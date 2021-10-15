Ismael Borrero has been on the run before, but usually it was running for his life as defenders chased him down in the backfield while he attempted to pass.
Lately, however, the Hurricane senior quarterback has turned many of those past sacks into positive yardage — and then some.
In his last three games, Borrero has gained 181 yards on a dozen carries — not to mention breaking off touchdown runs of 56 and 16 yards against Parkersburg and 64 yards against St. Albans. That’s a complete turnaround from his previous 16 games under center for the Redskins.
During his sophomore and junior seasons and the first four games this year, Borrero had been sacked numerous times and wasn’t gaining much when he did run. In that span, he sported a rushing line of 74 carries for 104 yards — not even 11/2 yards per attempt — and in seven games ended up with zero or minus-yards on the ground. But recently, he’s been busting loose.
Against SA, he carried twice for 80 yards and against Parkersburg, six times for 73 yards. Last week at Lincoln County, it was 28 yards on four attempts. He’s already the leading passer in the Mountain State Athletic Conference (1,543 yards), so the extra yardage with his feet makes him even more dangerous as the Skins (4-3) chase a Class AAA playoff berth.
“He’s definitely coming into his own,’’ said Hurricane coach Jeremy Taylor. “Sometimes, he’s got to [run]. Our offensive line is still trying to get it together. There are times when he’s flushed out of the pocket and has to take off and run it. He has the green light to run it any time he needs to.
“He’s not going to win a 100-meter sprint, but he can get 30, 40 yards sometimes when he’s got to do it. It’s like when the old Capital kids could run and make things happen with their feet. He’s an athlete, so there’s always that threat.’’
Taylor said the Hurricane coaches are even calling designed runs for Borrero, including the long one at Parkersburg.
“That was just a read,’’ Taylor said, “but he read it wrong. He was just a better athlete than they had on their end. He just makes plays. What he does, you can’t get mad at him when he messes up.’’
Borrero now leads the team in scoring with 33 points on five touchdown runs and three extra point kicks.
SSAC: Eight is enough
After keeping its options open last season due to numerous games being called off by COVID-19, the Secondary School Activities Commission is returning to the requirement that teams need to play eight games to qualify for the postseason.
Sort of.
Teams actually need either eight games played or a combination of games played plus forfeit wins (or losses) that totals eight, according to Bernie Dolan, executive director of the SSAC.
“Someone with seven [games] would have a number of forfeits that they would have to work with,’’ Dolan said. Teams are permitted to schedule 10 regular-season games.
Unlike last season, when very few forfeits were issued due to COVID-19 — games not played were ruled no contests, with no wins or losses added to teams’ records — the SSAC is enforcing signed contracts in many cases this year, resulting in forfeits.
Last season, teams needed to play four games to qualify for the postseason, or if they only managed to play three, they were required to show documentation that they tried to schedule a fourth game.
Looking out for No. 1
Herbert Hoover has its bye this weekend and it comes at the exact time the Huskies climbed into the No. 1 spot in the Class AA playoff ratings.
When it happened on Tuesday with the SSAC ratings reveal, Huskies coach Joey Fields said he planned to talk to his players about how they’re going to handle being at the top of the heap with one month left in the regular season.
“They probably see more stuff than I see,’’ Fields said. “They’re on their phones every minute. That’s part of how it goes nowadays. They see it before I see it.
“Of course, we’re going to address it with them. It’s the first time they’ve been ranked No. 1 here since 2001 — 20 years, that’s a special thing. But the last time they were No. 1 here, they lost the next week, so then it means nothing. It’s a ranking. You’ve got to take care of business each week or it does nothing for you.’’