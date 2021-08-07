Cabell Midland is a program that's been built on running the ball since Luke Salmons took over as coach in 2011.
The Knights saw an impressive streak come to an end last year when their leading rusher, fullback Jakob Caudill, finished with "just'' 746 yards. Of course, that was due to Midland being limited to only five games because of COVID-19 regulations. But it was the first time in 10 seasons that the Knights didn't have at least one 1,000-yard rusher.
Starting with Salmons' first year, the Knights had previously produced 15 players with 1,000-yard seasons, including a trio in 2013 with Kasey Thomas (1,367), Teran Barnitz (1,080) and Dontae Hendricks (1,031).
And there's another wrinkle to the situation this season, as the Knights have lost their top four rushers from last year due to graduation -- Caudill, quarterback Jaydyn Johnson and halfbacks Isaiah Vaughn and Baden Gillispie. That leaves senior Jackson Fetty, by far, as the team's most experienced runner.
Fetty, the starting wingback for Midland in the 2019 Class AAA title game, has been the team's goal-line specialist the past two seasons, with 13 of his 60 carries going for touchdowns. As a sophomore, he ran 48 times for 344 yards and eight TDs, and added 102 yards and five scores last year on just a dozen carries. A linebacker by trade, Fetty even played quarterback some as a sophomore when the team's top three QBs were felled by injury early in the season.
"He played quarterback when J.J. [Roberts] got hurt,'' Salmons said. "He can play anywhere.''
Even with the Knights breaking in so many new runners in their option attack, Salmons remains confident that his team can continue to move the ball on the ground.
"We've got the pieces,'' Salmons said. "It's just a matter of fitting them in. They've been working, and we can rotate them, try to teach them all the positions as we go through the scrimmages, and play the best we've got.''
The stable of backs this season also includes, among others, quarterback Chandler Schmidt, running backs Mason Moran, Ray Ray Williams and Julion Grace and fullback Cannon Lewis.
With so many new faces in the backfield, Salmons and his staff have taken their time getting the players accustomed to all their assignments when running the option.
"We spent a lot of time in the three-week period on just two plays,'' Salmons said. "Just a couple plays against all the different looks. It takes a lot of time. You've just got to be patient. We'll continue to work with and develop all of them. We'll have four quarterbacks who can play if we need them. Of course, we've got to have them ready at all positions in case something happens.''
Ready for the grind
The delay in holding the state's three-week summer practice period could actually benefit Capital.
After 11-year coach Jon Carpenter stepped down at the end of June, about a month passed before longtime assistant Mark Mason was approved as the Cougars' next head coach. But as a result of COVID-19 pushing back the end of spring sports from the previous school year, the three-week period this summer didn't start until the beginning of July instead of the beginning of June.
Thus, Capital's summer football workouts pretty much led right up to Monday's traditional start of preseason practice. Mason, who led those summer practices, said little changed after he was given the OK as head coach by the Kanawha County Board of Education.
"Nothing's really going to change,'' Mason said as August drills began. "We're going to continue what we've been doing the past three weeks.
"Actually, our coaching staff's been really working hard at getting our practices scheduled, together with the things we want to get done the first week. We're just getting our kids and putting them in the right positions to compete.''
Poca's progression
Probably no football program in West Virginia has undergone the turnaround that's happened at Poca in the past decade.
From 2012-17, the Dots endured a 39-game losing streak -- second-longest in state history -- and went a combined 5-55 in that span. But they've certainly emerged from the shadows since, going 26-4 over the past three seasons with three playoff berths.
Poca coach Seth Ramsey realizes what last year's senior class meant to the program, not just for those recent successes, but for the foundation laid for future years.
"That graduating class is the best in two decades to come through Poca,'' Ramsey said. "I think those guys that left set the standard for where the program needs to be, where we want it to be. The guys coming in have to uphold that standard, and pick up the mantle from where those guys left it.
"We've still got a good roster with the kids we've got here, a good nucleus and these guys are hungry with the way the last two seasons went for us. A lot of these guys played through that and were a key part of that. They really want to go out with this thing the best they can. I'm excited for them, because it was very disappointing the last couple years about how things ended. These guys have got a little chip on their shoulder and are ready to prove something to people.''
The Dots went 6-1 last year, losing only to unbeaten AAA power Cabell Midland, and were seeded eighth in the AA playoffs, but didn't get to compete in the postseason due to COVID. The previous year, they posted a 10-0 regular season, but fell at home in the quarterfinals to Oak Glen.