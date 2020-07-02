As Chandler Schmidt’s basketball resume grows, you might think his football resume would shrink.
After all, he’s proven to be the Knights’ top basketball player in his first two seasons, selected to the Class AAA All-State team each time, and his football season was limited to three games last year because of a broken ankle suffered in the season opener.
But Schmidt, now a junior, plans to don the shoulder pads and helmet again this fall for Midland, which is coming off an appearance in the state title game, losing to four-time defending champion Martinsburg.
“He loves both sports, and he really likes playing football,’’ said Cristina Schmidt, his mother and also his assistant basketball coach, who obviously has a stake in Chandler Schmidt’s future on the hardwood. “We’ll never take [football] away from him, and he’s actually pretty decent at it. He’ll play this year.’’
Chandler Schmidt ran for a touchdown in Midland’s opening win against St. Albans, and the plan was for him to split time at quarterback last year with J.J. Roberts, the Knights’ Division I recruit who’s headed to Wake Forest to play defensive back. However, when Schmidt went down with an injury, Roberts got the lion’s share of snaps under center.
Schmidt didn’t return until the playoff semifinal round, where he was ticketed for duty in the defensive secondary. He promptly intercepted a pass in a 31-0 win against Spring Valley.
In basketball, he averaged 17.8 points last season and was on the All-State first team as Midland went 21-4 and earned the No. 4 seed in the state tournament, which was canceled due to COVID-19. The Knights started out 12-0 and were ranked No. 1 in AAA for a short stretch.
As a mere freshman, he led Midland in scoring at 18.0 points per game and helped his team reach the state tournament semifinals. He was selected to the All-State second team that season.
Run for their money
The good news for West Virginia football teams this summer was the unprecedented extra weeks they were given by the SSAC for coaches to work with players following more than three months of idle time due to the coronavirus.
The bad news? The first four weeks were nothing more than conditioning sessions and no sports-specific drills could be held. In other words, no footballs on the football field, just feet running wind sprints, cone drills, etc.
“It is kinda boring without the football,’’ said Poca senior running back Ethan Payne. “We’ve been focusing on football-related stuff, and all we’ve been doing is getting in shape and running. Other than that, it’s pretty fundamental. But we do get back out there with all our friends.’’
R.T. Alexander, George Washington’s senior quarterback, said the additional four weeks of drills have helped the players on his team bond, especially older players with the younger players.
“The turnout’s been great,’’ Alexander said. “We’ve got a lot of underclassmen and we’re just trying to get everybody together, get everybody to know each other and figure out what they can do. It’s been great. Everybody’s having fun, and we’re just out here grinding.’’
GW coach Steve Edwards Jr. said that spirits have remained high at his team’s workouts despite the mundane duties.
“It’s surprised all of us,’’ Edwards said. “I think the kids learned they like being together. They like that part and, boy, they’re so resilient. They just recover from anything. They’re doing a great job and we’re really getting a lot out of it. It’s been a learning experience for all of us, but it’s a positive, and they’re all back together.
“Back when we were lifting, it was tough to get the kids to run. I’m not going to lie — it just was. Now they’re running and doing it, and it’s been a pleasant surprise. Some people may not be getting a lot out of it, but we are. I’m not down on it. It’s great.’’
Winfield linebacker-running back John Covert admitted that wind sprints aren’t the best part of football — but they’re still a necessary part.
“Our coaches have really switched it up on us,’’ Covert said. “You can tell [the younger players] are a little gassed right now, but we’re getting into shape any way we can. Of course, anything involving football, I love it — the working aspect of it, football itself, getting in shape, that’s always fun. Well, it’s not fun, but it pays off in the end.’’
Prior practices
The SSAC approved its annual three-week summer practice period in 2003, but many Kanawha Valley coaches predate those times and can vividly recall summers without the extra drills.
“I started coaching in 1996, ‘97,’’ said Hurricane’s Jeremy Taylor, “and we never had the three weeks. Kids got out in June and we had the weight room open, but nobody ever came. We had advanced [physical education] and lifted during school.’’
Buffalo’s Brian Batman knows the three-week period means more work for coaches, but in the year 2020 a change of scenery is always a welcome sight.
“Obviously, you want to do it,’’ Batman said, “if for no other reason than the kids get the chance to get out of the house, and coaches get the chance to get out of the house. It’s something to do.’’