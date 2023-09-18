After a rough two weeks to open the season, Capital's football team had something to celebrate last weekend.
The Cougars earned their first win since last season, defeating St. Albans 48-18 at University of Charleston Stadium.
St. Albans (0-3) took a 6-0 lead late in the first quarter but Capital (1-2) rattled off 42 unanswered points on its way to a blowout victory.
Quarterback Fernando Valdivia had a strong performance, completing 7 of 15 passes for 172 yards and a touchdown. Valdivia also rushed three times for 53 yards and a touchdown.
Cam Harris rushed eight times for 60 yards and two touchdowns. One of his touchdowns was a 65-yard kickoff return.
"I was very excited for our kids and our program to get in the win column," Capital coach Mark Mason said. "Our guys have been working hard all year. It's good for them to feel what it feels like to win."
Mason said his team played as unit as the Cougars had 450 yards of total offense compared to St. Albans' 224 yards.
"Our guys were just sticking together," Mason said. "They executed all of our plans that we worked on throughout the week. Offense was clicking and defense was clicking."
Capital has a 21-2 all-time record against St. Albans. The Cougars will host Huntington on Friday.
NOAH'S SPARK: After falling to George Washington 17-14 on Sept. 8, Hurricane once again had its back against the wall last weekend against Spring Valley.
The Timberwolves got out to a 28-3 lead on the road but Hurricane, led by running back Noah Vellaithambi, struck back. Hurricane (3-1) outscored Spring Valley 45-7 over the final three quarters to earn a 48-35 victory.
Vellaithambi rushed for 274 yards and five touchdowns as Hurricane beat Spring Valley (0-4) for the first time since 2017.
DANE'S WORLD: History is seemingly repeating itself for Herbert Hoover. Last season, the Huskies dropped their first two games of the season before rattling off 10 wins in a row on their way to a Super Six appearance.
Though it's early, the Hoover (2-2) dropped the first two games of the 2023 season and rebounded with two wins in a row. Most recently, Hoover earned a 41-15 home win against Hedgesville to get back to .500.
Junior quarterback Dane Hatfield erupted as he completed 20 of 28 passes for 288 yards and five touchdowns. Hatfield did not throw an interception. Hatfield also led the Huskies in rushing as he tallied 15 carries for 143 yards and a touchdown.
In his last two games, Hatfield has completed 25 of 35 passes for 392 yards and seven touchdowns while he's rushed 38 times for 245 yards and five touchdowns.
QUESTION ANSWERED: Winfield starting quarterback Chase Massey was sidelined with an injury he suffered in the Generals' 28-0 win over Chapmanville on Sept. 8.
Massey was in street clothes during last week's home game against Wayne and there was a mystery surrounding Winfield's starting quarterback.
In the Chapmanville game, freshman Jared Miller came on in replacement of Massey and completed 3 of 4 passes for 29 yards and a touchdown.
Junior Easton Pinkerton was taking pregame snaps alongside Miller prior to the Wayne game.
Miller ultimately took the first snap. That was the last snap Miller got, however, as Pinkerton took over at quarterback from the second play to the end of the game.
Pinkerton was effective. He completed seven of 12 passes for 97 yards and two touchdowns while he rushed 17 tomes for 142 yards and a touchdown.
Pinkerton also tallied a crucial interception in the fourth quarter to help the Generals (3-1) down Wayne 26-21.
CROSSTOWN SHOWDOWN: The 56th matchup between crosstown rivals Parkersburg and Parkersburg South didn't disappoint at Stadium Field.
Parkersburg (4-0) earned a 43-35 statement win in the rivalry game in front of an estimated 6,000 fans.
Both teams entered the game undefeated and Parkersburg South (3-1) won last year's matchup 55-7.
"Both fanbases showed up in support of their teams," Parkersburg coach Matt Kimes said. "Both teams and both programs have a lot of excitement around them. Us with starting 3-0 and all three wins were shutouts. Guys playing at a really high level. Them coming off a state championship runner-up season and a lot of those key pieces back as well. Them being 3-0 just added to an electric atmosphere."
The Stadium Field stands were packed. Social media posts showed a sea of red on the Parkersburg side.
"We sold 5,000 tickets," Kimes said. "I would say probably 6,000 people."