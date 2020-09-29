For much of his career at Clay County, Riley Perkins has played out of position. His sacrifices, done for the good of the team, may have helped put the Panthers in prime position this season.
Now that he’s a senior and the program has developed some depth, the 5-foot-10, 210-pound Perkins has returned to his natural positions of fullback and defensive end. The end result so far is a 3-1 record for Clay, which is No. 11 this week in the Class AA playoff ratings.
For Perkins, the move has been doubly beneficial, as he’s closing on the school’s career record for tackles set by Austin Dobbins (364 from 2012-15). Perkins presently stands at 320 tackles.
Panthers coach Jason Nichols, who is also Perkins’ father, is glad to finally see Perkins playing where he’s most effective. As a freshman and sophomore, Perkins played guard on offense and linebacker on defense. He began playing fullback last year and also transitioned from linebacker to defensive end in the second half of his junior season.
“Riley has always played out of position,’’ Nichols said. “He’s a natural defensive end who, by necessity, had to play linebacker. His speed and his strength are his biggest qualities, along with his understanding of the game.
“He’s my son, so we get to talk football a lot, and he understands the game — probably a lot more than a lot of kids because we’re always watching film, we’re always trying to figure out where to attack. He actually brings a lot of suggestions to what we should do, and what he thinks we ought to do.’’
Perkins collected 91 tackles as a freshman, 78 as a sophomore and 91 more last season even though he missed the opener and was limited in the next two games because of a broken hand he suffered during a preseason scrimmage. Besides chasing down the program’s career tackles record, he’s also threatening the career sacks record of Ian Smith, the older brother of current Clay quarterback Grant Krajeski. Perkins presently has 18 sacks, 51/2 shy of the mark.
“I’m fast off the edge,’’ Perkins said, “and pretty strong, so I can just fight off the edge and come in the backfield, or fight and stay home — whatever I’ve got to do. I could work on my pass rush better, but I’m more of a run stopper.’’
Perkins is interested in playing at the next level, but Nichols worries that colleges might not have seen enough of Perkins at his best positions because he’s been taking one for the team by playing much of his career where he’s been needed.
“The problem with Riley,’’ Nichols said, “is that he’s not a well-known commodity because he’s always played out of position. He’s not well-known around the state because he’s never been able to play his natural defensive end position.’’
Perkins doesn’t mind that he’s toiled at other positions in the past, because it might have helped lead up to this season, as the Panthers try to make the AA playoffs for the first time since 2012.
“This senior class and junior class we have,’’ Perkins said, “we’ve been playing together since Biddy League football ... We’re just finally coming together and everybody is where they need to be. Everybody’s working hard because they know what they can do.’’
Friday night plightsFor the first time in a long while, Poca senior running back Ethan Payne, last year’s Kennedy Award winner, hasn’t had anything to do on Friday nights. The last three games for the Dots were called off because of the COVID-19 count in Putnam County.
“We’ve just been watching other high school games,’’ Payne said, “on television or whoever is streaming them. Mentally, it’s definitely frustrating because it’s my last year to play on Fridays, and we’ve not been having a season for me and my teammates.’’
Putnam County teams weren’t even able to practice last week because of high COVID-19 totals. Payne said Poca’s last practice was Sept. 18 before it was able to resume workouts on Monday in preparation for Cabell Midland.
“Basically, all we’re doing is working out at a local gym,’’ Payne said, “because we couldn’t practice last week. But it’s not the same thing as practice. It’s been a while and we’re anxious to see where we’re at when we get back on the field.’’
Wheeling Central coach hits 50 seasonsWheeling Central coach Mike Young reached a rare milestone this season when he began his 50th year of coaching — 25 as an assistant and 25 as a head coach.
And he’s only coached at two places — St. Clairsville in Ohio and Wheeling Central. He worked 17 seasons as an assistant on the staff of St. Clairsville coaching legend George Strager, then nine seasons as the Red Devils head coach (1988-96). Following that were eight seasons on the staff of Central’s Jim Thomas, a four-time state champion coach. Now, Young leads the Maroon Knights for a 16th season as head coach and owns eight Class A titles.
“My 50th season, and not many people can say that,’’ Young said recently. “I’ve worked with some great coaches and coached against some of the great head coaches — Ty Fleming [Shadyside, Ohio] and Dave Bruney [Martins Ferry, Ohio] and Reno Saccoccia [Steubenville, Ohio] — and Brett McLean [St. Clairsville] is an up-and-comer. I attribute my success to working with those guys and having great assistant coaches myself.
“I’m proud of what our program stands for and proud of what our kids have been able to do over years, and very proud of our coaches.’’