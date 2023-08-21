It was a scene those in the Elk River community had been longing for.
Seven years after a 2016 flood that devastated the area and destroyed the old Herbert Hoover High School, the new school was on full display Saturday during a football scrimmage between the Huskies and John Marshall.
Thousands of fans filed into the brand-new bleachers at Husky Stadium. The stands were about half full two hours prior to the scheduled 5:30 p.m. kickoff.
Country music star Brad Paisley drew the attraction of many as the Glen Dale native performed for about an hour after the scrimmage.
RED AND BLUE RIBBONS: The school itself, which is just north of the football field and other outdoor athletic facilities, opened to students last week.
The scrimmage served as the first athletic event at the school and there was a ceremonial ribbon cutting prior to the scrimmage.
Before the ribbon cutting, Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., Sen. Shelley Capito, R-W.Va., Hoover Principal Mike Kelley, Clendenin Mayor Kay Summers, Kanawha County Schools Superintendent Tom Williams and Paisley spoke at a podium behind the east end zone.
When he was announced, Kelley received a standing ovation and was holding back tears.
The microphone was perhaps too tall for Summers, as it was at her forehead as she spoke. Capito, like a true politician, took the mic height in stride as she stood on her tippy toes throughout her speech so the mic appeared to be perfect height.
The microphone height was no issue for the 6-foot-3 Manchin.
Manchin and Capito showed their Herbert Hoover spirit. Manchin, a Farmington High School graduate, was wearing a white polo with the double-H Herbert Hoover logo.
Capito, a George Washington High graduate, showed support to a rival school. She wore a white Herbert Hoover polo, blue pants and red shoes.
Paisley, prior to his performance, wore a yellow WVU hat.
After about 30 minutes of speeches, the ceremonial ribbon was carried to the goal line of the east end zone.
Summers, Paisley, Manchin, Williams, Capito and others held the blue and red ribbon as Kelley cut it with a pair of oversize scissors.
Then it was time for football.
QUITE THE OPENING ACT: Though Paisley was not available for interviews, it's unlikely that he's had a high school football game for an opening act before.
He did on Saturday as Hoover and John Marshall -- Paisley's alma mater -- played two 15-minute exhibition periods ahead of the country music performance.
Hoover coach Joey Fields and his squad ran out onto the field for the first time as a team. Saturday's scrimmage was just the second time the team played on the field as it held a practice a day prior.
Fields described his emotions as he led his team onto the field for the first time.
"It was very emotional," Fields said. "You work so hard. I can't say enough about this place and these people. Just resilient. They believe in something that was sold to them seven years ago. To see it here, it's only the beginning."
Though no official score was kept, Hoover scored four touchdowns to down John Marshall 28-9. The first (unofficial) touchdown a Husky Stadium was a 3-yard rush by quarterback Dane Hatfield.
POSTGAME PAISLEY: There was plenty of anticipation for Paisley, as his stage was built behind the east end zone next to two tractor-trailers with his name on them.
After the scrimmage was over and the field was cleared, the public address announcer invited people from the stands -- starting with Hoover students who were educated in portable trailers in lieu of a permanent school building -- down to the field to watch Paisley perform.
Paisley, wearing a white cowboy hat, entered the stage and opened with his 2007 hit single "Ticks." He replaced one of the lyrics to the song with the word "Huskies," drawing cheers from the crowd.
He performed for about an hour in front of the thousands still in attendance.
CLOSED FOR FOOTBALL: It's not unheard of for rural American towns to completely shut down on Friday nights in the fall as the townsfolk head to the local football stadium.
That certainly seemed to be the case in Elkview and Clendenin -- towns with a combined population of 1,945 as of the 2020 census -- as Hoover athletic director Richard Parsons said there was an attendance of 4,500.
The school's parking lots quickly filled and overflow parking ran up and down nearby Frame Road, off-campus.
SKY IS THE LIMIT: Despite Hoover's lack of facilities, the athletic programs have not lacked success.
Prior to losing to Winfield in last spring's Class AA softball state championship game, Hoover's softball team had won five state titles in a row dating back to 2017.
In the 2022-23 season, Hoover's football team made the Super Six for the first time in school history and the Huskies tallied 10 state tournament appearances across all varsity sports.
With brand-new, state-of-the-art facilities, Kelley hopes the sky is the limit.
"That's certainly what I hope, yes," he said. "I said at graduation last year 'They did much with little; what will you do with much?' We will preach it to our kids. We already have. When people endure those circumstances and they keep this school flying high, you owe them a debt."
Hoover's football team opens its season at Scott on Friday. The Huskies' first home game will be against Nitro on Sept. 8.