Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

hoover marshall5
Buy Now

Herbert Hoover coach Joey Fields gestures to players during a timeout in a scrimmage Saturday against John Marshall at the new Husky Stadium. 

 CHRIS DORST | Gazette-Mail

It was a scene those in the Elk River community had been longing for.

Seven years after a 2016 flood that devastated the area and destroyed the old Herbert Hoover High School, the new school was on full display Saturday during a football scrimmage between the Huskies and John Marshall.

Stories you might like

Rick Farlow covers sports. He can be reached at 304-348-5122 or rick.farlow@hdmediallc.com. Follow @FarlowRick on Twitter.