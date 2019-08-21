After a couple seasons of throwing the ball a good bit, Tim Meyer wants to get back to his roots — and that’s running the football.
Herbert Hoover’s 11th-year coach intends to use quarterback Nick Grayam to run the veer offense this season for the Huskies, and the 6-foot-1, 210-pound junior seems capable of making the most out of the triple-option attack.
Last season, Hoover averaged 16 pass per game, and the year before, 15. Meyer wants to cut that down — perhaps in half — with the physical Grayam at the controls.
“He’s a tough kid,’’ Meyer said of Grayam, “and we want to run the veer. We don’t want to sling the ball all over the place. That’s what I like, and I think that’s what fits the personnel that we have.’’
Meyer won’t abandon the pass game completely, especially since he pointed to three players who can get the job done catching the ball — Nathan Harper, Tyler Greer and Hunter Douglas.
“We do have some wide receivers who can go get the football,’’ Meyer said, “and we saw some toughness out of Hunter Douglas. We saw some things in our first scrimmage that we really liked, but we definitely have a lot of things we have to improve on.’’
Rundown on GW defenseGeorge Washington knows its run defense has to improve after permitting more than 311 rushing yards per game last season. In their opening scrimmage against Man, the Patriots’ starters allowed 107 yards and one touchdown on 35 attempts, with some chunk gains coming late in the workout after a strong beginning.
“I thought we got a little tired,’’ said GW coach Steve Edwards Jr. “We’ve got a lot of guys playing both ways, and there’s a lot of new guys up there. [Andrew] Preast is the only one who has some experience playing up there [on the line]. My linebackers are pretty much all new, except for Mikey [Ray], but I think we’re going to get better.’’
Edwards noted that Kanawha County teams only had one possible slot for two-a-day workouts — the opening day of practice on Aug. 5, since teachers reported the following day. He said that cuts back on how much teams can install before the season kicks off.
“We’ve got a lot of work to do,’’ he said, “and the way practices are set up, you don’t have those two-a-days anymore and you don’t get much defense [done]. It’s hard to get everything in in such a short time. It hurts. But everybody’s doing the same thing — at least everybody in my county is.’’
Rejuvenating RiversideWhen Alex Daugherty took over as Riverside coach last year, one of the first things he needed to accomplish was changing his program’s mindset. The Warriors haven’t had a winning record or Class AAA playoff berth since 2007.
Daugherty thinks his players’ mental approach has improved, and expects on-field results to follow.
“It’s changed a lot,’’ he said. “I tell the kids I’m not satisfied, but we’re trending in the right direction. They’re really working hard, and I think their mentality has really changed.
“For us, it’s when things go bad, how are you going to react? Before, it was just, ‘Well, we’re done. We’re done for.’ Now it’s, ‘We’ve got to go to the next play. We’re going to the next play.’ And that’s the biggest change that I’ve seen.’’
Dots bring the PayneEveryone knows about Poca junior running back Ethan Payne, a Class AA All-Stater who last season ran for 1,113 yards and 17 touchdowns in basically seven games, as he missed extended time with a hip injury.
However, younger brother Toby Payne should also be a vital cog in the Dots’ attack this season. As a freshman last year, he caught 16 passes for 235 yards and one TD, but coach Seth Ramsey expects Toby Payne to get playing time and touches at several positions.
“He’s going to be a big part of what we’re doing,’’ Ramsey said. “He’s got a chance to be a really good player for us. He can play outside, he can play inside. You can line him up at fullback, tight end or outside receiver, inside receiver. He could probably line up in the backfield and run the ball if you ever need him to.
“We’ll use him more as a fullback and tight end than last year. If you’ve got a good guy who can do different things, you want to give them different spots. We’ve got a lot of offensive options, and we’ve got to figure out how to put them together. [Fullbacks] Matt Stone and Dillon Taylor will have a large role on offense this year. We have a lot of guys at the receiving positions who will factor into what we do.’’