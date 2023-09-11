It was an evening to remember for those from the Elk River community.
For seven years, Herbert Hoover High School students haven't had a building to call home after a 2016 flood destroyed more than 70% of the old school.
In 2023, that's no longer the case as the brand-new Herbert Hoover High opened prior to the schoolyear.
Right next to the school is a state-of-the-art athletic complex featuring the green, red, white and blue turf of the new Husky Stadium's football field.
On that football field last Friday, the Huskies (1-2) christened their new den with a 42-7 win over previously undefeated Nitro (2-1).
The first touchdown in the history of Husky Stadium was a memorable one, as well.
Hoover, which hadn't run a pass play the entire game, was backed up to the Nitro 47 with a 2nd-and-40. On the ensuing play, Hoover junior quarterback Dane Hatfield found Avery Pannell wide open across the middle for a 47-yard touchdown pass to give the Huskies the lead.
Nitro responded with an Eli Littlejohn two-yard touchdown run early in the second quarter. That was the last time the Wildcats scored.
Hoover went on to score 35 unanswered points to earn its first victory Husky Stadium in front of a sellout crowd.
Hoover coach Joey Fields said the night couldn't have been scripted any better.
"It was a beautiful night," Fields said. "All our people come together for the first time. It's been a long wait. All of our hard work has gone in to getting this accomplished."
Hatfield was the game's MVP as he ran for three touchdowns and passed for two touchdowns. Every time the Huskies scored, the stadium's LED lights flashed in celebration. The lights are similar to West Virginia State's Lakin-Ray Field at Dickerson Stadium.
Hoover's next home game will be this Friday against Hedgesville at 7 p.m.
PREP FOOTBALL AT THE JOAN: Cabell Midland and Ironton (Ohio) football fans got to watch their teams play at an NCAA Division I venue Saturday.
The Knights and Fighting Tigers faced off at Marshall University's Joan C. Edwards Stadium in the first high school football game ever at the home of the Thundering Herd.
The announced attendance was 7,204.
Midland improved to 3-0 with a 34-21 win over Ironton (3-1). The teams are scheduled to play next season at The Joan.
W FOR WARRIOR: In a battle of winless teams between Riverside and St. Albans, the Warriors came away with a 53-0 rout to earn their first win of 2023.
Riverside quarterback Caden Ray carried the ball 10 times for 158 yards and two touchdowns. He also had a passing touchdowns.
The Warriors, which led 32-0 in the first half, had five different players score touchdowns in Jase Cook, Malik Brown, Christian Holcomb, Ray and Bryce Green.
PATRIOTS PREVAIL: George Washington certainly seemed like the underdog heading into Friday's matchup with Hurricane on the Hill.
The previously winless Patriots, however, pulled out a 17-14 home victory over previously unbeaten Hurricane.
GW quarterback Abe Fenwick had a performance to remember as he completed 41 of 84 passes for 491 yards and two touchdowns. Four interceptions put a bit of a damper of the senior William & Mary commit but the Patriots remained in the win column.
GW avenged last year's 56028 loss at Hurricane. The Patriots have won 11 of the last 15 matchups between the teams.
MASSEY DOWN: Winfield quarterback Chase Massey, an out-of-state transfer who has been a difference maker so far for the Generals, went down with an injury during the third quarter of Friday's game against Chapmanville. Massey did not return. Winfield (2-1) earned the 28-0 win.
Winfield coach Eddie Smolder did not give specifics on the injury but the Generals will be without Massey during Winfield's upcoming home game against Wayne. That game is scheduled for 7 p.m.
In three games played, Massey completed 14 of 31 passes for 284 yards, two interceptions and three touchdowns. He also rushed 35 times for 288 yards and three touchdowns.
Jared Miller was Massey's backup in the Chapmanville game and he completed 3 of 4 passes for 29 yards and a touchdown.