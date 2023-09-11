Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

hoover nitro5
Buy Now

Herbert Hoover coach Joey Fields and the Huskies take the field at Husky Stadium on Friday for a prep football game against Nitro, their first game at the new facility.

 CHRIS DORST | Gazette-Mail

It was an evening to remember for those from the Elk River community. 

For seven years, Herbert Hoover High School students haven't had a building to call home after a 2016 flood destroyed more than 70% of the old school. 

Stories you might like

Rick Farlow covers sports. He can be reached at 304-348-5122 or rick.farlow@hdmediallc.com. Follow @FarlowRick on Twitter.

Tags