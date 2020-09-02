Kanawha County and its sidelined athletic teams might have some more company in the orange zone when the state releases its next color-coded COVID-19 risk factor map Saturday evening. And it just might be some of their closest neighbors.
In the last five days, as Kanawha’s COVID-19 number rose from 9.54 to its current 12.19, its high school sports teams, most notably football, went from being able to practice and play with restrictions (yellow category) to simply being able to practice and not play games (orange).
Thus, six season-opening football games involving Kanawha schools set for Friday were called off. At least three of those are hopeful of being played Monday — if Kanawha’s number goes back down below 10 when the next map that determines the following week’s activities is released at 9 p.m. Saturday. However, Kanawha’s numbers haven’t tailed off much in recent days, and neither have others from nearby counties.
Cabell’s number went from 3.11 on Aug. 26 to 9.63 six days later, flirting with the orange zone. Putnam, wedged between Kanawha and Cabell, rose from 5.06 to 9.11 in the same span of days and Raleigh rocketed from 2.73 to 7.98. Monongalia County experienced the biggest jump, going from 7.57 on Aug. 27 to its current 18.26. That coincided with the return of students to the WVU campus in Morgantown for the start of classes on Aug. 26.
Upon closer inspection, most of those counties listed above have colleges or universities with good-sized enrollments, and the student population doubtlessly contributes to that rise of coronavirus numbers when they get back on campus and do what most college students do — gather in large groups at parties and bars, etc.
South Charleston football coach Donnie Mays has been adamant about Kanawha County athletics unfairly bearing the brunt of spiraling COVID-19 numbers from sources other than their school populations.
“A lot of these cases are not coming from within our county,’’ Mays said recently. “They’re coming from the outside. We’ve been doing the right thing since June, and now we might not be able to play because colleges and universities are opening up, and we’re taking the hit.’’
Tackling their problemsSissonville coach Marc Wilson wasn’t satisfied with the way his team tackled during Friday’s scrimmage at South Charleston. The Indians did record three quarterback sacks against SC’s first-team offense, but gave up several chunk-yardage plays.
Wilson realizes that it stems from heavy graduation losses on the defensive side of the ball, and he knows improvement is required.
“Our biggest issue is tackling,’’ Wilson said. “We’re not swarming to the ball the way we typically do. We had guys in position to make plays in the backfield; they just didn’t finish tackles.
“So why is that? Well, we’re down a significant amount of practice time where we would have been able to work on those things. It’s not an excuse, just a reality. Still, we have to get better at tackling and hopefully we can work on that in practice, and having the opportunity to play some more will improve us.’’
A week was cut out of preseason drills statewide when Gov. Jim Justice delayed football practices two weeks and eliminated the first week of the original regular-season schedule to coincide with the delayed opening of schools, set for Sept. 8.
Weather or notGeorge Washington coach Steve Edwards Jr. is getting to appreciate some of the side effects of having a brand-new artificial turf playing field. The Patriots have been practicing on their FieldTurf surface for a couple of weeks at Steve Edwards Sr. Field.
“I don’t know if it makes us look faster,’’ Edwards said, “but I know it’s a lot cleaner in the locker room and all around the place. It’s really nice, and I’m grateful and thankful. The guys who put in the field did a fantastic job, and we’re pleased with it right now.’’
Edwards said he can now take the Weather Channel off the favorites on his television remote.
“It’s going to be nice not having to watch for the weather 24 hours a day,’’ he said. “Every time we played at home, I’d be watching the weather and thinking, ‘Gee, when’s the rain going to come?’ I don’t have to worry about that now. It’s not going to factor into what we do, and I’m looking forward to that. I don’t have to fret all day long and say, ‘Hey, man, [the forecast] changed.’ That was terrible having to do that.’’
Revolving-door policyNitro coach Zach Davis, who played high school ball in Florida and coached previously in Georgia for several years, is quite familiar with the vagaries of players transferring from one high school to another, which happens a lot in the Kanawha Valley with so many schools on the Interstate 64 corridor. And for the most part, he doesn’t have any problem with it.
This season, he picked up three transfers from Sissonville in running back Elijah Thompson, receiver Joseph Udoh and defensive back Bryce Myers. But Davis knows the door swings both ways; in 2018, Tay Calloway transferred in and ran for 1,000 yards for Nitro, but left the following year to play his senior season at Capital.
“I think there’s more transfers in the Kanawha Valley than at private schools in Georgia,’’ Davis said. “It doesn’t do any good to complain about it.
“Some years you get some and some years you lose some. You just try to get your program to where it’s the best it can be. If I’m a parent, I want to put my kids in the best position possible.’’