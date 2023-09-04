Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

huntington sochas3
Huntington’s Andreas Reese (17) is lifted up by Aryn McPherson after Reese scored a touchdown against South Charleston.

 CHRIS DORST | Gazette-Mail

In the first week of the prep football season in West Virginia, there was an overwhelming theme: blowouts galore.

The average point differential between winning and losing teams in all games across all classes was about 32.

Rick Farlow covers sports. He can be reached at 304-348-5122 or rick.farlow@hdmediallc.com. Follow @FarlowRick on Twitter.