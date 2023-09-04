In the first week of the prep football season in West Virginia, there was an overwhelming theme: blowouts galore.
The average point differential between winning and losing teams in all games across all classes was about 32.
It was more of the same in the second week of football across the Mountain State, as teams won by an average point total of 28.6.
The high averages were exacerbated by larger blowouts such as Nitro’s 84-6 win over St. Albans, Huntington’s 86-0 win over South Charleston and Hurricane’s 93-7 victory at Capital.
In the 60 games played, just 14 were decided by less than 10 points.
Hurricane led 65-0 at halftime before adding 23 points in the third quarter and seven in the final period.
Throughout the weekend, there was backlash on social media about the lopsided scores. Plenty of the backlash was directed at Hurricane coach Donnie Mays for running up the score. Mays said he wanted to get his junior varsity players in-game repetition that they wouldn’t have gotten on Monday as Capital doesn’t have a JV team.
“People have already said what they have said on social media,” Mays said. “You can read everything. The whole thing with our game came down to whether or not we should shorten the quarters in the third quarter.
“I genuinely would do that if [Capital] had JV football team. They don’t even have a JV team so my kids don’t even get an opportunity to compete [Monday]. We tried to get as many kids as we could in on Friday in the second half. We played 55 different kids. When you shorten those quarters, those kids lose opportunities.”
Mays said he wasn’t surprised by the social media backlash.
“In today’s world, no, I’m not surprised at all,” Mays said. “We get paid a small amount of money to go help kids and try and help them get better. I scored 75 at South Charleston before and everyone was going crazy and was excited about it. I can remember in 2014 when Capital beat Nitro 91-14 and everybody was just like ‘Wow, Capital is loaded.’ In today’s climate when you do something like that, you’re just rubbing it in. All they want to talk about is the transfer portal.
“These scores have been going on forever. Kids have been transferring forever. People need to open their eyes and look at the historical transfers that have happened.”
Nitro coach Boom McKinney said he knows a thing or two about being on the bad side of a blowout. The Wildcats were 5-15 over McKinney’s first two seasons as head coach at Nitro.
“If they’re talking about us, they’re thinking about us,” McKinney said. “They’re worried about us. A lot of people were saying ‘What if you were on that end of it?’ I’ve been on that end of it. Many times here at Nitro. We have to get these guys ready to play four quarters. We left those guys in there longer maybe than what some people would. We have to get these guys ready to play. If we’re going in there and they’re playing two quarters the first two games, we’re not preparing these guys.
“It’s nothing new. This stuff has been going on. They can pick on us all they want. It doesn’t bother us.”
South Charleston has been outscored 151-0 in its first two games. First-year coach Dustin Resler doesn’t think opponents are running up scores maliciously.
“I take it as we’re a young team,” Resler said. “I got a great group of kids that still grow and still learn. I have four seniors so I have a lot of underclassmen that don’t have a lot of playing experience. We’re gonna take some licks. Especially from some of these really good teams. Last week we played last year’s state champion and the number one team in the state. They looked like it. [Huntington] coach [Billy] Seals pulled his starters after the first quarter. We had six-minute quarters the second half. I really respect it and he recognized that we are a young team.”
The Gazette-Mail reached out for comments from St. Albans coach Willie Washington, Capital coach Mark Mason and Huntington coach Billy Seals.
SHOVEL PASS 101: No, they aren’t 20-yard strikes across the middle to an open receiver in the end zone.
But shovel passes — short, forward passes that quarterbacks typically throw underhanded to a receiver in their immediate vicinity — still count as touchdown passes if the receiver makes it into the end zone as a result of the play.
That’s been the case for Nitro quarterback Josh Moody and the Wildcats. Nitro (2-0) won its first two games in dominant fashion over rebuilding Poca and St. Albans.
In Nitro’s 56-6 season-opening win against the Dots, Moody erupted for eight touchdown passes. Two of those touchdown passes were shovel passes when Nitro was within five yards of the end zone.
In Nitro’s aforementioned 84-6 win over St. Albans on Friday, Moody broke J.R. House’s state record for touchdown passes in a game. House set the record when he tallied 10 touchdown passes in the 1998 Class AAA state title game against Morgantown.
Moody broke the record against the Red Dragons with 11 touchdown passes. Two of those passes, once again, were shovel passes.
Moody now has 19 touchdown passes in two games.
SERIES FINALE: George Washington and Ashland Paul Blazer (Kentucky) met on the gridiron for the 12th and likely final time on Friday. Ashland quarterback LaBryant Strader completed 13 of 22 passes for three touchdowns while rushing 13 times for 57 yards and two touchdowns as he led Ashland to a 42-21 win over the Patriots at George Washington High.
The teams began playing in 2011 but because the Kentucky High School Athletic Association does not value wins against out-of-state opponents in its playoff ratings, 2023 was the last edition of the contest for the foreseeable future.
GW (0-2) leads the all-time series with a 7-5 record.
HALL OF FAME PATRIOTS: Prior to the Ashland game, eight former Patriot football players were inducted into the George Washington football Hall of Fame. Sean Hitchman, Rob Wilson, Nu Nu Miller, John Fletcher, Travis Eades, Ben Huffman, Adam Huffman and the late Keith Zamiela were the inductees.