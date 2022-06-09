Martinsburg's Hudson Clement helped the Bulldogs to a Class AAA title in record-setting fashion.
The senior wide receiver scored a state title-game record with eight touchdowns (four rushing, four receiving) in Martinsburg's 62-21 romp over Huntington in the championship game last December in Wheeling.
Last season, Clement caught 79 passes for 1,543 yards and 19 touchdowns and was named co-captain of the Class AAA All-State team along with Spring Valley's Ty Bartrum.
"It was a crazy game but I couldn't have done it without all my teammates," Clement said of his record-setting championship performance. "We had a great game plan going into that game. My coach [Britt Sherman] had some great plays drawn up. We just executed very well all game.
"We had people go down that week and the week before with injuries so lots of kids had to step up. I wound up just having the ball in my hands at the right time and executed."
Clement will have one last go of it in high school as he will play in the North-South Football Classic as a member North Bears at noon Saturday at South Charleston High School.
Clement is a WVU commit and will play under coach Neal Brown starting in the fall. While other Division I commits decided against playing in the North-South game, Clement jumped at the opportunity.
"It means a lot to have an opportunity to play in this game before I go off to college," he said. "I heard lots of people, some [Division I] talent turned this game down but I thought it was just another great opportunity to play football with some of my friends. It's a great opportunity for me. It's just another week to play some football."
Clement said his favorite part of the experience is hanging out and playing with the best talent from around the state.
"Definitely like being with kids who are great talent all around the state," Clement said. "I haven't really got to play against lots of the teams and I've heard about all of the teams. It's cool to actually get to play with them and work together."
After he wraps up his high school career, Clement will get to play against some of the best teams and players in the country as a member of a Power Five college football team in the Big 12.
"It's surreal," Clement said of his high school career ending. "Obviously I'm looking forward to the next chapter of my life. It's almost bittersweet. It's gonna be fun. It's also gonna be a little sad. But I think this is a great way to go out for my last high school game. I think this will be a really fun way to end off my high school career."
Clement said his favorite high school memory was winning the state championship last year.
"That just was the best feeling, senior year, getting to bring that trophy back to the school, it just meant a lot," he said.
Winfield's Bryson Tate has showcase for versatility
Winfield's Bryson Tate is somewhat of a utility tool.
The University of Charleston commit is a running back, linebacker and long snapper and he'll have a chance to show off his skills as a member of the South Cardinals as the Generals' lone representative in the North-South game.
"It's a huge honor, it's just another opportunity to come down here and play football one last time before going off to college and it's just been special getting to meet all these new people," Tate said. "It's been great so far. I look forward to the rest of the week.
"It's really weird thinking about this is my last time ever really playing high school football. Last time I'll probably see a lot of these kids."
Playing under new UC head coach Quinn Sanders, who took over for Pat Kirkland after Kirkland took a job at Jacksonville State in Alabama, Tate said he'll likely try continue his role as a three-position player.