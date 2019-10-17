Most people around the state knew about Poca’s Ethan Payne, an explosive junior running back and returning Class AA All-Stater.
But not as many knew about his “little’’ brother, sophomore Toby Payne, who at 6-foot-3 is actually about an inch taller than Ethan. But after his last two games, Toby Payne is fast becoming a household name outside of Putnam County, too.
Toby Payne hauled in three touchdown passes from Jay Cook in each of his last two games — going well over the 100-yard mark both times — and scored seven overall TDs to help the Dots go to 7-0 and maintain their No. 3 spot in the Class AA playoff ratings.
For the season, Toby Payne has grabbed 23 passes for 559 yards and 10 touchdowns, giving him a lofty per-catch average of 24.3 yards. He’s also returned a pair of interceptions for scores — 32 yards against Sissonville and 25 yards against Logan.
With those exploits, he makes the Dots even more dangerous on offense, especially since Ethan Payne has already run for 1,751 yards and 29 touchdowns.
“He’s definitely let the cat out of the bag,’’ said Poca coach Seth Ramsey of Toby Payne’s eruption. “Everything sort of came together for him for him. He’s been steady all year long, then things just happened to work out his way [against Sissonville and Winfield].
“When you watch us on film, you can see his skill set on offense, defense and special teams, and the different ways that he can impact the game. Now that everybody who knows about Ethan knows about Toby, he’s got to step up and answer the bell and do what he can to help make us better.’’
Vance branches outNot only is Winfield senior quarterback Nick Vance relatively healthy at this point of the season for the first time in three years, but he’s feeling so good that he’s helping out in other areas.
Vance has piled up more than 1,600 yards of total offense in six games (780 rushing, 823 receiving) and accounted for 15 total touchdowns, nine on the ground and six in the air. But lately he’s added other duties to his game, playing as a defensive back and kick returner.
“The nice thing about Nick is that he’s playing defense again,’’ said Generals coach Craig Snyder, “and he’s our best cover guy. We put him in on third down and put him on the other team’s best receiver, and it’s a nice weapon to have. He’s also returning kickoffs.
“He’s just glad to be healthy and he wants to play, so we let him play. He hasn’t had a full season since his freshman season.’’
Vance suffered a broken ankle midway through his sophomore season and has missed nine full games and parts of others the past two seasons with its lingering aftereffects.
Mason keeps paceOver his three-year varsity career, Parkersburg senior receiver Braeden Mason has caught passes from four different quarterbacks — Kam Mace, Jake Johnson and, this year, sophomore Bryson Singer and junior Michael Owen.
All those QBs have their own styles, but somehow Mason has been able to produce no matter which one was targeting him. He enters Friday’s game against Hurricane four catches shy of 100 for his Big Reds career.
“He just keeps doing what he does,’’ said Parkersburg coach Mike Byus, “and what he does is run great routes and gets himself open, and make plays when he’s open. He’s been a big help to our quarterbacks — all of them — especially the young quarterbacks this year.
“We’ve talked about that very thing as coaches, how we felt like he’s exceeded what are expectations were.’’
This season, Mason ranks second in the Mountain State Athletic Conference in receiving with 33 catches for 458 yards and one TD. He also returned a kickoff 93 yards for a score at George Washington last week.
Resilient KnightsSeldom does a team weather the kind of injuries that have hit Cabell Midland this season, where three backs being counted upon to be a big part of the offense have missed a total of 15 games, all with ankle injuries — Isaiah Vaughn, Jaydyn Johnson and Chandler Schmidt.
All the Knights have done is shoot out of the gate with a 7-0 record, good enough for the No. 1 playoff rating in Class AAA. Along the way, they’ve beaten five teams ranked in AAA’s top 15. And that doesn’t even count senior quarterback and Wake Forest defensive back commit J.J. Roberts, who has played every game but couldn’t finish two of them with his own bum ankle.
They’ve leaned on junior fullback Jakob Caudill (1,044 yards, eight TDs) and other backs who were considered second- or third-stringers at the outset of the season — running backs Hayden Hass and Jaden Wroten, and sophomore QB Jackson Fetty.
All of that one top of losing All-State running back Ivan Vaughn, a career 5,500-yard rusher, to graduation. Knights coach Luke Salmons isn’t one to temper expectations when he has to dip deep into his stable of skill players.
“I don’t like having excuses,’’ Salmons said. “Our coaches’ job is to get the next guy ready. We impress on them all week to get ready for the game Friday. It’s been a challenge, and the kids have done a real good job.
“It pisses me off when you hear some coaches say, ‘Hey, we’re young.’ And it’s the same guys saying they’re young every year. I don’t understand that. Heck, we’re just different with that mindset.’’