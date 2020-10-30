It’s been 16 years since a player from the Eastern Panhandle won the Kennedy Award as the top prep football player in West Virginia, but like a would-be tackler, Musselman’s Blake Hartman might be ready to buck those odds.
Hartman, a solidly built senior running back, has carried the Applemen to a 6-1 record and the No. 4 spot in the Class AAA playoff ratings heading into Friday night’s game against Spring Mills.
He does his damage all over the field, especially carrying the ball with 132 attempts for 1,416 yards and 24 touchdowns. Besides averaging 10.7 yards per carry, Hartman’s also caught 10 passes for 78 yards and a touchdown, has returned a kickoff for a score and thrown a TD pass.
It’s not unusual for the 6-foot-1, 220-pounder to lug the ball 10, 12 times in a row in crucial situations. He said he’s built for it both mentally and physically at this point of his career.
“My freshman year, I wasn’t getting it as much,’’ Hartman said recently, “and then my sophomore year when [Jacob] Northcraft graduated — he was our stud running back before I came along — once he graduated, I kind of became the workhorse he was. He taught me a lot, just watching him my freshman year, learning from him.
“You’ve got to do what it takes to win, and have that kind of mindset every game. If I get five carries a game, I wouldn’t care. If I get 30 carries a game, I wouldn’t care, as long as we’re getting the win at the end.’’
Hartman has thought about being a candidate for the Kennedy Award, which last went to an Eastern Panhandle athlete in 2004 (Nate Sowers, Martinsburg). The only other Musselman player to capture the honor was Todd Mosby in 1999.
“Obviously, it’s a thought in your head whenever you’re putting up crazy numbers,’’ Hartman said. “Like, you want that, it would be pretty cool. But that’s not the goal at all. I mean, the goal is the state championship. We lost to Cabell Midland in the first round my freshman year, got knocked out in the semifinals my sophomore year and last year, I wasn’t able to play in that semifinal game [due to injury].
“I just want to get there, I want to get to the state championship and win it. The Kennedy’s not a really big thought in my head but if it comes, it comes.’’
Contract tracingThere’s been a lot of buzz this season about teams not honoring game contracts or changing their minds about playing scheduled opponents as COVID-19 ravages the best-laid plans of football teams.
Bernie Dolan, executive director of the Secondary School Activities Commission, said there’s only so much his office can do in some situations. When color-code issues arise — when one county is at a different COVID risk level than another and a game has to be aborted — no forfeit rules are enforced. Other times, there are disagreements when schools actively seek replacement games.
“Here’s the thing,’’ Dolan said, “our board has the ability to enforce contracts but unfortunately, for whatever reasons, people don’t always write contracts. If this becomes an issue and you don’t have a contract, it makes it difficult to enforce. We take it case by case, and by rule if you have a signed contract, our Board of Directors can enforce the part of a forfeit over a contract and the paying of any fee.
“There is some freedom in scheduling at this point, but we hope those schools can work it out for themselves, and we’ve also told administrators that your word lives beyond you. You have to deal with these people on a regular basis, mostly in a conference, and we would expect people who have regularly scheduled games to fulfill them, whether they have a contract or not.’’
Well DunnLast season, South Charleston didn’t want to rush the development of then-freshman quarterback Trey Dunn. Black Eagles coach Donnie Mays had Dunn attempt just nine passes in the team’s opener and there were five games in which Dunn didn’t throw it even 20 times.
Needless to say, SC feels more comfortable with Dunn this season. The Eagles won their first four games to soar to No. 1 in the Class AAA playoff ratings, as Dunn fired 14 touchdown passes and threw for 1,150 yards, each of which led the Mountain State Athletic Conference.
This year, Dunn attempted 25 passes in the opener and averages about the same number for the season. Dunn notices the confidence that’s been shown to him by the SC coaching staff.
“Yeah, I do and I’m happy with that,’’ Dunn said. “I think hopefully I’ll prove them right. We’ve got a lot of guys who can make plays and go up and get the ball for us.’’
COVID adjustmentsEven veteran coaches like George Washington’s Steve Edwards Jr., now in his 25th season leading the Patriots, has had to adjust to unforeseen situations brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Going into Saturday’s scheduled game at Man, GW has held 99 practices and played just three games, winning two. With all that time in between games, Edwards and his staff have found opportunities to make the best of it.
“In practice, we’ve been repping more kids than we usually do,’’ Edwards said, “doing special teams and everything, just for that same purpose [of developing personnel]. We’ve probably got more of a depth chart and know more about who we’ve got and what we’ve got more than in the past at this time. Because we haven’t had time so much to prepare for other people as we do our own people.
“So we took time to look at this guy here, that guy in this position and where they can help us, special teams and all. But with that being said, the kids have lost valuable time of getting better because you get better with game time. We haven’t played much varsity or [junior varsity], so it’s evaluation time for everybody. It could be your one chance. It’s been difficult, but I think they’re ready for it and up to the challenge.’’
Redskins on right pathHurricane coach Jeremy Taylor has seen his team endure some tough times this season — a one-sided home loss to Musselman and a close-call setback to Cabell Midland — but overall he’s been encouraged by what he’s seen.
“I think it’s because they’re just so easy to coach,’’ Taylor said earlier this season. “They have a lot of self-accountability. We don’t have to get onto them to do the little things in the weight room or the film room that maybe a lot of our teams didn’t do. There’s just not a lot of selfishness on the team. The quarterback [Ismael Borrero] is calm, a good kid, and both tailbacks don’t care about carries and touchdowns. We’ve got a bunch of receivers who are kind of even across the board.
“Everybody’s rooting for everybody and a lot of kids are going both ways — not to the point where we’re kind of mad if the defense doesn’t do the job or the offense doesn’t do the job, but because it’s a lot of the same kids. We still have a lot of competition in practice trying to get 18 to 25 kids ready and I think that competition’s a good thing. For the most part we have excellent practices.’’
Poca prepared?Before Friday’s COVID-19 concerns that have temporarily shut down the football teams, coach Seth Ramsey was asked if he was worried about his team being prepared for the postseason even though it’s only played four games to date (one win for the 4-1 Dots was a forfeit victory).
Ramsey said he thought his players had enough in the tank for a stretch run despite the stop-and-start path of the season, including some weeks where the Dots got limited practice.
“The big thing, I think, is game reps,’’ Ramsey said, “and I don’t think conditioning is as much of an issue as where it’s a lot cooler now and the guys can play longer and they don’t get winded as quickly as when you play in August and it’s still 80, 85, 90 degrees. I don’t think conditioning is much of an issue as game reps and being able to play at game speed and able to go against other teams going the same speed.
“You try to emulate this in practice but the reasons why guys play scout team offense and scout team defense is that they’re just not good enough to be in a varsity offense yet. You have to have game pressure and real live reps when it counts. That’s what we’re missing right now and the more games we get in under our belt I think the better off we’re going to be. We need to be where we have a rhythm offensively and defensively.’’
Impact sophomoreSophomore defensive lineman Braydin Ward is making an impact at Riverside this season — just ask St. Albans, which felt Ward’s wrath last Saturday in the Warriors’ 15-0 win.
The 6-foot-4 Ward turned in a quarterback sack, a fumble recovery and blocked a punt that was covered in the end zone for a safety, helping his team prevail.
“Braydin is a great, great player,’’ said Riverside coach Alex Daugherty. “It’s only his second year, but he played a lot last year for us. He’s starting to come out of his shell a little bit and making some good plays for us.’’
Playoff potholes?Dolan hopes for the best for the upcoming postseason, but is resigned to the fact that COVID-related issues are almost certain to short-circuit some matchups along the way.
“If we’ve got 24 games that first week,’’ Dolan said, “then on down from there, I’d be shocked if every game gets played. The way the color-code moves around, you’re almost sure somebody will get the wrong color.’’
Dolan said in the event a team finds its county turning red on the daily COVID map in the days before a scheduled playoff game, its opponent will automatically advance.