Toby Payne isn't going to rack up the kind of rushing yardage that his older brother did -- after all, Ethan Payne ran for 2,845 yards and 49 touchdowns two years ago, becoming the first athlete from Poca to capture the Kennedy Award as the top player in West Virginia.
But Toby Payne has turned into a focal point for Poca's offense a year after his brother graduated and left for the football program at Marshall. However, instead of just specializing in one area, Toby Payne has branched out into several as the Dots are off to a 6-0 start and the No. 1 playoff rating in Class AA.
Toby Payne began his senior season as a gamebreaking wideout -- at 6-foot-4 and 230 pounds, he has the size and strength to be a Division I recruit at tight end, but for the Dots, he's athletic and quick enough to split out as a wide receiver, and the results prove it. Through his first four games this season, Payne had caught 24 touchdown passes in his previous 20 games.
Then opponents started to pay more attention to Payne, as Winfield and Logan limited him to a total of four catches for 50 yards in the last two contests. But no worries for coach Seth Ramsey and his staff, because they simply employ Payne at other positions.
He's always been dangerous on kickoff returns, often forcing teams to kick the ball out of bounds or pooch it short and away from him. On defense, he's a difference-maker at linebacker. And lately, he's become another option in the Dots' backfield.
After running the ball just two times in his first three seasons, Toby Payne has blossomed as a ball-carrier, adding 34 carries, 265 yards and three touchdowns to a backfield that also features Malakai Woodard-Jones and quarterback Jordan Wolfe. Payne, who averages nearly 8 yards a carry, ran 11 times for 93 yards and a score against Winfield and added 71 yards on seven attempts versus Logan.
Ramsey said Payne helps Poca move the ball even if he's not the one doing it.
"Toby impacts the game whether he has the ball or not,'' Ramsey said. "He's getting a lot more attention [at receiver] -- now more than ever -- but he's still affecting the ballgame. Obviously, he's our best guy with the ball in his hands. But he's also our best blocker. He gets a lot of attention from the second- and third-level guys on the defense, and that helps open up things a little bit more for our other guys.''
QB mobility
Billy Seals hasn’t had a lot of dual-threat quarterbacks in his 13 seasons as Huntington’s coach, but he sure has a good one now in Gavin Lochow.
Coming into Friday’s game at South Charleston, Lochow ranks in the top 10 of the Mountain State Athletic Conference in both passing (1,123 yards, sixth) and rushing (620 yards, third). His versatility is a big part of the reason the Highlanders are 8-0 and second in the Class AAA playoff ratings.
“We had Tajhan Blackwell, who was kind of a dual-threat guy,’’ Seals said, “but really and truly, Gavin has probably been our best. He makes as many plays with his feet as he does with his arm, and that’s the name of the game today in football.
“You’ve got to have that mobile quarterback so that no matter what they do on defense in the box, you’re plus one because you’ve got a quarterback who can scramble and make plays. Obviously, it makes you that much tougher to defend when you can do both.’’
Lochow has accounted for 21 touchdowns this season, 13 throwing and eight running. He also caught a 29-yard TD pass last week.
Looking ahead
It’s probably a good thing for Herbert Hoover and Poca that they both have potentially difficult games Friday -- a week before they lock up in one of the state’s top Class AA games of the season.
The Dots (6-0) are No. 1 in the AA ratings heading into Friday’s home game with No. 9 Scott (5-2), while the Huskies (7-0) are right behind Poca in second place prior to Friday’s long trek to Mingo Central (3-4).
Hoover’s game marks the return of former Mingo Central offensive coordinator and head coach Joey Fields to Miner Mountain, where he got his start as an assistant in 2011 and was the team’s head coach in 2017, taking the Miners to the playoff semifinals.
Poca and Hoover are actually flipping opponents from two of their toughest games so far this season.
The Dots prevailed 22-13 at Mingo Central on Sept. 24, though they led just 16-13 with less than two minutes remaining when defensive lineman Gabe Keech intercepted a short swing pass and returned it for a touchdown.
Hoover’s closest game has been a 24-9 victory at Scott in its season opener. The Huskies led only 14-9 at halftime in that contest. Since then, they’ve beaten their next six opponents by an average of 51 points.
If both are able to survive their tests this weekend, it should be No. 1 versus No. 2 when Poca visits Hoover on Oct. 29 at 7 p.m.
Weather or not
Two weeks ago, heavy thunderstorms tore through the Kanawha Valley and delayed or called off several games. You'd think such weather would greatly affect a team like Logan, which gets 68% of its offensive yardage throwing the ball. But that's not so, according to coach Gary Mullins.
Mullins said his team prepares for such circumstances, and has a weatherproof distributor of sorts in senior quarterback Jordan Hayes (6-3, 215).
"We practice [outside] every time it rains,'' Mullins said. "We never go inside or anything like that. We've got a big guy with big hands, so we honestly don't talk about ball security. We've got to play in it. I always felt like anybody who talks about the weather -- when they're winning or losing -- is looking for excuses.''