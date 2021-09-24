The Secondary School Activities Commission has hinted that there could be forfeits issued this season if teams with signed contracts can’t play their games because one or the other is saddled with COVID-19 issues.
One Kanawha Valley coach, however, hopes it doesn’t come to that.
Poca’s Seth Ramsey has steered his program through the ups and downs of operating during a pandemic, and even though forfeits would have helped his team already this season, he is totally against the notion.
“I really hope the SSAC doesn’t award forfeits,’’ Ramsey said recently. “I hope they look at everything at the end of the year and not award forfeits for those games.
“A lot of teams out there are just satisfied with picking up that forfeit. Some try to cherry-pick some of those forfeits, and I don’t think it’s good for high school football. It’s not good for the game. People need to play. We’re going to try to take care of what we need to take care of, and do what we can control. I really hope the SSAC makes the decision not to award forfeits.’’
Last season, games called off due to COVID were ruled no contests, with no wins or losses awarded to a team’s record.
Poca (2-0) has already lost two games because of COVID issues for its opponent — at Independence (Sept. 10) and at North Marion (Sept. 18). The contest with North Marion, set during Poca’s original bye week, was only scheduled for a couple of days before it, too, was called off. The Dots were scheduled to end their absence with a game at Mingo Central on Friday.
“Personally, I don’t want a forfeit from Independence,’’ Ramsey said. “I want to play Independence, and I know Coach [John H.] Lilly feels the same way. But the problem is everybody is not like that.’’
Poca was given a pair of forfeits last season when it went 6-1, but each of those (Scott, Nitro) were awarded because the opponent had too many injured players. So the Dots actually played just five games, and their two Division I prospects — brothers Ethan and Toby Payne — couldn’t compete in the final game due to contact tracing.
Last season, the Dots played just two of the original 10 games on their schedule; the other three were fill-in games brought about by COVID issues, including a second contest with Putnam County neighbor Winfield.
GW platoon at QB?
Freshman quarterback Noah Vellaithambi saw his first extended playing time last Friday in George Washington’s 30-14 loss to No. 1 Huntington, and his performance may have given coach Steve Edwards Jr. and assistant coach Scott Tinsley something to think about.
Vellaithambi entered the game with the Patriots trailing 30-0 in the fourth quarter and promptly completed his first five passes, finishing 7 of 10 for 97 yards and two touchdowns. Sophomore Abe Fenwick, who stands second in the Mountain State Athletic Conference in passing yardage, won a three-man QB derby in the preseason and has been playing well, but the mobile Vellaithambi gives GW another dimension under center.
Edwards was asked if Vellaithambi could be used for spot duty in future games.
“I don’t know,’’ Edwards said. “He did real well, but that’s what we talk about all the time. You get the opportunity — and you don’t know when you’re going to get them — and you come in and perform, and that’s what you’ve got to do. And he performed, and that’s a credit to him.’’
Huntington learned well
Huntington saw a nine-year streak of reaching the Class AAA playoffs end last season when it went 3-6. However, coach Billy Seals doesn’t consider it a lost season, because it helped get playing time for young athletes who have now helped the Highlanders go 4-0 and assume the No. 1 playoff rating in Class AAA heading into Friday’s games.
Seals was happy just to get to play nine games a year ago, which was more than any other team in the MSAC as COVID forced hundreds of canceled games across West Virginia.
“That’s kind of the way we approached it last season,’’ Seals said. “Because we knew whatever happened, there was going to be an asterisk about whatever happened last year.
“Last year was an opportunity to get kids a lot of reps because there’s no greater teacher than experience. We felt like we were blessed to play nine games, and with those nine games we were going to be a better football team this year. We got them up to game speed, and hopefully we’ll continue to progress and get better.’’
SC’s land of plenty
The only thing better than having a game-breaking player in your lineup is having several game-breakers. South Charleton coach Donnie Mays is enjoying that situation.
The Black Eagles’ 3-0 start has been fueled by the running of quarterback Trey Dunn (270 yards, four TDs) and Amellio Miller (187 yards, one TD). SC averages 180 yards per game on the ground, and is so comfortable there that it moved last year’s leading rusher, Mondrell Dean, to a wideout position.
South Charleston also cranks out 278 yards per game passing with Dunn finding the likes of Dean, Wayne Harris, Chris McCorkle and Jamari Tubbs. That comes out to 458 yards of total offense and nearly 45 points per game for the Black Eagles offense.
“Over the past three, four years, South Charleston has spread the ball out as good as anybody statistically,’’ Mays said. “We have no reason not to do that now. It’s not a situation where we have to force it into one guy’s hands. We’ve got five, six guys who can catch the football and two, three who can carry the football. We do the best we can to take what they give us.
“The kids understand that some games, you’re going to get zero yards and zero catches, and some games you’re going to get six catches for 100 or whatever yards. It depends on what the defense gives you and the looks they give you to try and determine what we’re going to do with it. Once the receivers figure that part out, it’s an easier game for them mentally, and they stay on task at the end.’’