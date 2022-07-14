Poca coach Seth Ramsey is certainly used to watching tape.
But to hear him tell it, this is the first time in a while he’s needed to use it.
“We’ve got a lot of new faces — I think this is the first time in a long time we’ve had to put tape [with players’ names written on it] on the front of our helmets so we knew who we were looking at,” Ramsey said during an appearance on the Brandon Lowe Show with Ryan Pritt podcast on Monday.
Indeed, it’s a year of turnover for the Dots with 13 seniors from last year’s team now gone. The class of 2021 was a combined 35-8 in four seasons.
Yet, it’s not all doom-and-gloom in Poca and Ramsey said there are positives when it comes to trying to replace all but five players from last year’s starting lineup.
“It gives other kids an opportunity to step up and play,” Ramsey said. “You’re not going to replace Toby [Payne] or Ethan [Payne] or some of the other guys we’ve had but some new guys now have a chance.
“We’re not really young, we’re just inexperienced. We’ve got a lot of guys that haven’t played a whole lot of football and it’s fun because it’s a lot more teaching and a lot more coaching. We had a lot of competition [during the three-week practice period] in June.”
While the players are competing for jobs and working harder, Ramsey said it’s on he and his staff to match that. In fact, Ramsey believes it’s not during a program’s most successful seasons that a coach’s job is most important or evident. He said years like this one, with inexperienced players needing more instruction than in years past, that a coach really proves his worth.
“The guys we have are eager to learn and eager to work and that’s when you do your best coaching,” Ramsey said. “You have really good years, you have really good records but you do your best coaching with teams that are young and inexperienced and maybe not as athletically gifted.
“It’s enjoyable. We’ve got a lot of guys that every single rep in practice and every single drill in practice, we’ve got to coach up their technique, coach up their stance, coach up their alignment and it’s fun because it’s new.”
Lincoln County will enter the 2022 season still without a playoff berth since the school opened in 2006-07.
In a Class AAA field where the Panthers have the third-lowest enrollment (882) of 32 schools, getting there will certainly be tough.
The feeling is Lincoln County is making progress, having gone 8-10 over the last two seasons under coach and alum Bradley Likens. During a podcast appearance Monday, Likens spoke to the challenges the program has faced since its inception.
“It’s tough to find similar teams to us to play at the triple-A level,” Likens said. “No matter who we play, basically, they’re going to be a bigger school than us. They’re going to have more kids on the field than us. They’re going to have more kids in their school building than us. It has been really tough and it’s going to continue to be tough until they figure something out to make this thing more fair because it’s not fair to schools like us. It never has been.”
Finally, Likens said some momentum toward new facilities has begun from the Lincoln County Board of Education with hope that will help spark the program. While the odds may seem to be stacked against them, Likens said it is about creating a tougher team in year three of his rebuild.
“I’m not going to sit and complain and those kinds of things, we’re just going to keep working toward building this thing to where we compete,” Likens said. “We’ve gotten a lot better the last few years. We’ve started to see a culture change and it’s been great.
“It’s an uphill climb but we’re here for it.”
Jeremy Dolin seemingly stepped in and had instant success in his first season at Scott last year, leading the Skyhawks to a 7-4 record and their first playoff appearance since 2014.
But nothing about last year was instant for Dolin, who progressed up the coaching ranks through the midget league system, Madison Middle School and finally to Scott.
That progression created a sense of immediate familiarity, something that is paying dividends, according to Dolin, as the team’s roster may get to 60 this year.
“It helps a great deal, they have a familiarity with myself and a lot of guys that coach with me,” Dolin said during a podcast appearance last Friday. “It’s worked out great and we’ve watched these kids develop over the years. You see some of them make leaps and bounds in the weight room this offseason and a lot of it is because of their familiarity with us and buying into the program.”
While the number of players has grown, so too has attendance and interest in the community, which has been beneficial as well.
“The community has bought in 100 percent and they’ve done it not only by being there on Friday nights but they continue to support the program financially as well,” Dolin said. “Friday nights are pretty intense there. We always dreamed about playing there and coaching there as a staff and now being there with this group of kids is special.”