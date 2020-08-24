In many respects, Riverside got a monkey off its back last season by making the Class AAA playoffs for the first time since 2007.
Even though the Warriors went just 4-6 during the regular season, it was enough to make the grade in AAA, a division with only 29 schools. However, coach Alex Daugherty didn’t feel completely satisfied with last year’s outcome.
“We definitely moved in the right direction,’’ said Daugherty, who begins his third season at Riverside. “We had a lot of seniors who played a lot of games and kind of put it together. It’s definitely not where we want to be, but it’s something to build on.’’
The Warriors began the season 3-1 and captured a significant victory with a 36-33 decision over South Charleston in Week 7, their first win against the Black Eagles since 2007.
But that was the final victory for Riverside last year as it lost its last three regular-season games and fell 42-6 to Mountain State Athletic Conference rival Cabell Midland in the opening round of the playoffs. Daugherty was content to improve from 1-9 in 2018 to four wins, but noted that his team didn’t handle its success very well.
“It seemed like when we had any type of progress, the next week we mentally weren’t there,’’ he said. “Especially against GW. I think that was our turning point of the year.’’
A week after edging SC, Riverside fell flat in a 42-6 setback to George Washington. The previous season, the Warriors took the Patriots to the limit before losing 39-36 on the game’s final play.
“We’d just come off a big win,’’ Daugherty said of the victory versus SC, “and that next week, they handed it to us ... Our kids have got to realize the season is a complete grind. You can’t just focus on one week and be ready to go the next. It’s a grind and a blessing and a curse to be part of this conference.’’
Horizons expanded
The COVID-19 pandemic has forced some programs that rarely — if ever — meet to lock up in some interesting last-minute scheduling.
At the top of the list is a Sept. 18 visit by four-time defending Class AAA champ Martinsburg to South Charleston, followed by Poca’s Sept. 4 trip to defending Class A titlist Wheeling Central.
It’s actually been a double-barreled coronavirus attack, since the original opening weekend of games was wiped out the SSAC to delay the start of the regular season, and lately schools in Logan County haven’t been able to practice due to high COVID-19 numbers, which means their openers (and perhaps second games) can’t be played as scheduled.
SC coach Donnie Mays, whose team is again expected to contend for a playoff spot, couldn’t pass up the chance to play Martinsburg, a program SC hasn’t met since the 2009 playoffs.
“One of the things we’ve talked about if we’re going to be good,’’ Mays said, “and we’ve been to the top, is that we have to play the best teams out there. Johnson Central was certainly that team from Kentucky, and we took our butt-whippings [from 2016-19], but we actually learned a lot about where we were.
“There’s not a better team right now than Martinsburg, so we thought it was important to get them on our schedule. When the pandemic hit, it opened up a spot and we have the opportunity to see where we gauge up against that caliber team.’’
Other intriguing matchups brought on by COVID-19 issues are George Washington at Jefferson and Sissonville at St. Marys (Sept. 4), Pendleton County at Sissonville (Sept. 18), Musselman at GW (Sept. 25), Jefferson at Riverside (Sept. 26), Fairmont Senior at Winfield (Oct. 2), Herbert Hoover at PikeView (Oct. 15), Oak Hill at Hurricane (Oct. 16) and St. Albans at Greenbrier East (Oct. 23).
MSAC might
When the MSAC sent nine teams to the Class AAA playoffs last season, it solidified its status as the state’s toughest league top to bottom.
Yes, Martinsburg has totally dominated at the top of AAA with eight championships over the past 10 seasons, but since the MSAC formed in the fall of 1993, it’s sent 28 teams to the Super Six state finals over that 27-year stretch. In all but four of those 27 seasons, it’s had at least one team in the title game, and on five occasions provided both teams. MSAC schools have captured 11 overall AAA crowns.
So you can understand why Parkersburg coach Mike Byus wavers a bit when questioned about how good his team will be this season. Normally, the Big Reds play eight conference games per season, but this year it currently stands at seven due to rescheduling prompted by COVID-19.
“My standard answer,’’ Byus said, “when someone asks me how we’re going to be is: We’re going to be a little bit better, but the problem is ... [the MSAC] is like the SEC of high school football. You have to prove you’re a little bit better, and that becomes an issue.
“I’m super proud of the kids. They’ve worked hard. I stood the seniors up in front of the rest of the group in the three-week [practice] period and you can see the differences in their bodies. They have worked hard in the weight room. They’re better, they’re bigger, they’re stronger and they’re faster. So they put in a whole lot of work and it’s shown. For those kids, I’d be extremely disappointed if they didn’t get to try to see what they can do.’’
Parkersburg went 5-6 last season and earned its third straight AAA playoff berth under Byus.
Visiting hours
Spring Valley coach Brad Dingess was asked during MSAC Media Day last week what it’s like to be fielding calls or visits from big-time college coaches looking to recruit talent like Timberwolves tackle Wyatt Milum, who’s already received 19 Division I offers, one of them from Alabama.
“It’s pretty cool,’’ Dingess said. “One of the first days coaches were out, coach [Nick] Saban stopped by. Any time you get a big-name guy in there [it’s neat]. Wyatt’s a real humble kid who works hard. He doesn’t like the attention or anything like that.’’