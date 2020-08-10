As he prepares to enter his third season as coach at his alma mater, Nick Watts doesn’t envision a big leap forward in any one area this year at St. Albans. That’s because he’s looking to maintain improvement across the board.
“Hopefully, they’ll just continue that buy-in,’’ Watts said. “I think our kids have gotten better the last two years.’’
Watts took over as Red Dragons coach shortly before the start of the 2018 season and found himself treading water all year. SA went 1-9 that season and seven times its defense allowed 60 or more points in a game.
Last year, the record stayed the same, but the defense was much improved. No opponent reached 60 points, and the defense permitted nearly 20 points fewer per game against a schedule that featured seven Class AAA playoff teams.
“Year one was just kind of trying to be in survival mode,’’ Watts said. “You get hired three weeks before the season starts, and you’re just trying to play catch up — not being able to do a lot of things you want to do. You just kind of maintain some of the things that were done and survive to the off-season.’’
Slowly but surely, Watts and his coaching staff are starting to mold the program the way they want it to look.
“Last year was really the first year I was able to fully implement the stuff I wanted to do in the program,’’ Watts said, “management-wise and values, standards, all that. So far, we’ve had a lot of kids in the off-season who have risen to meet those standards that we’ve been trying to do.
“Now you’re looking at guys who are seniors this year who were sophomores going into their second year when I took over. The freshmen are now juniors, and you’re looking at guys who I’ve had more influence on than anybody else has.
“So you’re starting to see a good buy-in, and we want to continue that.’’
St. Albans returns plenty of familiar faces as it gets ready to christen its new FieldTurf surface at long-time home Crawford Field. Included in that mix are linebacker Jaxon Holbert, running back Jaimelle Claytor and linemen Andrew Vickers, Kam Wells, Elijah Edge, Trevor Compton and Dakota Snyder.
Holbert and Claytor were impact athletes who left their mark despite not playing in all 10 games. Holbert had 85 tackles (141/2 for lost yardage) and the 6-foot-3, 195-pound Claytor — one of the school’s top basketball players and a versatile weapon — averaged more than 10 yards per carry and about 24 yards per reception before going down to injury.
The mood appears to be swinging in SA’s favor as seven players from the school’s successful baseball program are out for football for the first time.
“Just the things we’re preaching,’’ Watts said, “of being tough, being together, being a team. We’re really relying on each other more so than individualism, and just trying to structure practices to maximize our efficiency. We get a lot of quality reps out of what we’re doing.
“Our kids snap around in practice, they’re hustling everywhere — getting into drills, getting out of drills. We don’t have any lollygagging around any more. No standing around, just guys that are really starting to understand how to work, how to practice, how to put things together to prepare for a season, to prepare for a game. So we’re hoping that type of preparedness and organization and keeping those standards really translates this year into a few more wins for us on Fridays on the field.’’
More cost, more losses?
Not only might COVID-19 prevent some fans from attending games this season — no models have been set, however, limited fans or no fans are both possible — but programs could be further hurt financially by extra costs.
Hand sanitizer and disinfectants are now a must on the sidelines, and many schools are looking into special shields that fit onto players’ helmets for additional protection.
“Splash shields are a cost that normally you would not have to incur,’’ said Bryce Casto, South Charleston’s athletic director. “Of course, there might be less money coming in [with limited fans] and there’s always the cost of game officials. In the 2018-19 school year, we paid $20,000 for game officials in all our sports.
“Most folks don’t have a great understanding what it takes to operate an athletic program in terms of financials. This [extra costs] has potentially derailed our financial model.’’
Jon Carpenter, Capital’s coach, points out another financial drain that will haunt schools if the season is halted after it begins.
“As soon as you pop the cork on those helmets, it’s like opening a bottle of wine,’’ Carpenter said. “As soon as you put those helmets on one time, you have to get them reconditioned next year. That’s a problem people overlook. Who’s going to pay that bill for you next year when it’s time to recondition? That’s five, six thousand dollars a team.’’
Single-minded
Winfield’s Ram formation — an offshoot of the single wing — has rolled up tons of rushing yardage in recent seasons against most teams in the Cardinal Conference, but not so much against Poca.
The Dots defense held the Generals to their second-lowest rushing output in 2018 at just 161 yards, and their third-lowest total last season of 224 yards. So what’s the secret?
“We have a lot of help on our staff,’’ said Poca coach Seth Ramsey, mentioning assistant coach Dean Sigman, who played for coach Blaine Wilkerson at Duval when the Yellowjackets ran the single wing. “He’s single wing through and through. There are some different things he’s been able to help us out with, sets and looks and what to expect out of this and out of that.
“And the biggest thing for us is, obviously, the kids we’ve put out there the last couple years are pretty good.’’