With Sissonville finishing at 2-8 in his first season as a head coach, most might assume that the 2021 campaign wasn't too enjoyable for Chad Lovejoy.
Indians athletic director Rich Skeen certainly thought so.
But Lovejoy said that was anything but the case.
"We went 2-8 and coach Skeen said, 'I know you didn't have much fun last year,' and actually, I had a lot of fun last year," Lovejoy said during an appearance on the "Brandon Lowe Show with Ryan Pritt" on Monday.
It was a bit of a whirlwind for Lovejoy last summer after former coach Marc Wilson took a coaching job in his native Ohio. Lovejoy wasn't officially promoted until July and, having served as the team's offensive coordinator, said he simply tried to take Wilson's lead and keep marching with it.
"I didn't really get to put much of my own stamp on things. I thought it was important that we kept going in the direction we were going," Lovejoy said. "One thing I always told [Wilson] when I became his offensive coordinator is that I really never wanted to be a head coach because you didn't get to coach. I found that you do get to coach, but there's just so much extra going on and off the field."
That learning process is continuing into year two for Lovejoy as he continues to adapt to personnel issues, most of which he has found comes across the offensive line.
"Nobody wants to play line anymore," Lovejoy said. "It seems like with midget league programs, you can't carry the ball, you can't tough the ball and I think a lot of those kids get discouraged and they just stop playing football. Then, you get older and the kids we have — at least around here that are coming out for football — are just not very big. We've got to come up with some creative ways to block guys. I don't know. If we didn't have to block or tackle, I think I'd like our chances."
For now, it's all offseason work for an Indians team that features just a handful of seniors and a big freshman class. Kanawha County's three-week practice period will start in July and will run right into the start of fall practices.
That start-date decision by the Kanawha County Board of Education was divisive within the coaching community, but Lovejoy is in favor, saying it enables him and his staff to put the team through conditioning without worrying about a break to erase all the progress.
"I never did understand why people run their guts out when the three-week period is in June and then they go home and eat crackers and cookies and go to the beach," Lovejoy said.
•••
Entering his fifth season, Riverside coach Alex Daugherty is suddenly one of the most seasoned coaches in Kanawha County.
In fact, he's behind only George Washington's Steve Edwards in terms of tenure, with South Charleston and St. Albans going through coaching changes this year and with Joey Fields entering his third season at Herbert Hoover and Capital's Mark Mason and Sissonville's Lovejoy each about to start their second seasons at the helm.
With all of the turnover elsewhere and with the Warriors bringing back a fair amount of players, one would think that now may be the time for Riverside to make up some ground on its Kanawha County brethren. Daugherty said undoubtedly, the community is ready for that to happen.
"We're itching for something big here," Daugherty said. "There's not much going on. There's not many jobs. Our community economically is down because of the coal mining industry. If we can find a way to have a successful football program, our community will rally behind that.
"I call us the armpit of Kanawha County. The reality is that nobody really cares about us. We've been the laughingstock, unfortunately, for the last 15 years and I'm just tired of that. I want to be at the top every year like Cabell Midland or Spring Valley — I want to be consistent like them. I want teams to not want to play us. I think teams are dying to play us. Teams want us on their schedule, and I don't want it to be like that anymore."
While Daugherty was honest about the long-term goals of his program, he warned that getting there means not looking ahead at all.
"I think it's in the back of our minds, but at the same time, I preach to our kids that it's one day at a time," Daugherty said. "There's a lot of times early in my career you'd look at the schedule and try to predict wins and losses, and I believe you can't do that. There's so many variables and things that could happen. I don't do that anymore. I'm looking at Beckley, week one. I know that's a cliché, but that's the reality."
•••
Speaking of coaching turnover, the Eddie Smolder era has officially started at Winfield.
Smolder said it's a job he'd been eyeing for a while due to family ties, and once former coach Craig Snyder stepped down, he knew the time was right.
"I'm happy to be here, I love Winfield, it's always been like a second home to me," Smolder said. "My wife is from here and my in-laws are here.
"This job means a lot. It's not just another job. I looked at it a couple of times when it was opened, was offered it a couple of times and obviously, turned it down and stayed where I was at. But I think it's just a great place to finish my career, raise my kids and be close to family."