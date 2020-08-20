St. Albans coach Nick Watts took a look around the room during the recent Mountain State Athletic Conference Media Day and noted that his program was the only one in the league to not garner a Class AAA playoff spot last season.
There were 11 schools in the MSAC last year and nine of them qualified for the postseason — only SA and Woodrow Wilson missed out, and since Woodrow has departed the conference, it leaves the Red Dragons as the lone miss heading into this year.
“I feel like the black sheep,’’ Watts said with a chuckle, “as the only one who didn’t make the postseason. Our goal is to try and change that.’’
St. Albans hasn’t made the playoffs since finishing as state runner-up in 2007 under Derek Christian. The Red Dragons have posted 12 straight losing seasons since then under four different coaches, with a pair of 4-6 records being the best showing.
Watts, however, is encouraged by several factors this season — SA has seen between 55 and 60 players show up for recent workouts and loses just seven seniors off last year’s squad, five of whom were regulars. Also, the mood of the program is way up as the finishing touches were recently put on a sparkling new FieldTurf surface at the Red Dragons’ home base, Crawford Field.
Still, Watts realizes that to make headway in his league, he has to battle playoff-worthy teams virtually each week.
“I’ve kind of joked with our assistants,’’ Watts said, “that trying to build a program in the MSAC is kind of like trying to build sand castles at high tide. You just start the foundation and start getting where things are going good, then a wave comes over you and knocks you back down.
“It’s not going to be a fast process. It’s constantly laying that groundwork and constantly getting that culture bought into. I think we’re doing a good job of that. I think the kids genuinely enjoy being around each other. They’re excited about the challenge of football season. Like everyone else, I’m just hoping we can continue to play.’’
Playing the FieldsJoey Fields, the first-year coach at Herbert Hoover, has been a man on the move in recent years.
Four years ago, he was offensive coordinator on Yogi Kinder’s staff at Mingo Central, helping the Miners capture the 2016 Class AA state title and tutoring Kennedy Award-winning quarterback Jeremy Dillon. The following season, Fields was elevated to head coach upon Kinder’s retirement and the Miners went 12-1 and made it to the playoff semifinals.
At the end of the 2017 season, he went to Trinity High in Louisville, Kentucky, as an assistant, but then got an offer to serve as an assistant at Martinsburg, where he worked with the 2018 Class AAA state champion Bulldogs. The next year, he returned to Mingo Central as assistant head coach to Josh Sammons and the Miners made the playoff quarterfinals.
Now Fields has landed in Kanawha County, where Hoover anticipates its new school building, a $70 million project, to open in the fall of 2022. Fields has spent the last few months getting acclimated.
“Things are never as good as you think, but they’re never as bad as you think, either,’’ Fields said. “Every aspect of the transition has been great. I can’t say enough about the administration and the people here, the coaching staff we’ve been able to build and the kids are second to none.
“I’m excited to get going and excited to be part of this community and this school. There are a lot of exciting things on the horizon for Herbert Hoover, for sure.’’
Fields brought one former member of the Mingo Central coaching staff to Hoover in wide receivers coach Ashton Cline. He added two young assistants from the Elk River community and held over a couple of assistants from former coach Tim Meyer’s staff who know the community and the program.
“I was really searching for good people first and coaches second,’’ Fields said. “I feel you can build with good people, you can groom them and lead them as a head coach.’’
Turf is worth itNo longer will clouds of dust form during late-season battles along the line of scrimmage at Steve Edwards Sr. Field in South Hills. George Washington’s FieldTurf surface has been installed for the coming season, adding pizzazz to what’s been the Patriots’ home base since 2010. GW holds its first practice on the turf Thursday.
“It’s awesome,’’ said coach Steve Edwards Jr. “We’ve been trying for a long time to get some turf, and I’m glad the county passed it and we’re getting it. It looks beautiful. It’s an opportunity for me to tell people, ‘I told you so,’ and I don’t hesitate. But it looks really nice and they’ve done a great job. We’re looking forward to getting on it ... The kids and community are really going to enjoy it. It’s a plus.’’
The $9 million project to turf seven Kanawha County high school football fields came out of an excess levy tax rate increase that voters passed in 2018.
GW, Nitro, South Charleston and St. Albans received their FieldTurf surfaces this summer. Riverside and Sissonville got theirs last year, and Hoover will receive the same as part of its new school project.
Clock strikes 12Hurricane, which had opened preseason practice with a midnight workout in recent years, bowed out of the process this season.
“Before, the kids were excited about it,’’ said coach Jeremy Taylor, “then they kind of stopped being excited. And it wore the coaches out, especially me, trying to get two-a-days in.’’
Hurricane’s decision left Buffalo as the lone Kanawha Valley team that began practice at midnight (late Sunday/early Monday).