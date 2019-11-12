At the beginning of the season, George Washington was definitely a program in transition.
The Patriots were coming off a 4-6 record, having missed the Class AAA playoffs after qualifying 10 times in the previous 11 seasons. Even worse, they were getting run over most nights, allowing a very un-GW-like 311.2 rushing yards per game.
Things didn’t get better right away, even with the incoming transfer of touted quarterback R.T. Alexander, a Kanawha Valley native who had spent the previous season in Valdosta, Georgia. GW lost 28-14 to South Charleston in its opener and was pummeled the following week by Paul Blazer 49-16 in Ashland, Kentucky, giving the team its first 0-2 start since 2006. Even worse, the Patriots’ running attack was providing just 43 yards per game.
But just when it looked like another lost season, something started clicking for the Patriots.
With defenses double-teaming top receiver Alex Mazelon, Alexander started finding complementary targets such as Brayden McCallister, Luke Grimm and Isaac Isabell. D’Anthony Wright, now healthy about a month into the season, provided some spark on the ground, running for 72 yards in a win against Hurricane and catching a 77-yard touchdown pass in a victory against Riverside. The offensive and defensive lines, led by senior Andrew Preast, perked up.
It all added up to seven wins over the last eight games of the regular season, including five against Class AAA playoff teams. The surge carried GW all the way to No. 7 in the playoff ratings, and they get to host No. 10 Huntington at 7:30 p.m. Friday in a first-round game at Steve Edwards Sr. Field.
Some folks were saying that GW overachieved, and other said that the Patriots never stopped improving.
“I think it could be a little bit of both,’’ said GW coach Steve Edwards Jr. “We have overachieved. People out there thought we were going to finish no better than 3-7. But there were a lot of moving pieces and we got a lot better.
“I’ve always said — and it may be getting redundant — but our upperclassmen really took over. They said, ‘Hey man, we’ve got some guys leaving the program,’ and they jumped in and said, ‘Coach, we’re going to do whatever it takes to win.’ ’’
Edwards said following the 0-2 start, nothing was taken for granted. Everything was up for an overhaul.
“We changed some numbers, we changed some positions, we did a bunch of stuff,’’ Edwards said. “Fortunately for us, our games got better and our confidence level got better. We’ve really salvaged a great year so far — 7-3 and hosting a playoff game? My goodness, I don’t want to lie, but I wasn’t thinking about either. I was thinking ... get us a win or two.
“Once things started going better, everybody said, ‘Wow, we can do this.’ The joy of coaching to me is watching those kids believe in themselves and get it together and holding tough when nobody was sticking with them. And now they’re reaping the benefits of it. I guess it’s he who laughs last [that counts].’’
Even in last Friday’s 20-16 win against Capital, GW kept improvising. When Wright went down in the first quarter with a dislocated elbow, in stepped sophomore Hasten Pinkerton, who had carried just 20 times for 56 yards in the first nine games. Pinkerton ran like man on a mission, carrying 13 times for 80 yards, allowing GW to move the ball early and milk the clock late.
“He started the first two games,’’ Edwards said of Pinkerton, “then he got banged up and missed a week or two and D’Anthony kind of took off. Then [Pinkerton] got healthy again, and it was one of those things that when you don’t get your chance at first, you’d better be ready when you do. Man, he was ready that night [against Capital].
“He prepared every week and worked his tail off like he was the main man, and it paid off for him. It paid off for all of us.’’