Connor Neal Fairmont Senior (copy)

Fairmont Senior quarterback Connor Neal threw 46 touchdown passes last season in leading his team to the Class AA title and winning the Kennedy Award as the top player in West Virginia.

All-time win/unbeaten streaks

The state’s top winning streaks and unbeaten streaks in high school football:

All-games win streak

42—Martinsburg, 2016-present

36—Ansted, 1970-73

36—Wayne, 2011-13

35—Wheeling Central, 2005-08

32—Martinsburg, 2010-12

32—Mannington, 1975-78

32—Bluefield, 1967-69

All-games unbeaten streak

42—Ansted, 1970-73 (40-0-2)

42—Martinsburg, 2016-present (42-0-0)

38—Bridgeport, 2014-16 (37-0-1)

36—Wayne, 2011-13 (36-0)

35—Wheeling Central, 2005-08 (35-0)

32—Martinsburg, 2010-12 (32-0)

32—Mannington, 1975-78 (32-0)

32—Bluefield, 1967-69 (32-0)

32—Charleston, 1968-71 (30-0-2)

Regular-season win streak

57—Williamstown, 2001-07

43—Point Pleasant, 2012-17

42—Sistersville, 1979-84

41—Winfield, 1968-72

41—Ansted, 1970-74

37—Martinsburg, 2015-present

34—St. Marys, 2012-15

32—Wahama, 2009-13

31—Valley Wetzel, 1992-95

31—Bluefield, 1966-69

Regular-season unbeaten streak

57—Williamstown, 2001-07 (57-0)

47—Ansted, 1970-74 (45-0-2)

43—Point Pleasant, 2012-17 (43-0-0)

42—Sistersville, 1979-84 (42-0)

41—Winfield, 1968-72 (41-0)

37—Martinsburg, 2015-present (37-0-0)

34—St. Marys, 2012-15 (34-0)

33—Cameron, 1997-2000 (32-0-1)

32—Wahama, 2009-13 (32-0)

31—Valley Wetzel, 1992-95 (31-0)

31—Bluefield, 1966-69 (31-0)

All-time losing streaks

50 — Hundred (2012-18)

39 — Poca (2013-17)

33 — Bishop Donahue (1999-2002)

33 — Hannan (1989-92)

31 — Mount View (2009-12)

30 — Wheeling Central (1930-33)

29 — Lincoln County (2012-14)

29 — Ritchie County (2002-05)

PREP FOOTBALL AWARD WINNERS

KENNEDY AWARD

(State Player of Year)

Note: underclassmen listed.

2018 - Connor Neal, Fairmont Senior, QB

2017 - Mookie Collier, Bluefield RB-DB

2016 - Jeremy Dillon, Mingo Central, QB-DB (jr.)

2015 - TyRhee Pratt, Capital, QB

2014 - Kashuan Haley, Capital, RB-DB-PR-KR

2013 - James "Chazzy" Thomas, Morgantown, RB-DB

2012 - Ryan Switzer, George Washington, RB-CB-K

2011 - Ryan Switzer, George Washington, RB-CB-K-P-PR (jr.)

2010 - Justin Fox, Magnolia, QB-CB-K-P

2009 - Tyler Harris, South Charleston, QB-LB (jr.)

2008 - Will Cole, Bluefield, QB-DB-K-P

2007 - Jordan Roberts, Scott, RB-LB

2006 - Kyle Allard, Fairmont Senior, QB-DB

2005 - Josh Culbertson, Nitro, RB-DB

2004 - Nate Sowers, Martinsburg, QB-DB-KR

2003 - Brandon Barrett, Martinsburg, WR-DB-P

2002 - Brandon Barrett, Martinsburg, WR-DB-P (jr.)

2001 - Marc Kimes, Parkersburg, QB-DB-K-P

2000 - Mark Wigal, Morgantown, RB-DB

1999 - Todd Mosby, Musselman, QB-LB-DB

1998 - (tie), J. R. House, Nitro, QB; and Quincy Wilson, Weir, RB-DB.

1997 - Chris Yura, Morgantown, RB-DB (jr.).

1996 - J.R. House, Nitro, QB (so.).

1995 - Frank Aliveto, Hedgesville, RB-LB.

1994 - Randy Moss, DuPont, WR-DB.

1993 - Mark Cisar, Magnolia, QB-DB-PK-P.

1992 - Mark Cisar, Magnolia, QB-DB-PK-P (jr.).

1991 - Darryl Johnson, Wheeling Park, RB.

1990 - Eric McGhee, Wheeling Central, RB-DB.

1989 - David Mayfield, Morgantown, DB-RB.

1988 - Keith Jeter, Weir, RB-DB.

1987 - Jed Drenning, Tucker County, QB.

1986 - Jeff Swisher, Sistersville, RB-KR

1985 - Ted Kester, Winfield, LB-RB.

1984 - Joel Wilson, Sistersville, RB-LB.

1983 - Tony Johnson, Morgantown, RB.

1982 - Brad King, North Marion, RB.

1981 - John Koontz, Petersburg, RB-DB.

1980 - David Bayer, George Washington, RB.

1979 - Tim Stephens, Parkersburg South, QB.

1978 - Curt Warner, Pineville, RB-DB.

1977 - Mike Estes, George Washington, QB.

1976 - Robert Alexander, South Charleston, RB.

1975 - Robert Alexander, South Charleston, RB (jr.).

1974 - Robin Lyons, Herbert Hoover, RB-LB.

1973 - Danny Williams, DuPont, QB.

1972 - Danny Williams, DuPont, QB (jr.).

1971 - Rick Petty, Williamstown, RB-DB.

1970 - Rick Hurt, Charleston, QB.

1969 - Kerry Marbury, Monongah, RB-DB-KR.

1968 - David Morris, Wayne, DB-RB.

1966-67 - no award.

1965 - Melvin Walker, Dunbar, QB.

1964 - Frank Criniti, Charleston Catholic, RB.

1963 - Jim Smithberger, Welch, DB-RB.

1962 - Joe White, Charleston Catholic, RB.

1961 - Paul Allen, Huntington, RB.

1960 - Bob Kelley, Weir, RB-DB.

1959 - Fred Colvard, Logan, QB.

1958 - Larry Drake, Fairmont Senior, RB.

1957 - Jim Bargeloh, Parkersburg, RB.

1956 - Johnny Frye, Huntington East, QB.

1955 - Ronald (Tags) Meredith, St. Albans, QB.

1954 - Noel Whipkey, Charleston, RB-LB.

1953 - Bob Barrett, Barboursville, RB.

1952 - Don Griffith, Stonewall Jackson, RB.

1951 - Dale Boyd, Huntington Vinson, QB.

1950 - Jim Early, Parkersburg, RB.

1949 - Henry (Hoppy) Shores, Stonewall Jackson, RB-DB.

1948 - Randy Broyles, Woodrow Wilson, RB.

1947 - Darrell Patrick Shires, Hinton, RB (jr.)

HUNT/STYDAHAR AWARD

(Lineman of the Year)

Note: underclassmen listed.

2018 - Doug Nester, Spring Valley, OL-DL

2017 - Darnell Wright, Huntington, OL-DL

2016 - Riley Locklear, Spring Valley, OL-DL

2015 - Reese Donahue, Cabell Midland, DE

2014 - Trevor Stacy, Spring Valley, OL-DT

2013 - James Walton, Capital, C-DE

2012 - Eugene German, Martinsburg, OL-DT

2011 - Garrett Stanley, Bridgeport, OL-DT

2010 - Chad Small, Ravenswood, OL-DT-P-FB

2009 - Blake Brooks, South Charleston, OL-DL

2008 - Rodney Hudson, George Washington, OL-DL

2007 - Josh Jenkins, Parkersburg, OL

2006 - Josh Jenkins, Parkersburg, OL (jr.)

2005 - Adam Brandt, Morgantown, OT.

2004 - James Burkes, Capital, DL-OL.

2003 - Doug Legursky, Woodrow Wilson, OL-DL.

2002 - Nate Howard, Spring Valley, OL.

2001 - Steve Roach, Martinsburg, DL-OL.

2000 - Josh Stewart, University, OL-DL.

1999 - Justin Williams, Moorefield, OL-DL.

1998 - Luke Salmons, Ravenswood, DL-OL.

1997 - Jason Rader, St. Albans, TE-DE (jr).

1996 - Jimmy Parker, Mount Hope, OL-DL.

1995 - Richard Allara, Matewan, DL-OL.

1994 - Jason Starkey, Cabell Midland, DL-OL.

1993 - Mark Workman, Marsh Fork, DL.

1992 - Chad Wable, Fairmont Senior, TE-DE.

1991 - Steve Vaughan, Greenbrier West, OL-DL.

1990 - Joel Chapman, Capital, OL.

1989 - Todd Robinson, Capital, DL-OL.

1988 - Brian Stolarik, Magnolia, OL-LB.

1987 - Kevin Warner, Tyler County, DE-TE.

1986 - Mark Moore, Stonewall Jackson, DL.

1985 - Larry Cook, Oceana, OL-DL.

1984 - Mike Dunlap, Poca, OL-DL.

1983 - Rick Phillips, Parkersburg, OL-DL.

1982 - Brad Hunt, Ripley, DL.

1981 - Brian Swisher, Sistersville, OE.

1980 - Jeff Woofter, Oak Glen, OL-LB.

1979 - Bill Legg, Poca, OL.

1978 - Denny Ballard, DuPont, TE.

1977 - Larry Phillips, Parkersburg, DL-OL.

1976 - Dave Phillips, Parkersburg, OL-DL.

1975 - John Leon, Brooke, OL.

1974 - Dave Winans, Parkersburg, OL-DL.

1973 - Mike McKibben, Lewis County, LB-OL.

1972 - Barry Myers, Bridgeport, DL.

1971 - Ron McCartney, Stonewall Jackson, LB.

1970 - Jerry Pruett, Bluefield, OL.

1969 - Rick Katzeff, Charleston, OL-LB.

1968 - Sidney Green, Matewan, OL-DL.

1967 - Barry Louden, Parkersburg, OE.

1966 - Dickie Roberts, Welch, C-DL.

1965 - Dave Lucas, Ceredo-Kenova, OL-DL.

1964 - Joe Pendry, Oceana, OL-LB.

1963 - Richie Rodes, Hinton, LB-OL.

1962 - Gary Virden, Parkersburg, OE.

1961 - John McNabb, Charleston, OL-DL.

1960 - Buster Kizer, Mount Hope, OL.

1959 - Charles (Bunky) Brooks, Bluefield, C-DL.

SAM HUFF AWARD

(Defensive Player of Year)

2018 - Adam Murray, Wheeling Central, LB (jr.)

2017 - Adam Murray, Wheeling Central, LB (so.)

2016 - Tavis Lee, Martinsburg, DE (jr.)

2015 - Reese Donahue, Cabell Midland

2014 - Isaiah Honesty, Martinsburg, LB

2013 - Geremy Paige, Wheeling Park, LB

2012 - Elijah Wellman, Spring Valley, LB

2011 - Logan Jenkins, Martinsburg, LB

2010 - Ryan Lazear, Brooke, S

2009 - Aaron Sutton, Bridgeport, LB

2008 - Aaron Slusher, South Charleston, LB

2007 - Rodney Hudson, George Washington, DL (jr.).

2006 - Xavier Peters, Martinsburg, CB.

2005 - Adam Parkulo, Woodrow Wilson, LB.

2004 - Zac Cooper, Weir, LB

2003 - Ben Gum, Parkersburg South, LB.

2002 - Will Albin, Princeton, LB.

2001 - Joey Spano, George Washington, LB.

2000 - Ashley McNeely, Wyoming East, LB.

1999 - Al Hammell, Parkersburg, LB.

1998 - Eric Grimm, Parkersburg, S.

1997 - Ben Collins, North Marion, LB.

1996 - Yubrenal Isabelle, Bluefield, LB.

1995 - Nathan Kirby, Parkersburg, LB.

1994 - Bobby Howard, DuPont, LB.

FULTON WALKER AWARD

(Special Teams Player of the Year)

2018 - Graeson Malashevich, Spring Valley

2017 - George Triplett, Elkins

2016 - Cason Kessinger, Huntington

2015 - Evan Staley, Hampshire

2014 - Deonte Glover, Musselman

CHUCK HOWLEY AWARD

(Linebacker of the Year)

2018 - Adam Murray, Wheeling Central (jr.)

2017 - Owen Porter, Spring Valley

2016 - Jake Abbott, Fairmont Senior

2015 - Delonte Berry, Jefferson

2014 - Isaiah Honesty, Martinsburg

CURT WARNER AWARD

(Running Back of the Year)

2018 - Hunter America, Doddridge County (jr.)

2017 - Jadon Hayes, Huntington

2016 - Dylan Lucas, Buffalo

2015 - Cody Mitchell, Point Pleasant

2014 - Kashuan Haley, Capital

RANDY MOSS AWARD

(Receiver of the Year)

2018 - Evan Parow, University

2017 - Malakai Brown, Hedgesville (So.)

2016 - Carter Sebert-Sweeney, Nicholas County

2015 - Elijah Bell, Wheeling Park

2014 - Christian Johnson, Jefferson (jr.)

J.R. HOUSE AWARD

(Quarterback of the Year)

2018 - Connor Neal, Fairmont Senior

2017 - Tyson Bagent, Martinsburg

2016 - Jeremy Dillon, Mingo Central (jr.)

2015 - TyRhee Pratt, Capital

2014 - Kentre Grier, South Charleston (jr.)

CARL LEE AWARD

(Defensive Back of the Year)

2018 - Grant Harman, Martinsburg

2017 - Brett Tharp, East Hardy

2016 - Derrek Pitts, South Charleston

2015 - Dante Bonamico, Bridgeport

2014 - Marcus Lofton, Buckhannon-Upshur (jr.)

MSAC football champions

1993—Barboursville, South Charleston (tie, Blue); DuPont (Gold)

1994—South Charleston (Blue); DuPont (Gold)

1995—Capital, Parkersburg (Blue); Herbert Hoover (Gold)

1996—Capital, St. Albans (Blue); Herbert Hoover, Nitro (Gold)

1997—Capital (Blue); DuPont, Nitro (Gold)

1998—Parkersburg

1999—Parkersburg

2000—Parkersburg

2001—Riverside

2002—Riverside

2003—Riverside, Cabell Midland (tie)

2004—Parkersburg

2005—Nitro

2006—Parkersburg

2007—George Washington

2008—South Charleston

2009—South Charleston

2010—George Washington

2011—George Washington

2012—Cabell Midland

2013—Huntington

2014—Capital

2015—Cabell Midland

2016—Spring Valley

2017—Huntington

2018—Spring Valley

Class AA Cardinal Conference

Recent champions

1991—East Bank 3-1

1992—East Bank 3-1

1993—East Bank 4-0

1994—Sissonville 4-0

1995—Poca 4-0

1996—East Bank 4-0

1997—East Bank 4-0

1998—East Bank 2-1

1999—Poca 3-0

2000—Wayne 3-0

2001—Wayne 5-0

2002—Wayne 3-1

2003—Wayne 3-1

2004—Wayne 5-0

2005—Wayne 6-0

2006—Poca, Wayne 5-1

2007—Wayne 7-0

2008—Point Pleasant 5-0

2009—Wayne 5-0

2010—Wayne 6-1

2011—Point Pleasant 7-0

2012—Wayne 7-0

2013—Wayne 7-0

2014—Wayne 7-0

2015—Tolsia 7-0

2016—Mingo Central 8-0

2017—Mingo Central 9-0

2018—Mingo Central, Poca, Wayne 8-1

MSAC rushing champions

(Regular-season totals only)

Season — Player, School, Yards

2018 — Ivan Vaughn, Cabell Midland, 1,688

2017 — Jadon Hayes, Huntington, 1,817

2016 — Ivan Vaughn, Cabell Midland, 1,804

2015 — NuNu Miller, George Washington, 1,850

2014 — Alex Childers, Cabell Midland, 1,557

2013 — Draven Riffe, George Washington, 1,524

2012 — Ryan Switzer, George Washington, 1,971

2011 — Ryan Switzer, George Washington, 2,010

2010 — Keion Wright, Capital, 1,893

2009 — Allan Wasonga, Parkersburg, 2,110

2008 — Terrell Martin, Hurricane, 1,573

2007 — Matt Lindamood, Parkersburg, 1,788

2006 — Christian Edwards, Cabell Midland, 1,645

2005 — Josh Culbertson, Nitro, 2,740

2004 — Josh Culbertson, Nitro, 2,071

2003 — Josh Culbertson, Nitro, 1,475

2002 — Rusty Taylor, Riverside, 1,369

2001 — Brock Stotts, Ripley, 1,821

2000 — Terris Baldwin, Riverside, 1,543

1999 — Justin Southall, Ripley, 1,373

1998 — Talbott McMurray, Huntington, 1,501

1997 — Ben Poe, Cabell Midland, 1,781

1996 — Aric Fulks, George Washington, 1,176

1995 — Chris McDonough, Herbert Hoover, 1,579

1994 — Sam Singleton, DuPont, 1,228

1993 — Brent Burke, Herbert Hoover, 1,407

Kanawha Valley

Class AAA football playoff teams by year

A look at the number of Kanawha Valley teams qualifying for the Class AAA football playoffs since 1991, when the postseason field was expanded from eight to 16 teams:

2018 (2) — Capital, Hurricane

2017 (4) — Capital, George Washington, Hurricane, South Charleston

2016 (4) — Capital, George Washington, Hurricane, South Charleston

2015 (3) — Capital, George Washington, South Charleston

2014 (3) — Capital, Hurricane, South Charleston

2013 (4) — Capital, George Washington, Hurricane, South Charleston

2012 (3) — Capital, George Washington, Hurricane

2011 (2) — George Washington, Hurricane

2010 (4) — Capital, George Washington, Hurricane, South Charleston

2009 (3) — Capital, George Washington, South Charleston

2008 (4) — Capital, George Washington, Hurricane, South Charleston

2007 (6) — Capital, George Washington, Hurricane, Nitro, Riverside, St. Albans

2006 (4) — Hurricane, Nitro, South Charleston, St. Albans

2005 (5) — Capital, Hurricane, Nitro, South Charleston, St. Albans

2004 (4) — Capital, George Washington, Nitro, Riverside

2003 (4) — Capital, George Washington, Nitro, Riverside

2002 (3) — George Washington, Hurricane, Riverside

2001 (3) — George Washington, Herbert Hoover, Riverside

2000 (3) — George Washington, Hurricane, Riverside

1999 (4) — Capital, George Washington, Hurricane, Riverside

1998 (3) — Capital, Hurricane, Nitro

1997 (3) — Capital, DuPont, Nitro

1996 (4) — Capital, Herbert Hoover, Nitro, St. Albans

1995 (3) — Capital, Herbert Hoover, St. Albans

1994 (5) — DuPont, Herbert Hoover, Hurricane, South Charleston, St. Albans

1993 (4) — Capital, DuPont, Herbert Hoover, Hurricane, South Charleston

1992 (4) — Capital, DuPont, Herbert Hoover, South Charleston

1991 (4) — Capital, DuPont, South Charleston, St. Albans

Year-by-year

State scoring leaders

(Regular season only)

Year — Player, School, Pts

2018—Hunter America, Doddridge County 206

2017—Dylan Smith, Chapmanville 206

2016—Dylan Lucas, Buffalo 260

2015—Cody Mitchell, Point Pleasant 234

2014—Justin Cogar, Westside 228

2013—Jake Parker, Meadow Bridge 208

2012—Jalen Jones, Oak Hill 197

2011—Ryan Switzer, George Washington 192

2010—Austin Vance, Tug Valley 232

2009—Dustin Brown, Richwood 241

2008—Da’Von Marion, Mount Hope 254

2007—Jordan Roberts, Scott 212

2006—Jordan Roberts, Scott 198

2005—Josh Culbertson, Nitro 216

2004—Nate Black, Parkersburg Catholic 225

2003—Nate Black, Parkersburg Catholic 246

2002—Geremy Rodamer, Morgantown 228

2001—Bryan Wright, Hampshire 226

2000—Mark Wigal, Morgantown 204

1999—Daniel Mounts, Gilbert 202

1998—Chris Yura, Morgantown 260

1997—Chris Yura, Morgantown; Travis Lynch, Frankfort 216

1996—Richie Chandler, Van 212

1995—Jim Pertee, Tolsia 179

1994—Brandon Harden, Frankfort 178

1993—Jason Conner, Athens 182

1992—Curtis McGhee, Wheeling Central 174

1991—Rick Cline, Greenbrier West 178

1990—Eric McGhee, Wheeling Central 196

1989—Eric McGhee, Wheeling Central 172

1988—Fred Hatfield, Pineville 157

1987—Jim West, Valley Wetzel 150

1986—Jeff Swisher, Sistersville 204

1985—Todd Gress, Wahama 122

1984—Zip Shearer, St. Francis 162

1983—Tracy Haught, Calhoun 144

1982—Doug Dillon, Pineville 194

1981—Steve Damron, Fort Gay 178

1980—Ken Barnett, Central Preston 172

1979—Ken Barnett, Central Preston 122

1978—Curt Warner, Pineville 263

1977—Curt Warner, Pineville 160

1976—Robert Alexander, South Charleston 220

1975—Jim Underwood, Rivesville 170

1974—Mike Austin, Stoco 188

1973—Tom Pridemore, Ansted 181

1972—Rick Tracy, Cowen 156

1971—Paul Mitchell, Stoco 254

1970—Rick Petty, Williamstown 180

1969—Kerry Marbury, Monongah 188

1968—Don Grooms, Cedar Grove 212

1967—Ralph Batey, Wahama 179

1966—Mike Smith, Ceredo-Kenova 178

1965—Tom Dale, Ceredo-Kenova 152

1964—Jim Salentro, Clks. Victory 180

1963—Chuck Foster, Summersville 160

1962—Joe Hamon, Summersville 154

1961—Paul Allen, Huntington 156

1960—Allen Galloway, Alderson 183

1959—Bill Bryant, Winfield 198

1958—Larry Drake, Fairmont Senior 198

1957—Dave Shields, Alderson 186

1955—Don Van Reenan, Marlinton 154

1954—Bill Trout, Nitro 151

1953—Ray Jones, Sissonville 167

1950—Frank Spadafore, Shinnston 150

1947—Dick Horton, Spencer 169

1946—Dick Horton, Spencer 216

1943—Jim Walthall, Princeton 180

1940—Ed Lucas, Pennsboro 162

Note: Data incomplete for 1956, 1951-52, 1948-49, 1944-45 and 1941-42; compiled by Doug Huff, West Virginia Sports Writers Association.