All-time win/unbeaten streaks
The state’s top winning streaks and unbeaten streaks in high school football:
All-games win streak
42—Martinsburg, 2016-present
36—Ansted, 1970-73
36—Wayne, 2011-13
35—Wheeling Central, 2005-08
32—Martinsburg, 2010-12
32—Mannington, 1975-78
32—Bluefield, 1967-69
All-games unbeaten streak
42—Ansted, 1970-73 (40-0-2)
42—Martinsburg, 2016-present (42-0-0)
38—Bridgeport, 2014-16 (37-0-1)
36—Wayne, 2011-13 (36-0)
35—Wheeling Central, 2005-08 (35-0)
32—Martinsburg, 2010-12 (32-0)
32—Mannington, 1975-78 (32-0)
32—Bluefield, 1967-69 (32-0)
32—Charleston, 1968-71 (30-0-2)
Regular-season win streak
57—Williamstown, 2001-07
43—Point Pleasant, 2012-17
42—Sistersville, 1979-84
41—Winfield, 1968-72
41—Ansted, 1970-74
37—Martinsburg, 2015-present
34—St. Marys, 2012-15
32—Wahama, 2009-13
31—Valley Wetzel, 1992-95
31—Bluefield, 1966-69
Regular-season unbeaten streak
57—Williamstown, 2001-07 (57-0)
47—Ansted, 1970-74 (45-0-2)
43—Point Pleasant, 2012-17 (43-0-0)
42—Sistersville, 1979-84 (42-0)
41—Winfield, 1968-72 (41-0)
37—Martinsburg, 2015-present (37-0-0)
34—St. Marys, 2012-15 (34-0)
33—Cameron, 1997-2000 (32-0-1)
32—Wahama, 2009-13 (32-0)
31—Valley Wetzel, 1992-95 (31-0)
31—Bluefield, 1966-69 (31-0)
All-time losing streaks
50 — Hundred (2012-18)
39 — Poca (2013-17)
33 — Bishop Donahue (1999-2002)
33 — Hannan (1989-92)
31 — Mount View (2009-12)
30 — Wheeling Central (1930-33)
29 — Lincoln County (2012-14)
29 — Ritchie County (2002-05)
PREP FOOTBALL AWARD WINNERS
KENNEDY AWARD
(State Player of Year)
Note: underclassmen listed.
2018 - Connor Neal, Fairmont Senior, QB
2017 - Mookie Collier, Bluefield RB-DB
2016 - Jeremy Dillon, Mingo Central, QB-DB (jr.)
2015 - TyRhee Pratt, Capital, QB
2014 - Kashuan Haley, Capital, RB-DB-PR-KR
2013 - James "Chazzy" Thomas, Morgantown, RB-DB
2012 - Ryan Switzer, George Washington, RB-CB-K
2011 - Ryan Switzer, George Washington, RB-CB-K-P-PR (jr.)
2010 - Justin Fox, Magnolia, QB-CB-K-P
2009 - Tyler Harris, South Charleston, QB-LB (jr.)
2008 - Will Cole, Bluefield, QB-DB-K-P
2007 - Jordan Roberts, Scott, RB-LB
2006 - Kyle Allard, Fairmont Senior, QB-DB
2005 - Josh Culbertson, Nitro, RB-DB
2004 - Nate Sowers, Martinsburg, QB-DB-KR
2003 - Brandon Barrett, Martinsburg, WR-DB-P
2002 - Brandon Barrett, Martinsburg, WR-DB-P (jr.)
2001 - Marc Kimes, Parkersburg, QB-DB-K-P
2000 - Mark Wigal, Morgantown, RB-DB
1999 - Todd Mosby, Musselman, QB-LB-DB
1998 - (tie), J. R. House, Nitro, QB; and Quincy Wilson, Weir, RB-DB.
1997 - Chris Yura, Morgantown, RB-DB (jr.).
1996 - J.R. House, Nitro, QB (so.).
1995 - Frank Aliveto, Hedgesville, RB-LB.
1994 - Randy Moss, DuPont, WR-DB.
1993 - Mark Cisar, Magnolia, QB-DB-PK-P.
1992 - Mark Cisar, Magnolia, QB-DB-PK-P (jr.).
1991 - Darryl Johnson, Wheeling Park, RB.
1990 - Eric McGhee, Wheeling Central, RB-DB.
1989 - David Mayfield, Morgantown, DB-RB.
1988 - Keith Jeter, Weir, RB-DB.
1987 - Jed Drenning, Tucker County, QB.
1986 - Jeff Swisher, Sistersville, RB-KR
1985 - Ted Kester, Winfield, LB-RB.
1984 - Joel Wilson, Sistersville, RB-LB.
1983 - Tony Johnson, Morgantown, RB.
1982 - Brad King, North Marion, RB.
1981 - John Koontz, Petersburg, RB-DB.
1980 - David Bayer, George Washington, RB.
1979 - Tim Stephens, Parkersburg South, QB.
1978 - Curt Warner, Pineville, RB-DB.
1977 - Mike Estes, George Washington, QB.
1976 - Robert Alexander, South Charleston, RB.
1975 - Robert Alexander, South Charleston, RB (jr.).
1974 - Robin Lyons, Herbert Hoover, RB-LB.
1973 - Danny Williams, DuPont, QB.
1972 - Danny Williams, DuPont, QB (jr.).
1971 - Rick Petty, Williamstown, RB-DB.
1970 - Rick Hurt, Charleston, QB.
1969 - Kerry Marbury, Monongah, RB-DB-KR.
1968 - David Morris, Wayne, DB-RB.
1966-67 - no award.
1965 - Melvin Walker, Dunbar, QB.
1964 - Frank Criniti, Charleston Catholic, RB.
1963 - Jim Smithberger, Welch, DB-RB.
1962 - Joe White, Charleston Catholic, RB.
1961 - Paul Allen, Huntington, RB.
1960 - Bob Kelley, Weir, RB-DB.
1959 - Fred Colvard, Logan, QB.
1958 - Larry Drake, Fairmont Senior, RB.
1957 - Jim Bargeloh, Parkersburg, RB.
1956 - Johnny Frye, Huntington East, QB.
1955 - Ronald (Tags) Meredith, St. Albans, QB.
1954 - Noel Whipkey, Charleston, RB-LB.
1953 - Bob Barrett, Barboursville, RB.
1952 - Don Griffith, Stonewall Jackson, RB.
1951 - Dale Boyd, Huntington Vinson, QB.
1950 - Jim Early, Parkersburg, RB.
1949 - Henry (Hoppy) Shores, Stonewall Jackson, RB-DB.
1948 - Randy Broyles, Woodrow Wilson, RB.
1947 - Darrell Patrick Shires, Hinton, RB (jr.)
HUNT/STYDAHAR AWARD
(Lineman of the Year)
Note: underclassmen listed.
2018 - Doug Nester, Spring Valley, OL-DL
2017 - Darnell Wright, Huntington, OL-DL
2016 - Riley Locklear, Spring Valley, OL-DL
2015 - Reese Donahue, Cabell Midland, DE
2014 - Trevor Stacy, Spring Valley, OL-DT
2013 - James Walton, Capital, C-DE
2012 - Eugene German, Martinsburg, OL-DT
2011 - Garrett Stanley, Bridgeport, OL-DT
2010 - Chad Small, Ravenswood, OL-DT-P-FB
2009 - Blake Brooks, South Charleston, OL-DL
2008 - Rodney Hudson, George Washington, OL-DL
2007 - Josh Jenkins, Parkersburg, OL
2006 - Josh Jenkins, Parkersburg, OL (jr.)
2005 - Adam Brandt, Morgantown, OT.
2004 - James Burkes, Capital, DL-OL.
2003 - Doug Legursky, Woodrow Wilson, OL-DL.
2002 - Nate Howard, Spring Valley, OL.
2001 - Steve Roach, Martinsburg, DL-OL.
2000 - Josh Stewart, University, OL-DL.
1999 - Justin Williams, Moorefield, OL-DL.
1998 - Luke Salmons, Ravenswood, DL-OL.
1997 - Jason Rader, St. Albans, TE-DE (jr).
1996 - Jimmy Parker, Mount Hope, OL-DL.
1995 - Richard Allara, Matewan, DL-OL.
1994 - Jason Starkey, Cabell Midland, DL-OL.
1993 - Mark Workman, Marsh Fork, DL.
1992 - Chad Wable, Fairmont Senior, TE-DE.
1991 - Steve Vaughan, Greenbrier West, OL-DL.
1990 - Joel Chapman, Capital, OL.
1989 - Todd Robinson, Capital, DL-OL.
1988 - Brian Stolarik, Magnolia, OL-LB.
1987 - Kevin Warner, Tyler County, DE-TE.
1986 - Mark Moore, Stonewall Jackson, DL.
1985 - Larry Cook, Oceana, OL-DL.
1984 - Mike Dunlap, Poca, OL-DL.
1983 - Rick Phillips, Parkersburg, OL-DL.
1982 - Brad Hunt, Ripley, DL.
1981 - Brian Swisher, Sistersville, OE.
1980 - Jeff Woofter, Oak Glen, OL-LB.
1979 - Bill Legg, Poca, OL.
1978 - Denny Ballard, DuPont, TE.
1977 - Larry Phillips, Parkersburg, DL-OL.
1976 - Dave Phillips, Parkersburg, OL-DL.
1975 - John Leon, Brooke, OL.
1974 - Dave Winans, Parkersburg, OL-DL.
1973 - Mike McKibben, Lewis County, LB-OL.
1972 - Barry Myers, Bridgeport, DL.
1971 - Ron McCartney, Stonewall Jackson, LB.
1970 - Jerry Pruett, Bluefield, OL.
1969 - Rick Katzeff, Charleston, OL-LB.
1968 - Sidney Green, Matewan, OL-DL.
1967 - Barry Louden, Parkersburg, OE.
1966 - Dickie Roberts, Welch, C-DL.
1965 - Dave Lucas, Ceredo-Kenova, OL-DL.
1964 - Joe Pendry, Oceana, OL-LB.
1963 - Richie Rodes, Hinton, LB-OL.
1962 - Gary Virden, Parkersburg, OE.
1961 - John McNabb, Charleston, OL-DL.
1960 - Buster Kizer, Mount Hope, OL.
1959 - Charles (Bunky) Brooks, Bluefield, C-DL.
SAM HUFF AWARD
(Defensive Player of Year)
2018 - Adam Murray, Wheeling Central, LB (jr.)
2017 - Adam Murray, Wheeling Central, LB (so.)
2016 - Tavis Lee, Martinsburg, DE (jr.)
2015 - Reese Donahue, Cabell Midland
2014 - Isaiah Honesty, Martinsburg, LB
2013 - Geremy Paige, Wheeling Park, LB
2012 - Elijah Wellman, Spring Valley, LB
2011 - Logan Jenkins, Martinsburg, LB
2010 - Ryan Lazear, Brooke, S
2009 - Aaron Sutton, Bridgeport, LB
2008 - Aaron Slusher, South Charleston, LB
2007 - Rodney Hudson, George Washington, DL (jr.).
2006 - Xavier Peters, Martinsburg, CB.
2005 - Adam Parkulo, Woodrow Wilson, LB.
2004 - Zac Cooper, Weir, LB
2003 - Ben Gum, Parkersburg South, LB.
2002 - Will Albin, Princeton, LB.
2001 - Joey Spano, George Washington, LB.
2000 - Ashley McNeely, Wyoming East, LB.
1999 - Al Hammell, Parkersburg, LB.
1998 - Eric Grimm, Parkersburg, S.
1997 - Ben Collins, North Marion, LB.
1996 - Yubrenal Isabelle, Bluefield, LB.
1995 - Nathan Kirby, Parkersburg, LB.
1994 - Bobby Howard, DuPont, LB.
FULTON WALKER AWARD
(Special Teams Player of the Year)
2018 - Graeson Malashevich, Spring Valley
2017 - George Triplett, Elkins
2016 - Cason Kessinger, Huntington
2015 - Evan Staley, Hampshire
2014 - Deonte Glover, Musselman
CHUCK HOWLEY AWARD
(Linebacker of the Year)
2018 - Adam Murray, Wheeling Central (jr.)
2017 - Owen Porter, Spring Valley
2016 - Jake Abbott, Fairmont Senior
2015 - Delonte Berry, Jefferson
2014 - Isaiah Honesty, Martinsburg
CURT WARNER AWARD
(Running Back of the Year)
2018 - Hunter America, Doddridge County (jr.)
2017 - Jadon Hayes, Huntington
2016 - Dylan Lucas, Buffalo
2015 - Cody Mitchell, Point Pleasant
2014 - Kashuan Haley, Capital
RANDY MOSS AWARD
(Receiver of the Year)
2018 - Evan Parow, University
2017 - Malakai Brown, Hedgesville (So.)
2016 - Carter Sebert-Sweeney, Nicholas County
2015 - Elijah Bell, Wheeling Park
2014 - Christian Johnson, Jefferson (jr.)
J.R. HOUSE AWARD
(Quarterback of the Year)
2018 - Connor Neal, Fairmont Senior
2017 - Tyson Bagent, Martinsburg
2016 - Jeremy Dillon, Mingo Central (jr.)
2015 - TyRhee Pratt, Capital
2014 - Kentre Grier, South Charleston (jr.)
CARL LEE AWARD
(Defensive Back of the Year)
2018 - Grant Harman, Martinsburg
2017 - Brett Tharp, East Hardy
2016 - Derrek Pitts, South Charleston
2015 - Dante Bonamico, Bridgeport
2014 - Marcus Lofton, Buckhannon-Upshur (jr.)
MSAC football champions
1993—Barboursville, South Charleston (tie, Blue); DuPont (Gold)
1994—South Charleston (Blue); DuPont (Gold)
1995—Capital, Parkersburg (Blue); Herbert Hoover (Gold)
1996—Capital, St. Albans (Blue); Herbert Hoover, Nitro (Gold)
1997—Capital (Blue); DuPont, Nitro (Gold)
1998—Parkersburg
1999—Parkersburg
2000—Parkersburg
2001—Riverside
2002—Riverside
2003—Riverside, Cabell Midland (tie)
2004—Parkersburg
2005—Nitro
2006—Parkersburg
2007—George Washington
2008—South Charleston
2009—South Charleston
2010—George Washington
2011—George Washington
2012—Cabell Midland
2013—Huntington
2014—Capital
2015—Cabell Midland
2016—Spring Valley
2017—Huntington
2018—Spring Valley
Class AA Cardinal Conference
Recent champions
1991—East Bank 3-1
1992—East Bank 3-1
1993—East Bank 4-0
1994—Sissonville 4-0
1995—Poca 4-0
1996—East Bank 4-0
1997—East Bank 4-0
1998—East Bank 2-1
1999—Poca 3-0
2000—Wayne 3-0
2001—Wayne 5-0
2002—Wayne 3-1
2003—Wayne 3-1
2004—Wayne 5-0
2005—Wayne 6-0
2006—Poca, Wayne 5-1
2007—Wayne 7-0
2008—Point Pleasant 5-0
2009—Wayne 5-0
2010—Wayne 6-1
2011—Point Pleasant 7-0
2012—Wayne 7-0
2013—Wayne 7-0
2014—Wayne 7-0
2015—Tolsia 7-0
2016—Mingo Central 8-0
2017—Mingo Central 9-0
2018—Mingo Central, Poca, Wayne 8-1
MSAC rushing champions
(Regular-season totals only)
Season — Player, School, Yards
2018 — Ivan Vaughn, Cabell Midland, 1,688
2017 — Jadon Hayes, Huntington, 1,817
2016 — Ivan Vaughn, Cabell Midland, 1,804
2015 — NuNu Miller, George Washington, 1,850
2014 — Alex Childers, Cabell Midland, 1,557
2013 — Draven Riffe, George Washington, 1,524
2012 — Ryan Switzer, George Washington, 1,971
2011 — Ryan Switzer, George Washington, 2,010
2010 — Keion Wright, Capital, 1,893
2009 — Allan Wasonga, Parkersburg, 2,110
2008 — Terrell Martin, Hurricane, 1,573
2007 — Matt Lindamood, Parkersburg, 1,788
2006 — Christian Edwards, Cabell Midland, 1,645
2005 — Josh Culbertson, Nitro, 2,740
2004 — Josh Culbertson, Nitro, 2,071
2003 — Josh Culbertson, Nitro, 1,475
2002 — Rusty Taylor, Riverside, 1,369
2001 — Brock Stotts, Ripley, 1,821
2000 — Terris Baldwin, Riverside, 1,543
1999 — Justin Southall, Ripley, 1,373
1998 — Talbott McMurray, Huntington, 1,501
1997 — Ben Poe, Cabell Midland, 1,781
1996 — Aric Fulks, George Washington, 1,176
1995 — Chris McDonough, Herbert Hoover, 1,579
1994 — Sam Singleton, DuPont, 1,228
1993 — Brent Burke, Herbert Hoover, 1,407
Kanawha Valley
Class AAA football playoff teams by year
A look at the number of Kanawha Valley teams qualifying for the Class AAA football playoffs since 1991, when the postseason field was expanded from eight to 16 teams:
2018 (2) — Capital, Hurricane
2017 (4) — Capital, George Washington, Hurricane, South Charleston
2016 (4) — Capital, George Washington, Hurricane, South Charleston
2015 (3) — Capital, George Washington, South Charleston
2014 (3) — Capital, Hurricane, South Charleston
2013 (4) — Capital, George Washington, Hurricane, South Charleston
2012 (3) — Capital, George Washington, Hurricane
2011 (2) — George Washington, Hurricane
2010 (4) — Capital, George Washington, Hurricane, South Charleston
2009 (3) — Capital, George Washington, South Charleston
2008 (4) — Capital, George Washington, Hurricane, South Charleston
2007 (6) — Capital, George Washington, Hurricane, Nitro, Riverside, St. Albans
2006 (4) — Hurricane, Nitro, South Charleston, St. Albans
2005 (5) — Capital, Hurricane, Nitro, South Charleston, St. Albans
2004 (4) — Capital, George Washington, Nitro, Riverside
2003 (4) — Capital, George Washington, Nitro, Riverside
2002 (3) — George Washington, Hurricane, Riverside
2001 (3) — George Washington, Herbert Hoover, Riverside
2000 (3) — George Washington, Hurricane, Riverside
1999 (4) — Capital, George Washington, Hurricane, Riverside
1998 (3) — Capital, Hurricane, Nitro
1997 (3) — Capital, DuPont, Nitro
1996 (4) — Capital, Herbert Hoover, Nitro, St. Albans
1995 (3) — Capital, Herbert Hoover, St. Albans
1994 (5) — DuPont, Herbert Hoover, Hurricane, South Charleston, St. Albans
1993 (4) — Capital, DuPont, Herbert Hoover, Hurricane, South Charleston
1992 (4) — Capital, DuPont, Herbert Hoover, South Charleston
1991 (4) — Capital, DuPont, South Charleston, St. Albans
Year-by-year
State scoring leaders
(Regular season only)
Year — Player, School, Pts
2018—Hunter America, Doddridge County 206
2017—Dylan Smith, Chapmanville 206
2016—Dylan Lucas, Buffalo 260
2015—Cody Mitchell, Point Pleasant 234
2014—Justin Cogar, Westside 228
2013—Jake Parker, Meadow Bridge 208
2012—Jalen Jones, Oak Hill 197
2011—Ryan Switzer, George Washington 192
2010—Austin Vance, Tug Valley 232
2009—Dustin Brown, Richwood 241
2008—Da’Von Marion, Mount Hope 254
2007—Jordan Roberts, Scott 212
2006—Jordan Roberts, Scott 198
2005—Josh Culbertson, Nitro 216
2004—Nate Black, Parkersburg Catholic 225
2003—Nate Black, Parkersburg Catholic 246
2002—Geremy Rodamer, Morgantown 228
2001—Bryan Wright, Hampshire 226
2000—Mark Wigal, Morgantown 204
1999—Daniel Mounts, Gilbert 202
1998—Chris Yura, Morgantown 260
1997—Chris Yura, Morgantown; Travis Lynch, Frankfort 216
1996—Richie Chandler, Van 212
1995—Jim Pertee, Tolsia 179
1994—Brandon Harden, Frankfort 178
1993—Jason Conner, Athens 182
1992—Curtis McGhee, Wheeling Central 174
1991—Rick Cline, Greenbrier West 178
1990—Eric McGhee, Wheeling Central 196
1989—Eric McGhee, Wheeling Central 172
1988—Fred Hatfield, Pineville 157
1987—Jim West, Valley Wetzel 150
1986—Jeff Swisher, Sistersville 204
1985—Todd Gress, Wahama 122
1984—Zip Shearer, St. Francis 162
1983—Tracy Haught, Calhoun 144
1982—Doug Dillon, Pineville 194
1981—Steve Damron, Fort Gay 178
1980—Ken Barnett, Central Preston 172
1979—Ken Barnett, Central Preston 122
1978—Curt Warner, Pineville 263
1977—Curt Warner, Pineville 160
1976—Robert Alexander, South Charleston 220
1975—Jim Underwood, Rivesville 170
1974—Mike Austin, Stoco 188
1973—Tom Pridemore, Ansted 181
1972—Rick Tracy, Cowen 156
1971—Paul Mitchell, Stoco 254
1970—Rick Petty, Williamstown 180
1969—Kerry Marbury, Monongah 188
1968—Don Grooms, Cedar Grove 212
1967—Ralph Batey, Wahama 179
1966—Mike Smith, Ceredo-Kenova 178
1965—Tom Dale, Ceredo-Kenova 152
1964—Jim Salentro, Clks. Victory 180
1963—Chuck Foster, Summersville 160
1962—Joe Hamon, Summersville 154
1961—Paul Allen, Huntington 156
1960—Allen Galloway, Alderson 183
1959—Bill Bryant, Winfield 198
1958—Larry Drake, Fairmont Senior 198
1957—Dave Shields, Alderson 186
1955—Don Van Reenan, Marlinton 154
1954—Bill Trout, Nitro 151
1953—Ray Jones, Sissonville 167
1950—Frank Spadafore, Shinnston 150
1947—Dick Horton, Spencer 169
1946—Dick Horton, Spencer 216
1943—Jim Walthall, Princeton 180
1940—Ed Lucas, Pennsboro 162
Note: Data incomplete for 1956, 1951-52, 1948-49, 1944-45 and 1941-42; compiled by Doug Huff, West Virginia Sports Writers Association.