The Ohio High School Athletic Association on Friday shortened the 2020 football season to six games and all teams will make the playoffs. The decision is tentative, as contact sports have not yet been permitted by Gov. Mike DeWine and the Ohio Department of Health.
If a season is played, the regular season will begin for most teams on Aug. 28 and end Oct. 2. The playoffs begin Oct. 9, with state championships played no later than Nov. 21. The length of the playoffs will be determined by how many teams are playing in each division.
Teams may opt out of the playoffs. The OHSAA also will allow schools that have been eliminated from the playoffs, or that choose not to enter the postseason, to schedule additional regular-season games through Nov. 14. Teams can play a maximum of 10 regular-season games if they so choose.
The number of playoff rounds depends on how many schools opt to participate. Playoff seedings will be determined by a vote of the coaches the week of Sept. 28. The Harbin computer ratings, which have determined the playoff field since 1972, will not be used this season.
Schools must commit by Sept. 17 to participate in the playoffs, which through at least the regional semifinals will be hosted by the higher-seeded team. Schools may withdraw from the postseason without penalty by Sept. 24.
All regular-season contracts now are voidable by either school.
It’s not immediately known how many West Virginia teams will lose games against Ohio schools, since the latter might want to change some of their six regular-season dates in order to play games of divisional importance, while others who choose not to participate in the state playoffs might keep their late-season schedule of games intact. As of Friday, there were 52 regular-season games pitting Ohio teams against West Virginia schools.
Football practice began in Ohio on Saturday, though several schools have chosen not to play this fall or have not yet started practice.