Sissonville has caught the eye of a lot of Class AA programs around West Virginia, and that’s even before the Indians put up 69 points on Monday in a win against Nitro.
The Indians have also given Kanawha County neighbor Herbert Hoover its lone loss and bested Class AAA Riverside, holding its first three opponents under 250 yards of total offense on the average.
The stakes get higher for Sissonville (3-0) on Friday, however, when it travels to Greenbrier East (5-2) to face another AAA squad in a game that could provide the Indians with a large boost in the playoff ratings. Sissonville was atop the weekly Secondary School Activities Commission AA ratings with a 2-0 record before Monday’s win against Nitro was included, and a victory against the high-octane Spartans would only enhance that standing.
Greenbrier East averages nearly 45 points and 444 total yards and banks on the big-play ability of versatile Colby Piner, who has 11 touchdowns rushing, four receiving and three on kick returns. Piner averages 8.5 yards per rush and 23 per reception.
The Spartans also feature Quentin Wilson (644 yards rushing, four TDs) and quarterback Monquelle Davis (599 yards rushing, eight TDs; 609 yards passing, nine TDs).
Sissonville coach Marc Wilson knows he’s got quite an offense of his own, one that averages better than 43 points and is led by tailback Dylan Griffith (439 yards, eight TDs), elusive quarterback Jackson Foster (694 yards passing, seven TDs) and receivers Nick Haning and Braeden Murray. Wilson, though, realizes his defense is going to have to come through, too.
“The good thing about this year,’’ Wilson said, “is that the things we felt like we had coming into it, we do have. Obviously, we have two 1,000-yard rushers and those guys are tough hard-nosed kids, and our outside receivers are both explosive players.
“But our defense is a little better than I thought we would be. Part of that is we have so many different defensive linemen who can play. Last year, we had the two studs [Gavin Shamblin, Cole Hughart], but this year we can mix and match big groups and small groups, and a lot of guys who can play ball. And our linebacker play has improved greatly this year. The guys are really getting after it, especially in the run game.’’
South Charleston (3-0) at Huntington (2-4): The Black Eagles have opened on a roll, cranking out 50-plus points and 486 yards per game, averaging better than 10 yards a play. The Highlanders have played decent defense, though, allowing 24 points per game against a schedule that’s included four of the top 17 teams in Class AAA. Huntington has taken the last four meetings in this series, including a 52-50 shootout last year.
George Washington (1-1) at Woodrow Wilson (1-5): The Patriots have played fewer games than anyone else in AAA and require at least four games to be included in playoff consideration. GW has won eight of the last nine games in this series, but the Flying Eagles pulled a 38-35 surprise the last time the game was played in Beckley two years ago.
Hurricane (2-2) at Winfield (0-3): The Redskins have won 24 of the last 25 meetings in this Putnam County rivalry, including 55-20 last season. Ismael Borrero has thrown for 663 yards and 11 touchdowns for Hurricane and has also run for three scores. The Generals rely on fullback John Covert (291 yards rushing, three touchdowns, three receptions).
Herbert Hoover (3-1) at Moorefield (2-2): The Huskies have recovered nicely after losing their opener, but now trek 200 miles to meet Class A Moorefield. Hunter Bartley has run for 380 yards and five TDs for Hoover. The Yellow Jackets are led by running back Matthew Jenkins (362 yards, five TDs) and quarterback Branson See (299 yards, four TDs).
Saturday
Nitro (0-3) at Chapmanville (1-3): These Cardinal Conference teams have matching three-game losing streaks. The Tigers are 4-0 all-time against the Wildcats in a series that began in 2016. Last year, Chapmanville won 48-25 even though Nitro’s Trevor Lowe ran for 116 yards and one TD and threw for 132 yards and two more touchdowns.
Buffalo (4-1) at Midland Trail (3-0): A Class A showdown between the No. 1 Patriots and No. 10 Bison. Robert Ruffner (418 yards, three TDs) has run for over 100 yards in all three games for Trail. Buffalo’s Jackson England has thrown for nine TDs and run for two more.
Riverside (0-3) at St. Albans (2-1): The Warriors have won their last two games against the Red Dragons, but this season are averaging just 14 points and 239 total yards. In its two victories, SA held Capital and Nitro to an average of 110 net yards on offense.