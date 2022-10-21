If it could have gone wrong for Capital Friday night, it certainly did. And Parkersburg was only too eager to take advantage.
David Parsons threw for 253 yards and three touchdowns and the Big Reds returned a pair of interceptions for touchdowns six seconds apart in the third quarter, with it all adding up to a 44-14 Parkersburg victory at University of Charleston Stadium, spoiling homecoming for Capital.
The Big Reds (4-4) entered the game 21st in the Class AAA playoff ratings, five spots out of the final qualifying berth.
Parkersburg led 27-7 at halftime as Parsons threw scoring passes to Anthony Ice (10 yards), Casey Stanley (54 yards) and Andrew Stalnaker (65 yards with five seconds left in the second quarter). Stanley also returned a blocked punt 16 yards for another Big Reds tally.
Then came the pick-six show in the opening moments of the second half as Ice ran back an interception 41 yards for a touchdown, followed by Stalnaker’s theft and 19-yard scoring return on Capital’s very next offensive snap.
“We had a great week of preparation,” said Big Reds coach Matt Kimes, “and we thought there was a couple things in particular in the punt block game that we could take advantage of, and we did that on the first one.
“Anytime you can score not on offense, that’s a tremendous bonus that you don’t anticipate coming into the night. And we were able to get three scores not on our offensive unit.”
Capital (2-6) had several promising first-half drives, reaching the Parkersburg 42, 31 and 12, but failed to score points on any of them. The Cougars’ lone touchdown came on a nifty 59-yard pass from freshman Fernando Valdivia to sophomore Sai’Vion Brown in the second quarter.
“The football gods were not on our side tonight again,” said Capital coach Mark Mason. “The guys did the best they could do. We just have to continue to get better and execute on our offense and defense.
“Offensively, we were moving the ball. We had penalties here and there. We were making progress going into scoring, and then there was another penalty — things you just can’t do in order to be successful.”
Stanley was a constant thorn in Capital’s side. Besides his scoring reception and blocked punt return, he also booted a 39-yard field goal and five extra points, averaged nearly 42 yards per punt and booted four kickoffs into the end zone for touchbacks.
The latter effort prevented the shifty Brown from getting room to run on Capital kickoff returns, as the two he got his hands on turned into gains of 33 and 31 yards. Brown also led the Cougars on the ground with 75 yards on 14 carries. Sha’lik Hampton had two sacks for Capital’s defense.
Valdivia started out 6 of 11 for 106 yards, but ended the game 8 of 18 for 113 yards with the two picks.
Parsons, meanwhile, remained hot all night. His only flaw was an interception on his final throw, which Capital’s Tanner Burnette returned 78 yards to the Big Reds’ 20 to set up the Cougars’ final touchdown, a 9-yard Gavynn Sutton run. Parsons was 18 of 25 for 253 yards and also ran for two first downs. He spread the ball around, connecting with nine different receivers.
“That’s a pretty cool stat,” Kimes said. “We like to think we are a multiple offense. We’ve got a lot of guys who need to get touches. It’s a testament to our group of kids. It shows they understand their roles.
“Offensively, what we try to do is be multiple and get multiple guys touches. It makes them focus on their part of the game plan and keeps them invested in what we’re trying to do week to week.”
No Parkersburg player caught more than three passes. The Big Reds carried 23 times for 102 yards, but 43 of those came on their final possession as they kept a running clock moving.