PARKERSBURG — The youthful Huntington football team of coach Billy Seals entered Friday night’s Mountain State Athletic Conference tilt with host Parkersburg inside Stadium Field looking for its first victory of the campaign.
Unfortunately for the Highlanders, things didn’t go as planned during a 25-14 loss as coach Seals’ club will carry an 0-4 record into next Friday’s game inside the Wolves Den at Spring Valley.
Devin Jackson’s 14-yard leaping touchdown grab from Highlanders quarterback Gavin Lochow with 3:41 left in the third had the game tied at 14-all, but the Big Reds answered on the ensuing drive to take the lead for good.
PHS signal-caller Bryson Singer, who went for game-highs of 31 rushes for 155 yards, completed a 47-yard bomb to Jordan Martin on a third-down play and later bulled in from the 1 on fourth down with less than a minute left in the third. Holder Michael Owen then couldn’t handle a tough snap and took off running. Before being tackled, he pitched the ball back to the kicker Casey Stanley, who found Justin Waybright open for the 2-point conversion and a 22-14 cushion for the Big Reds.
Lochow, who went 15 of 32 for 221 yards while also going for team-highs of six rushes for 46 yards, was picked off by Carter Mills on the Highlanders’ next drive. That eventually led to a 29-yard field goal by Stanley with 9:17 to play, which set the final score.
The Highlanders took the ball after winning the coin toss and converted a trio of first downs before Owen broke up a pass intended for Eli Archer, which forced a Scout Arthur punt.
Huntington, which rushed 17 times for 53 yards, had it first-and-goal at the 7 on its next series, but penalties doomed the drive, which ended on a Nathan Young missed 38-yard field goal attempt.
Noah Waynick’s interception early in the second quarter led to the first points for the visitors. Jackson, who had six grabs for 94 yards, hauled in a 35-yard slant pass and the next play Lochow went 11 yards untouched to paydirt for the 7-0 advantage.
Parkersburg countered with an 18-play, 85 yard drive culminated by a Singer 21-yard TD strike to Carter King with 4:08 to go before halftime. That tied it at 7-all at halftime.
Singer’s 5-yard TD run at 7:22 of the third gave the Big Reds (3-1) a lead of 14-7. Parkersburg, No. 13 in the Class AAA playoff ratings, is scheduled to visit Hurricane next Friday.