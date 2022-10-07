Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

SC parkersburg photo

South Charleston's Aaron Clark looks for running room against Parkersburg.

 DUANE WEST | News & Sentinel

PARKERSBURG — Parkersburg quarterback David Parsons tossed four touchdown passes and ran for another one here Friday night on homecoming at Stadium Field as the host Big Reds used a big third quarter to run away from South Charleston for a 52-17 Mountain State Athletic Conference win.

The Black Eagles (0-6) only trailed 22-17 late in the second quarter.

