PARKERSBURG — Parkersburg quarterback David Parsons tossed four touchdown passes and ran for another one here Friday night on homecoming at Stadium Field as the host Big Reds used a big third quarter to run away from South Charleston for a 52-17 Mountain State Athletic Conference win.
The Black Eagles (0-6) only trailed 22-17 late in the second quarter.
Casey Stanley missed a 35-yard field goal wide left and SCHS, which plays next Friday at Riverside, had the ball 80 yards from paydirt with 16 ticks remaining. However, quarterback Jacob Wilson was picked off by Logan Hartshorn, which allowed Stanley to extend the Big Reds’ halftime cushion to eight via a 37-yard field goal.
Parkersburg, which broke a three-game slide and will take a 3-3 mark into next Friday’s affair at Huntington, exploded for four touchdowns in the third quarter to force a running clock in the final stanza.
Parsons opened the third with 17-yard TD run and then hit Stanley on a 39-yard strike. Aidyn Cooke, who led the Big Reds with 50 ground yards on seven attempts, then scored from the 4 before Parsons hooked up with Jakel Shelton on a 15-yard pass play.
Devin Rader’s 32-yard field goal actually gave the Black Eagles the lead at 6:16 of the third. However, the Big Reds went ahead for good on a Parsons to Austin Fleming 25-yard TD toss. Fleming then had a 62-yard scoring grab to make it 15-3 as Stanley picked up a bad snap and bolted into the end zone.
SCHS was able to answer the score when Wilson found Nasjaih Jones for a 38-yard TD pass. Hartshorn had a 3-yard TD burst to make it 22-10, but Delviccio Dyess closed it to 22-17 following a 15-yard scoring jaunt.
Parsons hit 16 of 21 attempts for 291 yards with Fleming going for seven catches and 173 stripes.
Jones (7-55), Dyess (8-51) and Aaron Clark (10-40) paced the ground attack for the visitors.