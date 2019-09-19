Parkersburg might bring a rare two-quarterback system to University of Charleston Stadium Friday night, but host Capital might have something even rarer — team speed across the board.
The Cougars (2-1), tied with the Big Reds (2-1) at seventh in the Class AAA playoff ratings, hope to break off a few more big plays when the teams collide at 7:30 p.m.
Thus far this season, Capital already has sprung seven touchdown plays of 40 yards or longer — three on pass receptions, two on runs and two more on returns (one interception, one punt). Four different players have contributed to that total — Kerion Martin, Chance Knox, Tay Calloway and Shawn James — but several other Cougars possess enough quickness to take it the distance from virtually anywhere on the field.
“You always have to worry about their team speed,’’ said Parkersburg coach Mike Byus. “Their team speed is going to be the best of anyone we’ve seen so far this season, and you can’t simulate it in practice. We’ll have to get through the first quarter and hope we’re still in the game, and we’ve adjusted to their speed. The angles we take in practice aren’t going to be the ones we’re taking in the game.’’
Capital has done most of its offensive damage so far through the air, with sophomore quarterback Evan Landers throwing for 442 yards and four touchdowns. The Cougars, in fact, average just 83 yards per game on the ground and are facing a Big Reds defense that last week allowed run-oriented Woodrow Wilson to gain only 74 yards on 34 carries.
Landers likes to get everyone involved, too: Of his 27 completions, six different players have gotten multiple receptions.
“Whoever’s open, he throws it to them,’’ said Capital coach Jon Carpenter. “You take what they give you, and that’s it.’’
Things are also diversified when Parkersburg has the ball this season, as Byus has used both sophomore Bryson Singer and junior Michael Owen at quarterback through three games.
Singer, who has taken the bulk of the snaps, has thrown for 409 yards and five touchdowns and also leads the Big Reds in rushing with 290 yards. Owen, however, does spend time under center, too. He’s hit on 6 of 7 passes for 110 yards and one TD and carried 10 times for 34 yards and two scores.
“I think they have different strengths, obviously, or we wouldn’t do that,’’ Byus said. “[Singer] has a big arm, and right now he’s our best running back. That’s the thing that’s really given him a leg up is his running the football for us, and he’s come along in the passing game. Once he catches up mentally, he’ll be fine.
“[Owen] runs the offense so smoothly, it’s not funny. He doesn’t have a huge arm, but he’s extremely accurate. He’s really smart and makes the reads well. He runs the offense quick and get everybody where they’re supposed to be. We gave him a game ball last week for all that he does for our offense.’’
Byus said it hasn’t been difficult to get the rest of his offense adjusted to having different players with different styles running the show.
“We haven’t had any issues yet,’’ he said, “but we’re so young and inexperienced anyway. Our upperclassmen didn’t play much last year because we had 26 seniors. At one point during the game last week, we had a sophomore quarterback, sophomore running back, sophomore H-back and all the linemen except one were underclassmen. We’re playing a varsity schedule with a JV team, with the exception of five, six kids.’’
Sophomore linebacker-running back Xadrian Snodgrass (shoulder) didn’t practice early in the week for Parkersburg.
The Big Reds have beaten Morgantown (27-21) and Woodrow Wilson (35-6) and lost to unbeaten Cabell Midland (55-13). Capital has wins against South Charleston (38-14) and Hurricane (33-21) and a loss to unbeaten Johnson Central, Kentucky (28-13).