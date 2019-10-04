HUNTINGTON — Parkersburg South quarterback Brandon Penn lived up to his reputation.
The senior led the Patriots’ spread offense with 158 yards rushing and threw for 148 as the visitors defeated Huntington 30-21 to spoil homecoming for the Highlanders.
Penn, who had accounted for 21 scores prior to Friday, threw a TD pass in the first period and also picked off a pass late to seal the win.
Parkersburg South, ranked third in Class AAA, improved to 6-0. Huntington falls to 3-2 and visits Hurricane next week. This is the first win for the Patriots against a team with a winning record.
Devin Gaines scored twice for the Patriots, who have an open date next week.
In the first half, the Patriots used a kickoff return for a score to take a 21-14 lead at the break.
Moments after a Huntington score, Dylan Day fielded a ground-ball kickoff, went up the middle and ended up going 77 yards for the touchdown.
Blair had two scores in the first half for the Highlanders. The first was a 10-yarder in the first period and the second was a 6-yard run to even the score at 14-14. The senior stood at 109 yards rushing the first two periods and finished with 124.
Parkersburg South used the big play for its first TD. It was a 47-yard pass from Penn to Levi Rice. The other score was a 4-yard run by Gaines to give the visitors a 14-7 lead with 8:20 left in the second period.
The Patriots recovered two Huntington fumbles in the first half. They also blocked a 30-yard field goal try to Nathan Young. Jackson had returned the kickoff from his 11 to the Parkersburg South 6 only to see the Patriots defense rise to the occasion as the block was by the middle of the line.