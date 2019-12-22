PARKERSBURG — Brandon Penn’s athletic ability on the football field was obvious to anyone who had seen him play at the safety position his first three years as a Parkersburg South Patriot.
What wasn’t on display often during those seasons were the possibilities with the football in his hands.
Few spectators had seen what he could do at quarterback since his sophomore season. A broken collarbone while playing quarterback against Point Pleasant placed him almost exclusively on then-coach Mike Eddy’s defense.
Nate Tanner’s arrival as the Patriots’ new coach dramatically changed Penn’s situation. The senior assumed command of Tanner’s high-energy, run-pass option attack.
Knocking off the rust didn’t take long. Penn steered the Patriots to only the program’s third Class AAA state semifinal appearance and an 11-2 record. His arm and legs aided the South cause with over 5,000 yards of total offense alongside 44 touchdowns.
These numbers helped him make Penn the winner of the 2019 J.R. House Award, given to the top prep quarterback in the state by the West Virginia Sports Writers Association.
“This is something amazing. It means a lot honestly,” said Penn of the honor. “I knew I had the ability to do good things. I know how good I am and this is exactly what I had hoped for. I give a lot of credit to Coach Tanner. He made it easier on me and just talked about the game plan and took the load off my back. I trusted in our practices and tried executing the best I could.”
Penn owning this confidence in his talent helped him approach Tanner in a summer practice. The Patriots were searching for a new quarterback. Everyone on the team expected him to step up and Penn shared the past with his new leader.
As it turned out, Tanner had viewed film of Penn and knew what he was capable of doing in his offense.
“He is just a great athlete and I had seen him throw the ball and saw he had some arm talent. In our offensive system where you can run and throw, he just made our offense more explosive,” said Tanner, whose first Patriot team established a single-season school scoring record of 42.5 points a game.
Penn finished the 2019 season with a 56% completion rate for 2,251 yards and 25 touchdowns and just four interceptions. His legs made him even deadlier upon escape from the pocket. He tacked on 1,853 rushing yards and 19 touchdowns on the ground. The ability to elude defenders became more important as South started three new offensive linemen.
“It was kind of nerve-wracking at first,” said Penn of assuming a position absent from his mind for two years. “But I got used to it and built my trust with the linemen and receivers and it just worked overtime. There were definitely some games we wouldn’t have won if I didn’t trust my line and tried to run every time.”
Plays against the Morgantown and South Charleston highlighted Penn’s abilities during the deep playoff run.
Morgantown’s Preston Fox received an up-close and personal look at Penn’s elusiveness in a Dec. 18 matchup. Penn had just escaped the pocket with Fox bearing down on him for an open-field tackle. In the blink of an eye, Penn performed a 180-degree twirl and galloped downfield for 38 yards and a first down.
A South Charleston defensive lineman then learned of Penn’s arm strength in a playoff loss to the Patriots. SC’s defensive ends penetrated the offensive line often during the first few drives of the game, but Penn’s confidence in his protectors never wavered.
Penn connected on two passes of 30-plus yards in a second quarter where the Patriots pulled away for good. His 38-yard connection to teammate Dylan Day put South up 14-0 in an eventual 47-13 victory in the opening round of the playoffs.
Tanner said his quarterback’s preparation no matter the time of year made him stand out.
“He treated the three-week period just like fall practice. We played in over 20 7-on-7’s and Brandon just kept getting those reps in the passing game and really improved drastically,” said Tanner.
The House Award is named for former Nitro quarterback J.R. House, who broke national passing records, throwing for 14,457 yards during his time with the Wildcats from 1995-98.
Penn stood tall in a field of dual-threat quarterbacks. Martinsburg’s Elijah Banks, Wheeling Park’s Alex Dunlevy, Fairmont Senior’s Gage Michael and Mingo Central’s Daylin Goad also led their respective teams to the postseason.
Penn will be honored at the 74th Victory Awards dinner on May 3 at the Embassy Suites in Charleston.