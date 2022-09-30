At the midway point of the season, it’s becoming apparent that George Washington doesn’t do anything halfway when it comes to the passing game.
Junior quarterback Abe Fenwick threw for 314 yards and five touchdowns, sparking GW to a 42-10 homecoming victory Friday night against visiting Parkersburg at Steve Edwards Sr. Field in South Hills.
Fenwick completed 28 of 35 attempts, was not picked off, and GW never fumbled. The Patriots took control at halftime with a 28-3 lead, turning all four of their full possessions into touchdowns on drives of 76, 78, 33 and 80 yards.
The game could prove pivotal for each team’s Class AAA playoff chances, as GW (4-2) entered in a tie for 12th place and the Big Reds (2-3) were tied for 18th. Sixteen teams in each class qualify.
Fenwick, a lean left-hander, threw scoring passes of 19 and 6 yards to Keegan Sack, 8 and 27 yards to Hayden Hatfield and 8 yards to Hunter Giacomo. Hatfield had eight receptions for 124 yards.
George Washington came into the game averaging just 77 yards per game on the ground, but Fenwick has kept the offense humming, throwing for just over 1,400 yards and 15 touchdowns in a pass-happy attack that prompts smiles all around from the Patriots receiving corps.
“It’s just really fun, that’s all I can say about that,” Hatfield said. “It’s just super-fun. We have plenty of players who can get the job done. We’re loaded. It takes each guy to just do his best.
“Everybody wants yards and catches, but at the end of the day, we just want to go as far in the playoffs as we can.”
Sack latched on to nine passes from Fenwick for 87 yards and Anthony Valentine scored on a 1-yard run and led GW on the ground with 12 carries for 77 yards. The Patriots finished with 124 yards on 29 rushing plays.
GW coach Steve Edwards Jr. was pleased his squad got off to a flying start because weather reports indicated that rains were due to fall at any time.
When Parkersburg won the coin toss and deferred possession, it played into the Patriots hands.
“That was the plan, to try and get off to a quick start,” Edwards said. “We thought with the weather report, we didn’t want to take the chance of getting off slow. We got off to a fast start and the kids did a good job. They responded and, heck, man, they played hard.
“I’m tickled to death the kids won their homecoming because that’s always big for the seniors.”
By halftime, Fenwick was already 18 of 21 for 209 yards and three TDs as GW led 28-3. Casey Stanley booted a 40-yard field goal to put the Big Reds on the board.
The Patriots, who racked up 28 first downs in the game, had a dozen in the first quarter alone as their air game came out sharp.
Parkersburg, meanwhile, threw some unwanted assists into GW’s strong start.
The Big Reds shanked a 10-yard punt in the first quarter that gave the Patriots a short field, which turned into a TD. Parkersburg managed some nice drives that reached the GW 23 and 13, but the Big Reds were kept out of the end zone both times, after which Stanley made and missed on a couple of field goal tries.
Probably the final straw came midway into the third quarter when, with GW leading 28-3, the Big Reds forced GW into a third-and-16 at their own 38. A defensive pass interference penalty made it third-and-1, and then Parkersburg’s line jumped offside to give GW a gift first down. Fenwick threw a TD pass to Giacomo seven plays later.
“I felt like we had a great week of preparation,” said Parkersburg coach Matt Kimes, “and I felt like we had a great plan, and I’ll stand by that. I thought our preparation and plan was solid, but for whatever reason we didn’t come out and make plays all night, especially early.
“Hats off to them. Their quarterback’s a really good player and I don’t want to discredit what they did because they did a lot of good things. But I don’t think we competed like we were capable of for four quarters.”
Aiydn Cooke led the Big Reds with 39 yards on seven carries and returned three kickoffs 95 yards. David Parsons hit on 9 of 20 passes for 123 yards, including a fourth-quarter TD toss of 58 yards to Andrew Stalnaker for the game’s final score.
George Washington now has its open week as it tries to make another playoff run.
“We’re going to work on the run game still,” Edwards said, “and work on things like penalties and work on controlling the pass like we have been. Try to do things better — some of the things we’re already doing well, and some things we’re not doing well. Sounds like coachspeak, but it’s the truth.”