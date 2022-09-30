Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

gw parkersburg2
Buy Now

George Washington quarterback Abe Fenwick (11) gets away from Parkersburg’s Andrew Stalnaker (2).

 CHRIS DORST | Gazette-Mail

At the midway point of the season, it’s becoming apparent that George Washington doesn’t do anything halfway when it comes to the passing game.

Junior quarterback Abe Fenwick threw for 314 yards and five touchdowns, sparking GW to a 42-10 homecoming victory Friday night against visiting Parkersburg at Steve Edwards Sr. Field in South Hills.

Reach Rick Ryan at rickryan@hdmediallc.com. Follow @RickRyanWV on Twitter.

Tags

Preps Sports Reporter