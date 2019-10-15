Unbeaten Pendleton County, off to its best start since 2014, has forged a tie with Doddridge County at the top of the SSAC Class A football playoff ratings.
The Wildcats and Bulldogs are both 6-0, and are followed in the Class A ratings by Ritchie County, Williamstown and Greenbrier West.
Ravenswood comes in at a tie for 20th in this week's Class A list, with Buffalo in 22nd. The top 16 teams in each class qualify for the postseason, and the top eight get choice of home field in the first round.
In Class AAA, Cabell Midland (7-0) remained at the top of the ratings heading into Friday's game at Woodrow Wilson.
Completing the top five in AAA behind the Knights are three-time defending champion Martinsburg, Parkersburg South, Spring Valley and Musselman.
Kanawha Valley schools in the hunt in Class AAA are George Washington (seventh), Capital (tied for ninth), Riverside (11th), Hurricane (15th) and South Charleston (16th).
In Class AA, last year's titlist, Fairmont Senior (6-0), still holds the No. 1 ranking, followed by Keyser, Poca and Bridgeport, with Man and Oak Glen tied for fifth.
Other Kanawha Valley teams competing for AA berths are Sissonville (tied for 15th with Mingo Central) and Winfield (17th).