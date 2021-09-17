Herbert Hoover didn’t even need its offense to post big numbers on Friday night.
The Huskies scored 35 points by running just two plays on offense in the first quarter to come away with an astounding 70-6 win over Wyoming East on Joe Eddie Crowley Field.
The Huskies improve to 4-0, the first time they’ve done that since 1995.
“Our kids are playing hard,” Hoover coach Joey Fields said. “We talk about our opponents being faceless and not letting the scoreboard affect you. We have a good team. Our focus is getting better every single day.”
Husky freshman quarterback Dane Hatfield completed 4 of 7 passes for 83 yards and a touchdown in the rout. Senior running back Hunter Bartley led his team in rushing and as he accumulated 81 yards off six rushes, good for three touchdowns. Senior Devin Hatfield was Hoover’s leading receiver with a a 40-yard touchdown catch.
Sophomore quarterback Jackson Danielson was roughed up by Hoover’s defensive line and secondary. He wasn’t sacked but was under constant pressure that caused him to throw four interceptions (three returned for touchdowns). He was 7 of 20 passing with a touchdown.
Hoover won the coin toss and elected to receive. Senior Nathan Harper wasted no time returning the opening kickoff 85 yards for a touchdown for a 7-0 lead.
Wyoming East (1-2) got the ball for its first possession and was eventually forced to punt. That punt was blocked by junior Gavin Allison, giving the Huskies the ball at the Wyoming East 10-yard line. After a 7-yard gain, Bartley punched in the Huskies’ second touchdown with a 3-yard run. After just four minutes, the Huskies had a 14-0 lead.
Danielson and the Warriors started the next drive from their own 37. Hoover’s defense stepped up, though. After three plays, Harper picked Danielson off and took the it to the house for a 49-yard return — his second touchdown of the game — to give Hoover a 21-0 lead after the extra point.
“[Harper is] a jack of all trades,” Fields said. “He’s a great player. He’s a team guy and his attitude is fantastic.”
From there, the rout was on. On the Warriors’ ensuing possession, they ran three plays before Danielson threw another interception — this time to senior defensive back Wyatt Baldwin, who took the ball 20 yards for a score.
It was seemingly “Groundhog Day” in the first quarter as Danielson was picked off again for a touchdown in the next possession. Devin Hatfield was responsible for this one as he returned it 17 yards. The Huskies had a 35-0 lead to end the first quarter.
“That’s a credit to our defense,” Fields said. “They’re playing hard. They’re doing their jobs. But they’re also [saying] ‘We want to be the best defense in the state,’ and we’re preaching that to them.”
In the second quarter, East came out showing some life offensively. On third and long from their own 30, Danielson connected with senior wide receiver Tucker Cook for a 70-yard touchdown. The extra point was blocked, so Hoover had a 35-6 lead with 11:41 remaining in the first half.
Hoover quickly responded, though, as Dane Hatfield connected with Devin Hatfield for a 40-yard touchdown pass and Hoover had a 42-6 lead.
Hoover scored four more touchdowns in the half. Junior running back Randy Hughart had a 5-yard rushing touchdown, senior Braydon Rash scored off a 13-yard rushing touchdown, and Bartley scored the last two touchdowns of the game (5 yards, 23 yards) to give the Huskies a 70-6 lead at halftime.
Due to the large deficit, the clock ran without stopping for the entire second half and no points were scored, so the score went final at 70-6.
“We want to compete for a state championship,’’ Fields said. “I think we’ll have all the motivation we’ll need for next week. So we’re excited to get to that game and get going.”
Hoover travels to Sissonville on Sept. 24 for its next matchup. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.