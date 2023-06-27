ONA — During the Mountain State Athletic Conference 7-on-7 football tournament, the conference’s 10 member schools get a chance to put their skill players to the test.
The no-contact event that took place at Cabell Midland High School on Saturday had plenty of passing and defense.
In the weight room and behind the north end zone, though, the big men got a chance to have some fun in the lineman challenge.
There were multiple different events such as tire-flipping and weight-lifting, but the event that drew a big crowd was the relay event.
The event featured small teams of linemen from each school. The linemen ran through hurdles before picking up weights, with which they had to run about 20 yards before relaying to the next player in line.
During the relays, linemen were cheered on by teammates and coaches who surrounded the obstacle area.
Huntington, which won the 7-on-7 tournament, also won the lineman challenge.
Three-star senior inside offensive lineman Robby Martin participated in the relays for Huntington.
Martin said he’s using the event to prepare for the season as he wants to help the Highlanders repeat as Class AAA state champions.
“It’s really fun and it’s a good thing to do with our team and stuff,” Martin said. “We’re preparing for that season though. I think it does help and it’s a good thing to do. I want to be 1-0 every week and win every game and focus up and get back to Wheeling.”
Martin and the Highlanders were bested by Cabell Midland in the relay, despite Martin’s diving effort at the finish line.
Martin said that won’t be the last that the Knights see of him this year.
“When they come play us at our stadium, then they can talk to me,” Martin said.
Hurricane senior nose guard Nate McKay said the lineman events are a fun way to prepare for the season.
“It’s just good to come out here and compete with these guys,” McKay said. “This is who you’re going to be going up against this year and this is what we’re looking at for the year. It’s just fun all around. Our guys are pretty in-shape and stuff like that. Our goal is to be the number one lineman.”
Martin has multiple Division I offers from schools such as Illinois, Georgia Tech, North Carolina State and WVU. McKay said it’s good experience to compete against guys like that.
“That’s great competition to go up against,” McKay said. “It’s bettering yourself and preparing you to play against them in games and stuff. It’s a great thing. It gets [us] very excited for the season. I cannot wait to get the pads on. This is fun and stuff, but when the pads come on, that’s when it matters.”
McKay has offers from West Virginia State and the University of Pikeville.
“It’s great for these kids to get out and compete against other linemen,” Hurricane coach Donnie Mays said. “All these kids know each other. That’s what makes it fun. They just get out and have a good time.
“It’s a competition, but it’s really good because all of the hard work that these kids have been putting in since January. You get to see some type of result from it besides just your numbers and how your body has changed. Our kids get excited just to compete against other kids.”
Mays said the 7-on-7 builds up excitement for the season.
“The next step is pads,” Mays said. “When we get to July, we’re still going to lift and condition and all that, and then when we get to August, it’s time to go. They can see we’re getting closer and closer.”