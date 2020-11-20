Oak Glen defenders last year had a reputation as ballhawks, which was borne out by a whopping team total of 24 interceptions on the season.
This year, the Golden Bears returned the majority of their starters and hoped to revive that status, but ran into a snag — a pair of season-ending knee injuries to senior defensive backs Brayden Mineard and Evan Geisse. Mineard played in just six games and Geisse three.
So does that leave Oak Glen’s secondary vulnerable? The answer could come at some point in Saturday’s 4 p.m. Class AA quarterfinal against Herbert Hoover.
Golden Bears coach Ted Arneault and his staff have shuffled three sophomores — Matthew Greenlief, Quinton Franklin and Landon Beatty — in and out of the lineup to fill the cornerback spots. They also moved senior Hunter Patterson — perhaps the team’s best and most versatile player — to safety. Arneault expects them to be tested Saturday.
“Obviously, we were looking forward to having a veteran secondary,’’ Arneault said, “but unfortunately Brayden and Evan got year-long knee injuries midway through the season and we had to coach up some younger kids at those positions. We’ve watched them really step up and they’ve done a good job answering the call so far.
“But I’m sure we’re going to see them attack our young secondary. That wouldn’t surprise me. We have to stop them from completing mid-level passes and we have to keep them from getting into a rhythm that we don’t want them to get into. We know they’ve got some explosive players like Devin Hatfield. We want to keep an eye on him.’’
Hatfield, a junior, is Hoover’s top receiver with 31 catches for 469 yards and six touchdowns and has turned in three games of at least six catches and 100 yards this season. Sophomore Jacob Burns is another sure-handed wideout and has made acrobatic catches on deep balls in each of the last two games. Nick Grayam has thrown for 1,140 yards and 10 TDs.
Oak Glen’s revamped defense may only have eight interceptions this season, but Huskies coach Joey Fields remains wary.
“They’ve got a bunch of athletes on defense, and they take advantage of your mistakes,’’ Fields said. “At the same time, they fly to the football and have got the kids believing in what they’re doing, and they’re doing it at a high level right now. It’s a team that can win a state championship.’’
Wolves hold out hope
When Wayne County turned red (highest risk) on the state’s daily COVID-19 map Thursday, it shut down practices for both Spring Valley and Tolsia, which have quarterfinal games scheduled for Sunday.
If Wayne doesn’t improve to at least gold when the Department of Education’s weekly map is released at 5 p.m. Saturday, then the seasons will end for the Timberwolves and Rebels, much as they did for Putnam County’s three playoff teams last week.
“We’d had a good week of practice so far, concentrating on Musselman,’’ said Spring Valley coach Brad Dingess, “and we try to worry about stuff in our control — and the map and all that is out of our control. Stranger things have happened [with the map] and we’re hoping something like that happens.
“We know this is serious business, and that the virus is serious. But I’d rather lose on the field than get kicked out by a map that’s not reflective of what’s going on in your program. We’ve got a really good football team, and this sucks.’’
Dingess wasn’t sure what he and his coaches and players would do if they’re eliminated from the playoffs — watch the remaining games or just be done with football.
“We’ll probably keep an eye on them, if any are played; you just don’t know,’’ Dingess said. “I don’t know if this is the right way to end this thing. I hate it for the kids because they’ve done everything we’ve asked them to do with zero problems, and it’s not any issue at the school either. It’s frustrating.
“I think a county like Wayne that doesn’t have a college or a hospital or anything like that to help pull [up] the percentage of negative tests compared to some other people ... well, the only people who go to get tested are the people that are sick. But it is what it is and we can’t make the rules. I’m just hoping we can get back to practice.’’
Wondering: What if?
Poca had been gearing up for the 2020 season for a long while, because it was the last go-round for a freshman class that had big plans when it arrived on campus.
First, the Dots broke a 39-game losing streak in 2017 that was the second-longest in state history, then the following season made the Class AA playoffs for the first time in eight years. In 2019, they upped the ante, going 10-0 in the regular season, which they hadn’t done since 1978 and won their first playoff game in 12 years.
This year, they were 6-1 heading into the postseason, with the lone blemish a loss to Class AAA No. 1 Cabell Midland. But they never got the chance to see how far they could take it, as high COVID-19 counts in Putnam County prevented Poca from playing last weekend.
Ethan Payne, the Dots’ senior running back and last year’s Kennedy Award winner, mused about what might have happened if a pandemic hadn’t intervened.
“Yeah, sometimes I think about that,’’ Payne said. “How the season would go if we had a ‘regular’ season. This team right here now is very special, and I think the season would have been special if we didn’t have the coronavirus stuff. That’s something I definitely think about.’’
Quick kicks
n Class AA quarterfinal opponents Robert C. Byrd and Elkins have played every year but two since 2003 and the Eagles have won 14 of those 16 meetings. Elkins’ last win in the series came in 2011.
n The kickoff time for Saturday’s Ritchie County at Greenbrier West Class A game was moved from 1:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.