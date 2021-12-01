Seldom in recent memory have there been as many qualified candidates for the Kennedy Award as the top high school football player in West Virginia.
As many as nine players across the state are likely to receive a good deal of support before the voting deadline arrives on Thursday afternoon for members of the West Virginia Sports Writers Association, which annually selects the winner.
And, as an added bonus for fans attending this weekend's Super Six state championship games at Wheeling Island Stadium, they'll get to see several of those candidates perform.
Here's a rundown of some of the top names being considered for the award, presented in alphabetical order:
n Ty Bartrum, Spring Valley, receiver-defensive back: In his first season with the Timberwolves after a transfer from New Jersey, the son of former Marshall and NFL tight end Mike Bartrum excelled across the board with 50 catches for 939 yards and 16 touchdowns, nine interceptions for 222 yards and three TDs and nine carries for 96 yards and two scores. Had five TDs in a 35-30 regular-season win versus Martinsburg.
n Murphy Clement, Martinsburg quarterback-linebacker: Just a sophomore, this electric athlete donated "wow" plays on either side of the ball. He tops the Bulldogs by far in rushing with 1,181 yards and 22 TDs and has thrown for 840 yards and 15 scores with 40.5 total tackles on defense. Unfortunately, an ankle injury suffered in the quarterfinal will prevent him from playing in the Super Six.
n Cam Cole, Bridgeport, quarterback-DB: He helped lead the Indians to a 12-0 record before their Class AAA semifinal loss to Martinsburg. He carried 155 times in the team's run-oriented attack for 1,548 yards and 24 touchdowns. Despite a lack of attempts in the passing game, he still threw for 364 yards and four touchdowns against just one interception.
n Jackson Fetty, Cabell Midland, running back-LB: He was the ringleader on one of the state's top rushing teams, averaging 20 carries and hammering out a total of 1,851 yards and 18 touchdowns. In eight outings against AAA playoff teams, he averaged 158 yards and scored 10 TDs, lugging the ball 44 times (for 184 yards) against Huntington and 30 times (for 150 yards) versus Spring Valley.
n Atticus Goodson, Independence, RB-LB-PK: His physical rushing style carried the unbeaten Patriots past the playoff quarterfinals for the first time. He also spurred them into the state title game with a 25-carry, 258-yard, three-TD performance in a 34-20 victory against Bluefield in last week's semifinals. For the season, he's run 156 times for 1,765 yards and 29 touchdowns.
n Jeremiah King, Robert C. Byrd, RB: He helped the Eagles get back to the Class AA playoff quarterfinals by running for 1,921 yards and 21 touchdowns and catching eight passes for 89 yards and another score. He averaged 11 yards per carry this season and also finished his four-year career with 6,779 yards on the ground and 84 total touchdowns.
n Maxwell Molessa, Williamstown, QB-DB: His presence has been a steadying force for the Yellowjackets as he's run for 1,660 yards and 22 TDs, passed for 744 yards and five scores and kept mistakes to a minimum with one fumble, one sack and three interceptions. On defense, he's donated 58 tackles and two interceptions.
n Gus Morrison, Ritchie County, RB-DB: A two-time state scoring leader and one of West Virginia most-versatile players. He's run for 947 yards and 16 touchdowns and caught 50 passes for 802 yards and 12 scores. In the secondary, he came up with 83 tackles and intercepted eight passes for 265 yards and two more touchdowns.
n Noah Waynick, Huntington, WR-DB-KR: He contributed in all three phases as the Highlanders (13-0) carry the No. 1 seed into the Super Six. He's caught 43 passes for 895 yards and eight TDs (20.8 yards per catch), had 69 tackles, 11 pass breakups and four picks on defense (returning two for TDs), brought back 11 punts 177 yards with one score and also had a kickoff return TD.
If you wanted to make that list of candidates a "perfect'' 10, you could add another player from a team at this year's Super Six in Fairmont Senior's imposing lineman Eric Smith, whose 6-foot-6, 300-pound frame has helped the Polar Bears immensely on both the offensive and defensive sides of the ball. Linemen aren't usually considered Kennedy contenders, but Smith may be the exception.
Of course, sheer numbers only tell part of the story, as evidenced by two coaches toting Kennedy candidates into this weekend's championships.
Independence coach John H. Lilly said Goodson's stats could have "doubled'' if he didn't opt to keep Goodson on the sideline during the second half of most games. The Patriots won all nine of their regular-season games by at least 33 points.
"We think he's the Kennedy Award winner,'' Lilly said, "but of course we're biased. [Before the playoffs] he hadn't played in the second half of a game since the Nicholas County game [on Oct. 22]. If we'd have kept him in games when the score's out of hand, we would have had a dilemma. But sometimes we feel like we hurt him because his numbers would have doubled if we did that.
"The good thing is he really doesn't care. He's a very humble kid, and always has a smile on his face. If he doesn't win it, he doesn't care. He's playing college baseball anyway.''
Ritchie's Morrison not only produces when he's called upon, but his mere presence opens up opportunities for the Rebels' other players.
"We've been fortunate,'' said Ritchie coach Rick Haught. "He makes everybody else around him so much better because the defense spends so much time scheming on where we have him, it allows us to develop some other kids. He is such a weapon that he's been willing to line up anywhere we ask him and go make plays. For a coach, that's the best part about Gus Morrison.''
With Clement's absence, five of those 10 players will be competing in Wheeling this weekend -- Goodson, Molessa, Morrison, Waynick and Smith.
DEFENSIVE DUEL PART II? The Class AAA game is a reprisal of perhaps the most defensive game in the history of the Super Six -- Martinsburg's 9-7 victory against Huntington in the 2013 finals.
Both teams' defenses dominated in a game that was fittingly decided by a second-quarter blocked punt that resulted in a Martinsburg safety.
The winning Bulldogs managed just 83 total yards that day and the losing Highlanders gained only 95. Martinsburg hung on to prevail despite posting minus-32 yards of offense in the second half.
The Highlanders have made it to the playoff semifinals two other times, but that was their only visit to the Super Six. The 2013 season marked a fourth straight title for Martinsburg, which has twice won four in a row (2010-13 and 2016-19).
POST-THANKSGIVING THANKS: Fairmont Senior coach Nick Bartic certainly appreciates what he calls "a class move'' by Wheeling Park's coaches and administration that allowed his team to get into the Class AA playoffs as the No. 16 seed with a 5-4 record. They've taken that opportunity all the way to the state finals by racking up three road wins in the postseason.
The Polar Bears had COVID issues that called off their Oct. 1 game at Wheeling Park, a game that was never rescheduled. It was within the Patriots' rights to claim a forfeit win, which would have pegged Fairmont with another loss and a 5-5 record that would have knocked them out of the playoffs entirely.
Dozens of other games across the state were ruled forfeits this season, but Park did not seek one from the Polar Bears, for which Bartic is forever grateful. Moments after his team beat Poca in the semifinals, he led off his postgame comments to reporters with another kudo for the Patriots and coach Chris Daugherty.
"Wheeling Park, they were gentlemen and they're men of honor,'' Bartic said. "They could have given us a forfeit, [but] made it a no-contest, and that's how we get in.''
CLOSE, BUT SO FAR: Williamstown and Ritchie County are separated by just 37 miles and both compete in the Little Kanawha Conference, but they haven't played each other on the football field since 2014. Even harder to imagine, Rebels coach Rick Haught never broke down a Yellowjackets game video at any time during the season until the past few days.
"That's unusual,'' Haught said, "and that's something we mentioned this week. Usually, we'll always have a common opponent, but for whatever reason we did not have one film on them until we started trading this week.
"We're close, and I read about them in the paper and saw them on the news one time, but that's it.''
HOW TO WATCH: All three Super Six games are set to stream live on wvmetronews.com and nfhsnetwork.com. According to the Secondary School Activities Commission, the games are also scheduled be televised by AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, although the Class A game Saturday evening bumps up against a live Pittsburgh Penguins game, and might either be moved to a different channel on some cable systems or shown later.