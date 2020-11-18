This certainly isn’t your father’s Princeton team that’s coming to South Charleston on Friday. Probably not even your older brother’s Princeton team.
Chris Pedigo, the Tigers’ fourth-year coach, has overseen a complete reversal of fortune for the Class AAA football program from Mercer County that visits SC for a quarterfinal playoff game. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m.
Princeton (6-2) has ridden the arm of record-setting sophomore quarterback Grant Cochran to become one of the state’s hottest teams, winning its last five games while averaging better than 51 points. Cochran has thrown for a school-record 25 touchdowns and set another mark with 407 passing yards at John Marshall.
The Tigers’ only two losses have come to neighboring rival Bluefield, the No. 2 seed in Class AA, by a total of 16 points. They’ve completely overcome the perils of the last three seasons, in which they went a combined 4-26 and suffered 16 losses by at least 30 points. Also, they haven’t won a postseason game since 2002.
However, they come into Friday’s game against the No. 2 Black Eagles with an offense that cranks out 425 yards and 43 points per game — the highest figure in program history, higher than even the 38 ppg averaged by Princeton’s unbeaten team in 1943 (8-0).
“We knew back in December we had the opportunity to be a good football team,’’ Pedigo said. “The biggest question for us was not our [skill-position] talent — we had a good running back [Amir Powell] and two receivers who could play for anybody in the state. The biggest question mark for us was our offensive line, where we only had two returners coming back.’’
Pedigo and his staff brought along a freshman guard-tackle and transfer from Kentucky in Eli Campbell, a junior who had never played football (Blake Helphenstine) and a soccer player who overcame a knee injury to start at tackle as a junior (Tyler Dye).
“Our offensive line is what’s really been a blessing for our football team,’’ Pedigo said, “and helped us be able to establish the run. We’ve had success over the last few years throwing the ball, but were not able to run the ball. We have balance this year and it makes us harder to defend.’’
Just ask John Marshall. The Monarchs were 4-1 when Princeton paid a visit on Oct. 9, ignoring the four-hour-plus trip to blast the Monarchs 68-33. The score at halftime was 62-12 as Powell had already run for five touchdowns and Cochran had thrown for two.
“They have a really good quarterback,’’ said SC coach Donnie Mays, “who can throw the ball and put it in places where a lot of guys struggle to do that. He’s just got a talented arm, and his receivers help him a lot. The ones on the outside are really athletic and can go up and get the ball. And when you think you’ve got him figured out, they have a nice running back who can slice you up.’’
Princeton has already assured itself of its first winning record since 2013 and one more victory would mark the most for the program since a 10-2 record in 2002.
“When I first got here four, five years ago,’’ Pedigo said, “this group of seniors was here — four of them then, five now — and we had a long road ahead. These guys bought in to what we were doing and we brought along strong junior and sophomore classes and they bought into what we were doing in the weight room, with the seniors leading the way. It’s been fun this season, and it’s been nice to see all the work they’ve put in paying off, and the leadership they provided.’’
Hoover picks up pieces
Rarely do you see a team throw three interceptions in the first quarter — two returned for touchdowns — and still win the game. And all the while, continuing to throw.
But that’s what happened with Herbert Hoover last week in a 34-33 Class AA first-round win against Liberty Raleigh after Nick Grayam was picked off thrice, with two of those brought back 42 and 100 yards for scores.
Over the final three quarters, the Huskies stuck with the air game and Grayam hit on 7 of 10 tries for 140 yards and two touchdowns, one a 10-yarder to Devin Hatfield to win the game with 2:01 left. The improved passing helped Hoover wipe out a 27-10 second-quarter deficit.
“It’s kind of what they were giving us,’’ said Hoover coach Joey Fields. “They were outnumbering us in the box, bringing more than what we had to protect. That’s what we practice, and that’s who we are. We’ve got a lot of guys who can catch the football, and we’re wasting them out there if they don’t get their touches and we don’t try to create space for them.’’
Oak Glen coach Ted Arneault was impressed by Hoover’s dogged determination.
“It just shows their culture is in a good place,’’ Arneault said, “and they’re battling and don’t give up. It’s a reflection on their leadership to come way back like that and compete. And not only compete, but win the game. Pretty cool.’’
Quick kicksn If neither Wayne County (Tolsia) nor Hardy County (East Hardy) improves from orange on Saturday’s WVDE map, then both teams in that Class A quarterfinal are disqualified and the winner of the Ritchie County-Greenbrier West quarterfinal advances directly to the Super Six final.
n Hoover and Oak Glen have met once before, and it was also in the second round of the playoffs on Nov. 19, 1993, with the Huskies earning a 36-20 win in a game played at Wellsburg.
n Princeton joined the Mountain State Athletic Conference in 2004 and left in the spring of 2015. It played SC twice in that span, earning victories of 22-14 in 2005 and 32-25 in 2006.
n In the Class AAA quarterfinals, Cabell Midland and Spring Mills have never met before, while Spring Valley’s lone game against Musselman was a 35-6 loss in a 1998 first-round playoff game.