Rivals George Washington and South Charleston have met 54 times in all, and in every season since 1999. But seldom has the game meant as much in the playoff ratings as it does for Friday’s contest.
The Patriots (3-1) enter the game ninth in the Secondary School Activities Commission Class AAA ratings, two spots ahead of the Black Eagles (3-1). The winner of Friday’s 7:30 p.m. game at SC could well vault into the top eight of the playoff chase, which at season’s end would mean home field in the first round of the postseason.
Over their last 22 meetings (since 1999), eight times they opened the season against each other and five times, it was their second game. In the remaining nine meetings, only one time have both teams carried a winning record into the contest — 2015, when SC earned a 48-21 win and both ultimately qualified for the postseason.
Both teams will be trying to leave something behind tonight — South Charleston is trying to shake off its first loss, a 53-8 rout at Spring Valley and GW is coming off its bye week. In their previous game, the Patriots fell to No. 1 Huntington 30-14.
For the Black Eagles, it was their first loss since Nov. 15, 2019, a first-round playoff exit at Parkersburg South. SC went 6-0 last year and earned the AAA championship when it was the only playoff team remaining that didn’t have COVID-19 issues heading into the semifinals.
“For some of our kids, it was the first time they’ve lost,” SC coach Donnie Mays said of the Spring Valley setback. “At the same time, you set your goals at the beginning of the year and ask yourself every week, ‘Are they attainable?’ And the answer is yes.
“You go into a rivalry football game, and who would not get excited about getting to play against George Washington? It’s been a fun matchup, and we’ve had some really good games through the years. It’s a fun rivalry, one of the best in the state for sure.”
South Charleston won last year’s meeting 49-24 as Trey Dunn threw for 333 yards and five touchdowns and ran for another score.
“They run the ball real well,” GW coach Steve Edwards Jr. said of the Black Eagles, “and the quarterback gives you another dynamic. He’s a quarterback that’s a good athlete — he not only throws the ball real well, he runs the ball real well. He has a plethora of guys to get the ball to.
“[Mondrell] Dean is one heck of a talent; he can hurt you anywhere on the field. They’ve got several receivers with nice size, so we definitely have to limit the big plays. Make them drive. If you don’t, their athletes will give you big problems.”
SC was without its top two receivers last week, as both Wayne Harris and Chris McCorkle were held out for a violation of team rules. Mays said both are expected to return Friday, as each team appears to be at full strength. GW welcomes the return of lineman Brace Mullett, who has missed time with an injury.
Edwards will also be back on the sideline after being hospitalized last week with an infection on his hand.
“I was a little sicker than I thought I was,” Edwards said, “and then I got admitted until we found out just what the infection was.”
Edwards said the Patriots also did a little soul-searching after their loss two weeks ago.
“I think they’re not happy with the way they showed up a couple weeks ago,” Edwards said, “and it’s shown in practice. The attitude is good, and the kids are looking forward to playing again and getting back out on the field and try to get people’s confidence back.”
Sophomore Abe Fenwick, a first-year starter at quarterback, has thrown for 850 yards and nine TDs for GW, which has utilized several players to run and catch the ball.
“I believe they’re much better than they were last year,” Mays said of the Patriots. “They’re big, and they move people around, and their guys run downhill hard. They’ve got good skill kids and a good quarterback. On defense, they do their job and fly around to the football. I think it’s a fairly equal matchup.”
GW leads the all-time series 29-25, but SC has won six of the last seven games.