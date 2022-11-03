Entering the final Friday night of the prep football regular season, it looks like four Kanawha Valley schools are -- or at least could be -- headed to the playoffs.
In Class AAA, No. 2 Hurricane hosts No. 3 Huntington in a game that could very well determine the No. 1 team in the final big-school playoff ratings.
Meanwhile, George Washington -- 7-2 and tied with Bridgeport for the No. 6 spot in AAA -- will be trying to secure a first-round home game in the playoffs when the Patriots hit the road to take on Woodrow Wilson (6-3, No. 14) in Beckley.
The top 16 teams in each classification in the final ratings advance to the playoffs, with the top eight earning the right to play at home in the first round.
Two Kanawha Valley schools, Winfield and Herbert Hoover, have postseason hopes in Class AA.
Winfield (8-1, No. 3) looks to secure perhaps two home playoff games when the Generals visit Point Pleasant (5-4), which, with a No. 17 rating, likely needs a win to sneak into the postseason.
Meanwhile, Hoover (6-2, No. 11) can sew up a playoff berth with a road win of its own against another team on the cusp of the postseason, No. 14 Logan (6-3).
For the rest of the Kanawha Valley schools, Friday night is a chance to close the season on a high note.
Two KV schools that are known for their strong football programs but having down years close out the season when Capital (2-7) hosts South Charleston (1-9) at UC Stadium.
The two will go face to face for the 32nd time in history. Capital has a 24-8 record in the all-time series dating back to 1990 and the Cougars have won eight of the last 10 meetings.
South Charleston has a two-game win streak in the series, though, as the Black Eagles beat the Cougars 47-14 in 2020 and 42-21 in 2021.
Both teams are coming off blowout losses. Capital fell to George Washington 34-6 for its third straight loss and South Charleston fell to Hurricane 69-0.
Capital has be outscored 366-88 allowing 40.67 points per game while averaging 9.78 points per game. The Cougars have been shut out four times this season which is the most in program history.
South Charleston has been outscored 399-56, scoring 6.22 points per game while allowing 44.33 points per game. The Black Eagles have been shut out four times, the most times they’ve been shut out since they were shut out five times in 2002.
Other Kanawha schools wrapping up Friday night:
In Class AAA, St. Albans and Riverside will be facing schools looking to improve on their playoff positioning. St. Albans (0-9) hosts No. 5 Spring Valley (7-2) while Riverside (3-6) visits No. 13 Cabell Midland (5-3).
In Class AA, Nitro (6-3) finishes up at No. 4 Scott (8-1), which suffered its only loss of the season and was knocked out of the No. 1 spot last week against Winfield. Nitro, which won its first two games this season before losing its next six, is coming off a win last week over Sissonville.
Sissonville (1-8) closes the season at Westside (3-6) while Poca (1-8) wraps it up at home against Wayne (4-5).
In Class A, Buffalo (3-6) visits unbeaten Wahama (9-0, No. 5.)