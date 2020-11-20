Essential reporting in volatile times.

Bluefield scored three touchdowns in the first quarter and recovered four fumbles on the game in earning a 33-10 home victory over North Marion in the Class AA prep football playoff quarterfinals.

With the victory, the No. 2-seeded Beavers (7-1) will host No. 6 Fairmont Senior in the semifinals next weekend. It marks the fourth consecutive season the two powerhouse programs have played in the postseason.

Jacob Martin scored two touchdowns (24 and 6 yards) on the ground for Bluefield, rushing for 94 yards on just seven carries. Carson Deeb threw for 123 yards for the Beavers.

Also for Bluefield, Brandon Wiley returned a punt 50 yards for a touchdown, Ryker Brown caught a 50-yard TD pass from Deeb and Jaeon Flack scored on a 25-yard touchdown run.

For North Marion (6-4), Brody Hall passed for 137 yards. Tariq Miller hauled in five passes for 96 yards and caught the lone touchdown for the Huskies on a 25-yard pass from Hall.

Fairmont Senior 43, Independence 15: Keishawn Cottingham scored four touchdowns in leading the No. 6 Polar Bears to the home victory in a Class AA quarterfinal at East-West Stadium in Fairmont.

Cottingham caught a 60-yard TD pass, and added three touchdown runs (7, 7 and 5 yards) and totaled 56 yards on the ground on 10 carries for the Polar Bears (8-2).

Fairmont quarterback Gage Michael threw for 148 yards and a touchdown and added 145 yards rushing on 16 carries and another TD.

Independence (5-2) led 8-0 on an Atticus Goodson 2-yard touchdown run in the first quarter, but the Polar Bears went on to score the next 43 points of the game.