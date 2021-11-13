Amir Hairston rushed for 140 yards and two touchdowns, and Ryker Brown added a pair of rushing scores and threw for two more while guiding 14th-seeded Bluefield past third-seeded host Point Pleasant 44-20 Saturday afternoon in an opening-round Class AA playoff game at Ohio Valley Bank Track and Field.
The Big Blacks (9-2) scored on their opening drive and took a 7-3 lead into the second quarter, but Brown scored back-to-back 1-yard rushing touchdowns in the second quarter for a 17-7 edge for the Beavers. Hairston added an 82-yard scamper with 47 seconds left in the half, giving Bluefield (6-3) a 24-7 cushion at the break.
Brown found Jaeon Flack on the opening play of the second half with a 54-yard scoring pass, giving Bluefield its largest lead of the game at 30-7 just 16 seconds into the third.
Point answered with back-to-back touchdown runs of 8 and 4 yards by Evan Roach to cut the deficit to 30-20 with 2:55 remaining in the third, but the hosts were never closer.
Jacorian Green hauled in a 53-yard TD pass from Brown 31 seconds into the fourth and Hairston tacked on a 12-yard TD run with 4:04 remaining to wrap up the 24-point outcome.
Brown threw for 175 yards and ran for another 61 yards as Bluefield outgained Point Pleasant by a 388-271 overall margin.
Roach had 160 rushing yards and two scores on 29 attempts. Gavin Jeffers also had 69 yards and a score on 13 tries for the Big Blacks.
Class A
Wheeling Central 35, Moorefield 7: The Maroon Knights stuffed Moorefield’s power running game all afternoon as Central prevailed in the first round of the Class A playoffs.
The Yellowjackets were held to 60 yards rushing on 34 attempts in the game. Nearly half of those yards came on quarterback Blake Funk’s final two runs that went for 21 and 8 yards.
Meanwhile, Central ran for 185 yards and had three touchdowns on the ground, two by Cole O’Neil and one from Lorenzo Ferrera.
Central quarterback Payton Hildebrand started the game with a 51-yard touchdown throw to Jayvon Miller and Braxton Anderson recovered a blocked punt for a touchdown in the second quarter.
Gilmer County 19, Cameron 14: Cameron will certainly remember the day it played the Titans.
No. 16 Gilmer County stunned top-seeded Cameron in the opening round of the Class A playoffs as the visiting Titans secured the victory inside Dragon Stadium.
Gilmer quarterback Ean Hamrick led the upset with 218 yards and three touchdowns on 14 of 27 passing.
Two of those TDs went to receiver Avery Chapman and the final one went to Garrett Butler from 8 yards out, which proved to be the game-winning score.
Cole Cogar recorded his second interception of the game with 1:26 remaining in the game to seal the victory, sending Gilmer into the second round to play No. 8 Wheeling Central.
Cameron was led by Isaac Ball, who ran for 85 yards on 19 carries.
The Dragons were also done in by 13 penalties for 97 yards.
Friday Class AA
North Marion 64, Grafton 14: After falling behind 7-0 in the first quarter to the 11th-seeded Bearcats, the No. 6 Huskies rattled off 64 unanswered points.
North Marion’s 64 points represent the most in a game in school history, with the victory marking the first playoff win earned on the field since a 2001 victory at home over George Washington (the Huskies advanced to the second round via forfeit in 2020).
Parker Kincell and Gavan Lemley set the tone on the ground with 113 and 85 yards, respectively, with each scoring a trio of touchdowns. Brody Hall added 57 rushing yards and a score and completed 11 of 16 passes for 143 yards and a touchdown.
For Grafton, Tanner Moats led the offensive charge by rushing for a score to go along with a 15 of 25 passing for 158 yards with an interception.