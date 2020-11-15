The Bluefield defense forced five turnovers and held Clay County to 97 yards of offense in a 47-6 Class AA playoff first-round victory Sunday afternoon at Mitchell Stadium in Bluefield.
Dakota Stroupe picked off back-to-back passes, including one returned for a touchdown, as the Beavers (6-1) raced out to a 35-0 lead at halftime in their first game since Oct. 23.
Carson Deeb threw for a pair of touchdowns before exiting while Jaeon Flack had a pair of scores on the ground.
The Beavers got 264 yards through the air, including 101 yards receiving from Brandon Wiley, and 194 yards on the ground.
Grant Krajeski threw for 70 yards in the loss and Elijah Payton had 34 yards on the ground for the Panthers (7-3), who didn’t get a first down until the second half.
No. 2 Bluefield, the highest-seeded team remaining in Class AA, will host No. 10 North Marion (6-3) in the quarterfinals at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Saturday’s late game
Greenbrier West 58, Madonna 0: No. 2 Greenbrier West scored 29 first-quarter points and held No. 15 Madonna to negative total yardage deep into the third quarter in a 58-0 victory in the first round of the Class A state playoffs Saturday night in Charmco.
The Cavaliers may have received a big blow when senior leading rusher Noah Brown was carried off the field in the second quarter with a lower right leg injury. He was immediately placed in a boot and did return to the bench area in the second half.
Greenbrier West quarterback Kaiden Pack completed 7 of 15 passes for 125 yards and three touchdowns. Cole McClung ran for 125 yards and a score on 11 carries.
The No. 2-seeded Cavaliers (9-0) will play No. 7 Ritchie County (9-2) in the quarterfinals at 1:30 p.m. Saturday.