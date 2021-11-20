Defensive stops were few and far between but No. 3 seed Bridgeport had a couple more than No. 6 Jefferson in a wild 74-49 victory for the Indians in the Class AAA playoff quarterfinals Saturday in Bridgeport.
The Indians (12-0) advance to next week’s semifinals to face Martinsburg.
Bridgeport set AAA preliminary-round records for most rushing touchdowns (10), most rushing attempts (70), most rushing yards (697) and most total yards (724).
Jefferson (10-2) tied the record for touchdown passes by a team with a six and by an individual as all six were thrown by Sammy Roberts. Roberts, who completed 29 of 46 passes finished with 590 yards, which is also a record.
Bridgeport’s, Landyn Reppert ran for 316 yards on 25 carries and three touchdowns while Aidan Paulsen had 238 yards on 17 carries and five touchdowns and Cam Cole added 107 yards on 19 carries and two touchdowns.
Class A
Wheeling Central 55, Gilmer County 0: Seven different players scored touchdowns for No. 8 Wheeling Central on its way to a dominating quarterfinal victory against No. 16 Gilmer County Saturday at Wheeling Island Stadium.
Riley Watkins ran for 139 yards and a score while Lorenzo Ferrera garnered 86 yards, a TD and a punt return for a score.
Cody Martos recorded 73 yards rushing and a touchdown, while Caleb Ratcliffe hauled in a one-handed TD on a perfect pass from Payton Hildebrand.
Ean Hamrick paced the Titans with 190 yards on 17-of-24 passing.
Ritchie County 34, Mount View 6: Seth Hardy rushed for a career-high 142 yards on 20 carries to lead No. 4 Ritchie County past No. 5 Mount View Saturday in Ellenboro.
Ritchie (11-1) scored on its first four possessions of the second half. Gus Morrison, who carried 16 times for 106 yards, had two 1-yard rushing TDs and capped the scoring at 4:51 of the fourth quarter on a 37-yard TD pass from Ethan Haught.
Ryan Long went 22 of 39 for 205 yards for Mount View (10-2).