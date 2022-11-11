Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Class AA No. 7 Fairmont Senior continued its quest for a third straight state title Friday, jumping out to a 12-0 lead in the first 3:58 of the game and getting two late pick-sixes to cement a 42-20 win over 10th-seeded Chapmanville in a first-round playoff game in Fairmont.

For the Polar Bears, Germaine Lewis ran 15 times for 96 yards and three touchdowns and Dylan Ours had nine carries for 99 yards and also caught a 35-yard touchdown pass.

Tags