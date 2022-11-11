Class AA No. 7 Fairmont Senior continued its quest for a third straight state title Friday, jumping out to a 12-0 lead in the first 3:58 of the game and getting two late pick-sixes to cement a 42-20 win over 10th-seeded Chapmanville in a first-round playoff game in Fairmont.
For the Polar Bears, Germaine Lewis ran 15 times for 96 yards and three touchdowns and Dylan Ours had nine carries for 99 yards and also caught a 35-yard touchdown pass.
Brody Dalton led Chapmanville with 21 carries for 77 yards and a touchdown and completed 14 of 24 passes for 137 yards with a touchdown and three interceptions.
Fairmont Senior (8-3) advances to play at No. 2 Independence in a rematch of last year’s state championship game, while Chapmanville bows out at 7-4.
Independence 20, Bluefield 12: Class AA No. 2 Independence withstood a second-half rally by No. 15 Bluefield and advanced to the Class AA quarterfinals for the third consecutive year with a win over the Beavers in Coal City.
Trailing 14-0 at the half, Bluefield clawed back in the game with a 30-yard TD run by Gerrard Wade and a 15-yard TD catch by Brayden Fong. The Patriots snuffed out both 2-point conversion attempts to retain a 14-12 lead before answering with an 11-play, 48-yard touchdown drive to make it a 20-12 game.
Bluefield kept it a one-score contest with a fourth-down stop on its own 10, but a third-and-2 strip sack by Colton Miller with just over two minutes remaining was recovered by Logan Isom, allowing the Patriots to salt the game.
Judah Price led Independence with 42 carries for 191 yards and two touchdowns, adding an interception on defense. Bluefield quarterback Caleb Fuller was 10 of 26 passing for 124 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions.
Independence (10-0) will host Fairmont Senior next week. The Polar Bears have beaten the Patriots and ended their season in each of the last two years.
Class A
Doddridge County 43, Van 0: Seth Richards ran for three touchdowns as No. 11 Doddridge County knocked off sixth-ranked host Van Friday night in the first round of the Class A playoffs.
Richards had touchdown runs of 14, 46 and 16 yards and finished with 24 carries for 240 yards to lead the Bulldogs. Trenton Huffman threw a 35-yard touchdown pass to Landon Thomas, Tallon Snyder ran for a 32-yard score and Bryce McKinney had a 7-yard TD run.
Doddridge will visit Cameron next week in the state quarterfinals.
Byron Stewart led Van with 82 yards on 22 carries.
Greenbrier West 35, South Harrison 0: No. 8 Greenbrier West pitched another defensive shutout in dispatching ninth-rated South Harrison in a first-round Class A matchup on a rainy, muddy night at Cavalier Field.
The Cavaliers (10-1) advance to meet the James Monroe-Petersburg winner in next weekend’s quarterfinals.
Ty Nickell unofficially rushed for 52 yards and three touchdowns and caught a 51-yard TD pass from Tucker Lilly on a middle screen to power the Greenbrier West effort. Teammate Cole Vandall added 90 rushing yards, including an 11-yard scoring run, for the Cavaliers.
For the Hawks (7-4), Noah Burnside rushed 41 times for 146 yards.