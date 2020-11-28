Quarterback Gage Michael ran for one touchdown and threw for another Saturday afternoon as No. 6 seed Fairmont Senior held on for a 21-19 victory over host Bluefield in a Class AA semifinal at Mitchell Stadium.
Bluefield (7-2), the No. 2 seed, trailed 14-6 at halftime and came within 14-12 when Jaeon Flack scored on a 1-yard run at the start of the third quarter. The Polar Bears (10-2) bumped their lead back to 21-12 on a 2-yard scoring run by Dylan Ours.
With 6:07 left in the game and the score still 21-12, Fairmont missed a chance to take control when it fumbled out of the Beavers end zone and Bluefield took over at its own 20.
Bluefield whittled that deficit to 21-19 with 2:15 left when Carson Deeb found Ryker Brown with an 11-yard scoring pass, but Jayden Cheriza recovered the ensuing onside kick for the Polar Bears and the Beavers couldn’t stop Michael from running out the remaining time.
Deeb threw for 127 yards for Bluefield. Brandon Wiley also had a TD run for the Beavers.
Michael had 191 yards in the air and 58 rushing for Fairmont. He scored on a 2-yard run in the first quarter and connected with Alex Brophy on a 32-yard TD pass in the second quarter.
Class A
St. Marys 21, Pendleton County 7: One week after St. Marys’ defense allowed Midland Trail to score 49 points in a Class A state quarterfinal, the No. 4 seed Blue Devils bounced back with a gem. The unit allowed Pendleton just 255 yards of offense to earn a semifinal win.
The No. 8 seed Wildcats were held to only 64 yards on the ground. St. Marys generally made life miserable all afternoon for its visitors, stopping them from scoring twice inside the 5-yard line and Brennan Boron returned an interception 19 yards for the game’s opening touchdown.
Boron completed 7 of 12 passes for 116 yards, and the senior quarterback helped St. Marys grab a 14-7 lead just before halftime. Teammate Darrien Bortey provided the game-sealing run on his 99-yard touchdown gallop with seconds left in the third quarter.
Bortey’s run came three plays after Pendleton quarterback Isaiah Gardiner was stopped on fourth and goal from the 1. Bortey led all rushers on the day with 99 yards on two carries.
Gardiner, who piloted a lethal offense last week against Tygarts Valley, completed 14 of 28 passes for 184 yards, but also threw two interceptions.