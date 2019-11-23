Bridgeport is headed to the Class AA playoff semifinals for the ninth straight season after defeating Mingo Central 28-8 Saturday afternoon at Wayne Jamison Field in Bridgeport.
The No. 2-seeded Indians (11-1) controlled the game from start to finish and never trailed. They will host 10th-seeded Oak Glen next weekend.
Carson Winkie ran for 111 yards and a touchdown on 27 carries while Devin Vandergrift added 99 yards and two scores for the Indians.
Mingo Central's Daylin Goad threw for 257 yards and a touchdown but also threw two interceptions on 27-of-52 passing.
After completing his first eight passes, Goad was intercepted by Winkie, who returned it 95 yards for the game's opening score. Vandergrift later added a 16-yard touchdown run to give Bridgeport a 14-0 halftime lead.
Winkie scored from 2 yards out late in the third quarter before the Miners (9-3) finally got on the board when Goad found Devin Hatfield on a screen play for a 59-yard touchdown to make the score 21-8 at the end of the third quarter. Hatfield finished with 111 receiving yards on seven catches. Isa Scales added 13 catches for 100 yards.
Vandergrift's 59-yard touchdown run midway through the fourth quarter was the exclamation point.
Class AAA
Martinsburg 70, Spring Mills 0: Kevon Warren ran for 160 yards and two touchdowns and three-time defending champion Martinsburg ran its four-season win streak to 54 straight games Saturday during a 70-0 win against visiting Spring Mills in the Class AAA quarterfinals.
The Bulldogs (12-0) have outscored opponents 154-0 over the first two weeks of the postseason. They outgained Spring Mills 564-34 in total offense.
Martinsburg came out hot as Anthony Smith scooped up a fumble at the Spring Mills 1-yard line on the opening kickoff and a play later, Naieem Kearney ran it in for a touchdown. Smith added a 37-yard scoring reception soon after as Martinsburg scored on its first two offensive plays. The Bulldogs never faced a third-down situation in the game.
Braxton Todd added 53 rushing yards on three carries, while Jarod Bowie contributed a 117-yard effort on the ground.
Martinsburg hosts No. 4 Parkersburg South next week in the semifinals.
Class A
Doddridge County 21, East Hardy 6: No. 1 seed Doddridge struck for two touchdowns in a 1:05 span in the second quarter to spark a victory over No. 8 East Hardy at Cline Stansberry Stadium.
East Hardy scored on the opening drive of the game. Christian Dove connected with Dawson Price for a 20-yard touchdown to put the Cougars up 6-0.
The Bulldogs took the lead with 11:10 left in the second quarter when Griffin Devericks broke a bubble-screen pass from Noah Bumgardner for a 71-yard score.
East Hardy (8-4) fumbled on next first play from scrimmage and three plays later, Hunter America punched the ball across the goal for a 2-yard TD. America added a 30-yard romp to the end zone in the fourth to seal the win, finishing with 196 yards on 31 carries.
In a contest marred by a combined 10 turnovers, Doddridge County’s Hunter Jenkins picked off three passes, Austin Kelley collected a pick and two fumble recoveries and Jared Jones added another interception.
Doddridge County (12-0) advances to host Williamstown in the semifinals.
Wheeling Central 13, Ritchie County 0: The Wheeling Central defense played lights out and the offense put together a 13-play drive to open the game as the Maroon Knights defeated No. 2 seed Ritchie County.
The Maroon Knights’ opening drive ate 7:02 off the clock, ending with Adam Murray finding the end zone from a yard out.
Jordan Waterhouse paced the Maroon Knights’ ground attack with 161 yards and a 20-yard score on a direct snap to put it at 13-0 with 2:03 left in the game.
Jacob Rine completed his first four passes en route to a 123-yard performance going 9 of 14 in the process. Jalen Creighton hauled in seven receptions for 82 yards for the No. 10 seed Maroon Knights (8-4).