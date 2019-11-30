Quarterback Elijah Banks had three short touchdown runs and threw for two scores Saturday as Martinsburg overwhelmed Parkersburg South 77-20 in a Class AAA semifinal.
It marked the 55th straight victory for the Bulldogs (13-0), the three-time defending state champions. Martinsburg guns for a fourth title in a row at noon next Saturday against No. 2 seed Cabell Midland (13-0) at Wheeling Island Stadium.
Kevon Warren ran for three scores and six different players had TDs for Martinsburg, which has outscored its first three playoff opponents 224-20. The No. 4 seed Patriots (11-2) became the first team to score on the Bulldogs in the postseason.
The Bulldogs got to work early, forcing a pair of three-and-outs that ended in Martinsburg touchdowns. The first came on a 1-yard score from Banks and the second on a 14-yard reception by Teddy Marshal. After Kai Walker recovered a pooch kick at the South 36, Martinsburg scored one play later as Warren tallied on a 36-yard run.
South then got its first score, as Devin Gaines capped a 10-play drive with a 1-yard TD, but Anthony Smith blocked the PAT to keep Martinsburg ahead 21-6. Brandon Penn, the Patriots’ versatile quarterback and Kennedy Award candidate, was taken out of the game in the second quarter when he was injured after tackling 310-pound Martinsburg lineman Ty Lucas, who picked up the ball after a fumble.
Both Banks and All-State receiver Jarod Bowie had a pair of TDs in the second quarter. Bowie scored from 3 yards out and made an impressive catch on a 21-yard touchdown. Banks ran in from 1 and 4 yards as the Bulldogs pulled ahead 49-6 by halftime.
In the second half, Martinsburg kept rolling, getting a 37-yard score from Trey Sine, a 2-yard touchdown from Warren and a 20-yard score from Braxton Todd. Smith blocked his second PAT of the day, and Malakai Brown pulled in his second interception in the second half.
South was able to find the end zone twice more. The first came when Josh Kinnaird took a toss from quarterback Sam Schuler and went 75 yards, and the second when Levi Rice pulled in a 10-yard pass.
Class AA
No. 2 Bridgeport 38, No. 6 Oak Glen 7: Bridgeport rolled up 323 yards rushing behind the 181-yard effort of Carson Winkie and pulled away from previously unbeaten Oak Glen in the Class AA semifinals Saturday at Wayne Jamison Field.
The win moves Bridgeport (12-1) into the title game against Bluefield next Friday at 7 p.m. at Wheeling Island Stadium, while the loss ended Oak Glen’s most-successful season at 12-1.
Winkie, a versatile 6-3, 220-pounder, piled up those 181 yards on 34 carries to pace the Indians offense. He scored twice on runs of 1 and 5 yards.
Quarterback Devin Vandergrift added 89 yards on 14 carries with a 7-yard TD run, while fullback Trey Pancake added TD runs of 5 and 1 yards.
Hunter Patterson gained 52 yards on six carries for the Bears before leaving early in the third quarter with an injury. Michael Lemley caught five passes for 68 yards, while quarterback Nick Chaney completed 10 of 18 passes for 109 yards with two interceptions.
Patterson’s 33-yard run tied the game late in the first quarter, but the Indians were able to answer that with Pancake’s first score. Bridgeport then extended its lead to 10 points when Austin Springer nailed a 21-yard field goal on the final play of the first half.