Class AAA
No. 1 Parkersburg South 78, No. 16 Hedgesville 12
Top-ranked Parkersburg South scored on its first seven possessions in the first half and added a pick-six while building a 56-0 lead midway in the second quarter during a 78-12 Class AAA playoff first-round win over No. 16 Hedgesville the Eagles at the Erickson All-Sports Facility in Parkersburg.
South (10-1), which hosts No. 8 Musselman in the quarterfinals at 7:30 p.m. next Friday, accumulated 576 total yards, including 427 on the ground. South quarterback Robert Shockey threw for 134 yards and four touchdowns while rushing for another 113 yards and one TD. Patriot running back Gage Wright gained 115 yards on six carries and scored three TDs.
South limited Hedgesville (5-6) to 99 yards of total offense. The Eagles, who trailed 64-12 at halftime, were led on the ground by Brenton Whitmore with 20 yards on six carries. Quarterback Jaxson Ruest threw for 81 yards and scored one rushing TD.
South's scoring total matched a school record set earlier this season when the Patriots defeated University 78-14.
Class A
Williamstown 59, Clay-Battelle 6: Williamstown quarterback Maxwell Molessa had an 80-yard touchdown run and tossed a pair of touchdown passes as No. 2 Williamstown rolled past No. 15 Clay-Battelle in the Class A playoffs Saturday afternoon at Stadium Field in Parkersburg.
Williamstown, which held a 480-200 advantage in total yards, scored on all five possessions in the first half as well as the first two in the third quarter.
Molessa, who went 7 of 10 for 112 yards, including TD strikes of 34 yards to Colt Hesson and 16 yards to tight end Kent Wigal, went untouched on his 80-yard romp to make it 28-0.
Clay-Battelle (7-3) had put together a 14-play drive down 21-0 before fumbling at the Williamstown 1. Ricke Allen, who recovered the fumble in the end zone, rushed 14 times for 115 yards. He put the Jackets ahead for good on a 29-yard scamper at 8:09 of the first quqrter. Allen also had a 4-yard TD run.
Rex Anderson and Cooper Billingsley had short touchdown runs for Williamstown, which improved to 9-1 and plays host next week to No. 10 East Hardy, which defeated Tucker County 34-6 in the first round.
Clay-Battelle avoided the shutout when quarterback Carson Shriver had a 16-yard TD run early in the fourth. He finished with 94 stripes on 20 carries.
James Monroe 37, Petersburg 13: Class A No. 1 James Monroe scored on four consecutive first-half possessions Saturday afternoon, taking a 28-0 lead into the break before downing No. 16 in Lindside.
Cooper Ridgeway ran for 116 yards and two touchdowns while Layton Dowdy competed seven passes for 176 yards and two touchdowns for the Mavericks.
James Monroe (11-0) will host No. 8 Greenbrier West (10-1) in the quarterfinals on Friday. James Monroe won the regular-season matchup between the two teams 27-0 on Oct. 7. Greenbrier West advanced with a 35-0 first-round win over South Harrison.