Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Williamstown quarterback Maxwell Molessa had an 80-yard touchdown run and tossed a pair of touchdown passes as No. 2 Williamstown rolled past No. 15 Clay-Battelle 49-6 in the Class A playoffs Saturday afternoon at Stadium Field in Parkersburg.

Williamstown, which held a 480-200 advantage in total yards, scored on all five possessions in the first half as well as the first two in the third quarter.