Casey Minor rushed for 100 yards and two touchdowns to lead No. 6 North Marion past third-ranked Roane County 13-12 in a Class AA state playoffs quarterfinal matchup Friday night in Spencer.
The Huskies (10-2) used a blocked punt by Harley Sickles midway through the fourth quarter to take the lead for good. After the block, which gave North Marion the ball at the Roane County 20, Minor scored from 16 yards out with 5:59 to seal the win.
Minor put the Huskies up 7-0 early in the third via a 2-yard TD plunge.
Roane’s Shay Harper answered with a 65-yard TD run, but the Huskies blocked the extra point.
The Raiders (11-1) went ahead midway through the third quarter when Briar Begler hauled in a 32-yard TD pass from Jacob Greathouse.
Harper had 11 carries and finished with a game-high 130 yards rushing.
North Marion tailback Aaron Hoffman and Roane running back Skyler Delk both left in the first half due to injuries.
The Huskies travel to No. 2 Independence in the state semifinals next weekend.
Independence 42, Fairmont Senior 7: Judah Price ran for 137 yards and three touchdowns to go along with two interceptions — one returned 81 yards for a score — as Class AA No. 2 Independence defeated seventh-rated Fairmont Senior Friday in Coal City.
The Patriots’ win avenges a pair of losses to the Polar Bears in each of the last two seasons, including last year’s Class AA state championship game.
Leading 12-0 at the break, Fairmont Senior fumbled its first two kickoff returns of the second half, both of which Indy (11-0) recovered and later converted into touchdowns.
Indy receiver Cyrus Goodson opened lanes for Price with his work in the passing game, catching four balls for 109 yards and a score in the first half alone. He finished with five catches for 131 yards.
Brody Whitehair completed 10 of 24 passes for Fairmont Senior, throwing for just 94 yards. Fairmont’s lone score came on a 4-yard pass from Whitehair to Jayden Cheriza with the Polar Bears down 34-0.