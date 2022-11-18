Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Casey Minor rushed for 100 yards and two touchdowns to lead No. 6 North Marion past third-ranked Roane County 13-12 in a Class AA state playoffs quarterfinal matchup Friday night in Spencer.

The Huskies (10-2) used a blocked punt by Harley Sickles midway through the fourth quarter to take the lead for good. After the block, which gave North Marion the ball at the Roane County 20, Minor scored from 16 yards out with 5:59 to seal the win.

